Best 5 star 1 ton ACs for 2025 that will revolutionise your home's cooling and slash energy bills

ByKanika Budhiraja
Apr 28, 2025 04:26 PM IST

The best 5 star 1 ton ACs for 2025 from LG, Daikin, Voltas, and more offer excellent cooling, energy efficiency, and comfort, making them ideal for your home.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall 1 ton AC

LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹40,290

Smart inverter 1 ton AC

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

Best 5 star 1 ton AC

Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

Wi-Fi Smart AC

Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, Voice Command, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, ID512ZNURS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,790

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

Hitachi 1 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter - 5400STXL RAS.G512PCBIBT, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,990

Haier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (3600W, Copper, Wi-Fi, Heavy Duty, 4 Way Swing, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU14K-PYAIR5BN-INV, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star,60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IC512YNUR, White) View Details checkDetails

₹38,490

Struggling to keep your home cool during the scorching heat of 2025 while worrying about high energy bills? It’s a common dilemma many face, especially when temperatures rise, and your old AC just isn’t cutting it anymore. Finding the right air conditioner that cools effectively without draining your wallet is essential.

Beat the heat in 2025 with the best 5 star 1 ton ACs, engineered for optimal comfort and low energy consumption.

In this article, we’ll guide you through the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for 2025. From brands like LG, Daikin, and Voltas, these models promise reliable cooling, helping you stay comfortable while keeping your energy costs under control. Let’s explore the top options to tackle both your cooling and budget concerns this summer.

The LG 1 ton 5 star Dual Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology and VIRAAT mode. It features faster cooling, energy saving, and a 4-way swing for uniform airflow.

The HD filter with Antivirus Protection ensures a cleaner environment. Ideal for small to medium rooms, this AC combines convenience with comfort. It’s one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs in 2025, delivering cooling when you need it most.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, Remote Controlled, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling
Temperature Display Type
Magic Display (LED) for temperature and timer modes, Noise Level: IDU - 21 (db) & ODU – 55 (db)
Cooling Power
3.5 Kilowatts
Product Dimensions
18.9D x 83.7W x 30.8H Centimetres

Reasons to buy

AI Convertible 6-in-1 mode for versatile use

Faster cooling with 4-way swing airflow

Reasons to avoid

Not ideal for very large rooms

Slightly noisier in comparison to other models

Click Here to Buy

LG 1 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q14YNZE, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quick cooling and air quality improvement, with many mentioning the ease of use and convenience.

Why choose this product?

With advanced features like VIRAAT mode and a powerful inverter, this 5 star 1 ton AC is a reliable solution for cooling and clean air.

The Panasonic 1 ton 5 star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC offers impressive cooling with a 7-in-1 convertible feature and True AI for adaptive control. With a copper condenser and higher airflow, it ensures effective performance.

The 4-way airflow and PM 0.1 filter work together to improve air quality, while Matter-enabled Wi-Fi lets you control it remotely. One of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs, it brings comfort and convenience right to your fingertips.

Specifications

Special Features
7-in-1 Convertible + True AI, India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Wi-Fi Smart & Voice Controlled (Works with Alexa & Google Home), 55 Deg. C Operation & Higher Airflow, 4 Way Swing
Wattage
880 Watts
Item Dimensions LxWxH
23.4 x 87 x 29.5 Centimetres

Reasons to buy

Wi-Fi enabled for remote control

True AI adjusts settings for comfort

Reasons to avoid

Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms only

Slightly more expensive than basic models

Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the easy setup, strong cooling, and effective air filtration. Many appreciate the smart features and the convenience of controlling the AC remotely.

Why choose this product?

This 5 star 1 ton AC offers advanced features like smart connectivity and AI control, making it a reliable air conditioner for those looking for convenience and cooling efficiency.

Looking for an air conditioner that delivers more than just cooling? The Lloyd 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC offers a 5-in-1 convertible cooling feature, adjusting to your needs based on the weather or room size.

With a 100% copper condenser, it ensures long-term durability and better cooling efficiency. It also includes an Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter to improve air quality—making it one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for your home.

Specifications

Cooling Power
3.5 Kilowatts
Product Dimensions
20.5D x 87W x 30H Centimetres
Annual Energy Consumption
‎533.89 Watts
Special Features
Golden Fin Evaporator; Anti-Viral Filter + PM 2.5 Filter, Smart 4 Way Swing; Turbo Cool; 100% Copper, Low Gas Detection; Clean Filter Indication, Installation Check; Stabilizer Free Operation; Hidden LED Display, 5 in 1 Convertible

Reasons to buy

5-in-1 convertible cooling

Air quality filter for better breathing

Reasons to avoid

Doesn’t offer smart Wi-Fi control

Some users find installation tricky

Click Here to Buy

Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about how fast it cools and the noticeable air quality improvement. However, a few mention it's on the pricier side and installation can be a hassle.

Why choose this product?

If you want more than just cooling—cleaner air and flexible cooling options—this AC hits the mark!

The Voltas 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC delivers reliable cooling with its 4-in-1 adjustable mode, allowing you to fine-tune your comfort needs. Its copper condenser ensures durability and cooling efficiency.

The anti-dust filter keeps the air clean, providing relief to those with allergies or respiratory concerns. With the added bonus of a 125V Vectra feature, this is one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs that balances performance and comfort in your home.

Specifications

Special Features
Remote Controlled, Inverter Compressor, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling
Cooling Power
3300 Kilowatts
Product Dimensions
22D x 80W x 29H Centimetres
Voltage
230 volts

Reasons to buy

4-in-1 adjustable cooling modes

Copper condenser for long life

Reasons to avoid

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Higher initial cost

Click Here to Buy

Voltas 1 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 125V Vectra CAW, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quiet operation and solid cooling capabilities. However, some find the installation a bit complicated.

Why choose this product?

If you're seeking an AC with flexible cooling modes and air quality features, this product is a top contender.

The Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC brings innovative cooling to your home. With a 5-in-1 convertible cooling system, it adjusts to different needs, offering efficient climate control. The copper condenser ensures longevity while the AI Pro technology enhances smart cooling.

Voice command and DigiQ Hepta sensors add convenience. Its 60 month warranty is an added advantage, making this one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs for long-term use and comfort.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Active Carbon Filter, 4 Way Swing, Fast Cooling
Product Dimensions
20.3D x 83.8W x 30H Centimetres
Noise Level
‎46 dB
Annual Energy Consumption
‎538.94 Kilowatt Hours

Reasons to buy

Wi-Fi Smart Control and voice command

5-in-1 convertible cooling modes

Reasons to avoid

Installation requires expertise

May be complex for beginners

Click Here to Buy

Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Wi-Fi Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, AI Pro, Voice Command, DigiQ Hepta Sensors, 4 Way Swing, ID512ZNURS, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smart features and consistent cooling. Some note that the initial setup can be tricky but find the performance worth it.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model for its smart technology, long warranty, and reliable cooling, ideal for modern homes.

The Godrej 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC combines high-quality cooling with a 5-in-1 convertible system. It delivers impressive cooling performance, even in extreme temperatures of up to 52°C, making it an excellent choice for hot climates.

With a durable copper condenser and a 5 year comprehensive warranty, this AC ensures reliability and longevity. One of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs, it offers superior cooling while keeping your energy consumption in check.

Specifications

Special Feature
Convertible
Cooling Power
3.4 Kilowatts
Wattage
‎814 Watts
Annual Energy Consumption
516.37 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Reasons to buy

Strong cooling at 52°C

5-in-1 Convertible modes

Reasons to avoid

May be too large for compact rooms

Installation can be tricky

Click Here to Buy

Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Heavy-Duty Cooling at 52 Deg Celcius, AC 1T EI 12IINV5R32-WWR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are praising the Godrej 1 ton AC for its ability to handle extreme temperatures and its reliable cooling. However, some buyers mentioned that installation could be more straightforward.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product if you need consistent, heavy-duty cooling for your home, even in the most intense heat, backed by a solid warranty for long-term assurance.

Carrier 1 ton 5 star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers cooling that's smart, quick, and tuned to your needs. With its Convertible 6-in-1 modes, Smart Energy Display, and HD and PM2.5 filters, it keeps your air fresh while letting you track power use easily.

If you’re searching for the best 5 star 1 ton ACs with real world comfort and tech ease, this one fits the bill without feeling over complicated. Stay cool, breathe better, and relax smarter every day.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling
Cooling Power
3500 Kilowatts
Annual Energy Consumption
‎536.2 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Noise Level
40 dB
Wattage
840 watts

Reasons to buy

Convertible 6-in-1 modes

HD & PM 2.5 filters for cleaner air

Reasons to avoid

Slightly heavier indoor unit

May need expert installation

Click Here to Buy

Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the Carrier AC for its smart Wi-Fi features and powerful cooling across seasons, though a few noted that Wi-Fi setup can take a little patience.

Why choose this product?

Choose it if you want a cool, fresh space with smart control and reliable cooling flexibility that keeps up with your day-to-day life.

Hitachi 1 ton Class 5 star Inverter Split AC brings you clean, refreshing air with its unique ice Clean feature and Xpandable+ technology. Designed with a 4-way swing and a 100% copper build, it cools every corner while staying tough inside.

For anyone looking for the best 5 star 1 ton ACs, this Hitachi model makes every summer feel less tiring and a lot more livable without trying too hard. Simple to love, easy to trust.

Specifications

Product Dimensions
22.7D x 78W x 28H Centimetres
Key Features
4-Way Swing, ice Clean powered by FrostWash Technology, Xpandable+ Technology, Long air throw
Special Features
Odour-free air, Silent air, Penta Sensor technology
Wattage
890 watts

Reasons to buy

Ice Clean self-cleaning tech

4-way swing cooling

Reasons to avoid

Remote could be simpler

Price is slightly premium

Click Here to Buy

Hitachi 1 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter - 5400STXL RAS.G512PCBIBT, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the quick cooling, strong airflow, and the ice Clean function that keeps the AC fresh inside with minimal effort.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want steady cooling and a fresher indoor experience without the hassle of manual maintenance every season.

Haier 1 ton 5 star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC brings smart cooling with a touch of simplicity. With AI climate control, 4-way swing, heavy duty cooling at 60°C, and frost self clean tech, this one quietly handles tough summers.

Its strong 20m air throw covers rooms quickly, making it one of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs you can count on without any drama. Built tough with copper coils, it feels made for Indian homes.

Specifications

Special Features
WiFi Enabled, Anti Bacterial Filter, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Dehumidifier
Cooling Power
3.6 Kilowatts
Wattage
‎230 Watts
Voltage
50 Volts

Reasons to buy

AI climate control adapts smartly

Frost Self Clean for low effort maintenance

Reasons to avoid

Wi-Fi app setup could be easier

Looks very basic

Click Here to Buy

Haier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split AC (3600W, Copper, Wi-Fi, Heavy Duty, 4 Way Swing, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 60°C, 20 Mtrs Air Throw - HSU14K-PYAIR5BN-INV, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong cooling even during peak summers, low maintenance needs, and easy air throw across bigger spaces.

Why choose this product?

If you want smart cooling that keeps up with tough heatwaves and cuts down manual cleaning, this Haier AC fits right in.

Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC is built for serious cooling with less noise. The 5-in-1 convertible cooling, multi-sensor tech, Blue Fins protection, and self-diagnosis make it a no-fuss choice for homes dealing with unpredictable summers.

It handles heavy heat smartly without needing constant care, earning a place among the best 5 star 1 ton ACs with human written content, not AI intervention. Its strong copper build promises long-lasting performance without fancy claims.

Specifications

Special Features
Inverter Compressor
Annual Energy Consumption
‎517.83 Kilowatt Hours Per Year
Wattage
3375 Watts
Noise Level
‎54.5 dB
Click Here to Buy

Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star,60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, IC512YNUR, White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are happy with how quickly it cools rooms, handles humidity well, and offers hassle-free daily use without much tweaking.

Why choose this product?

If you want a simple AC that cools strongly and holds up through tough Indian summers, this Blue Star model won’t let you down.

What role do smart sensors play in the best 5 star 1 ton ACs?

Smart sensors in the best 5 star 1 ton ACs detect room temperature, humidity levels, and even human movement. These sensors automatically adjust cooling and airflow to maintain consistent comfort without manual intervention. For example, the Blue Star 1 ton 5 star Inverter Split AC uses multiple sensors to respond quickly to changes inside the room, ensuring a more personalised cooling experience.

How is Wi-Fi control changing the experience with the best 5 star 1 ton ACs?

Wi-Fi-enabled best 5 star 1 ton ACs allow users to operate and monitor their air conditioners from their smartphones, even when they’re not home. Features like smart scheduling, real-time status updates, and voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant have made ACs much easier and smarter to manage.

Why is AI cooling becoming a must-have feature in the best 5 star 1 ton ACs?

AI cooling in the best 5 star 1 ton ACs learns your daily habits and cooling preferences. Over time, it adjusts temperature and airflow without you lifting a finger. It is not just about saving power. It is about the AC actually "thinking" for you and making your experience more seamless.

How do multi-stage filters in the best 5 star 1 ton ACs make a real difference in indoor air quality?

Today’s best 5 star 1 ton ACs use advanced filters like PM 2.5 and HD filters that trap dust, pollen, and even microscopic pollutants. It is not just cooler air you are breathing. It is cleaner, healthier air that makes a real difference, especially in homes located in busy city areas.

Can smart ACs actually help cut down electricity bills or is it just a buzzword?

The best 5 star 1 ton ACs with Wi-Fi and smart energy displays show real-time power usage, helping users track and control costs better. With convertible modes and energy-saving algorithms built in, these ACs cut bills while keeping you comfortable. It is a real money-saver, not just a marketing term.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best 5 star 1 ton AC:

  • Cooling capacity: Ensure the AC can efficiently cool a small to medium-sized room, around 100–120 sq. ft.
  • Compressor type: Look for an inverter compressor for steady cooling and reduced electricity bills.
  • Energy rating: A 5 star rating guarantees lower power consumption over time.
  • Smart features: Wi-Fi control, voice command, and smart sensors offer added convenience.
  • Build quality: 100% copper condenser coils are preferred for better durability and faster cooling.
  • Air filtration: Choose models with PM 2.5 filters or HD filters to maintain air purity.
  • Noise level: A quieter indoor unit ensures a more peaceful experience, especially at night.
  • After-sales service: Check brand service network and warranty policies before buying.

Top 3 features of the best 5 star 1 ton ACs:

Best 5 star 1 ton ACsTechnology InvolvedType of FiltersSpecial Features
LG 1 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split ACDual Inverter Technology, Wi-Fi Smart ConnectivityHD Filter, Anti-Bacterial FilterSmart Diagnosis, Low Noise Operation
Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart ACWi-Fi, Nanoe-G Technology, InverterPM 2.5 Filter, Dust FilterAI Eco Mode, Self Diagnosis, Auto-Restart
Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACInverter Technology, 4-in-1 Convertible CoolingAnti-Dust Filter100% Copper, 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, Sleep Mode
Voltas 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACInverter Technology, Multi-Stage FiltrationAnti-Dust Filter, Nano Silver4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Self-Diagnosis
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACInverter Technology, Multi-SensorsAnti-Bacterial Filter, PM 2.5Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, Blue Fins, Self-Diagnosis
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACInverter Technology, 5-in-1 Convertible CoolingAnti-Dust Filter52°C Cooling, Copper Coil, Turbo Mode
Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter ACWi-Fi Connectivity, FlexiCool TechnologyHD Filter, PM 2.5 Filter6-in-1 Cooling Mode, Smart Energy Display
Hitachi 1 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split ACInverter Technology, Xpandable+Dust Filter, Anti-BacterialIce Clean, 4-Way Swing, Xpandable+ Mode
Haier 1 Ton 5 Star AI Climate Control Smart Split ACAI Climate Control, Inverter TechnologyHD Filter, PM 2.5 Filter20 Metre Air Throw, Frost Self Clean, Wi-Fi Connectivity
Blue Star 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (IC512YNUR)Inverter Technology, Multi-SensorsAnti-Bacterial Filter, PM 2.5Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, Self-Diagnosis, Blue Fins

FAQs on best 5 star 1 ton ACs

  • Are the best 5 star 1 ton ACs suitable for high humidity areas?

    Yes, many 5 star 1 ton ACs come with dehumidifier modes to handle humid climates efficiently.

  • Can I control the best 5 star 1 ton ACs remotely?

    Yes, several models now offer Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing control via smartphone apps.

  • How do convertible modes help in the best 5 star 1 ton ACs?

    Convertible modes let you adjust the cooling capacity based on the number of people or room heat, saving energy.

  • Do the best 5 star 1 ton ACs come with air purification features?

    Yes, top models include PM 2.5 filters or HD filters to trap dust and allergens for cleaner air.

  • How long does it take for the best 5 star 1 ton ACs to cool a room?

    Depending on the model and room size, they usually cool a standard bedroom in about 10–15 minutes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best 5 star 1 ton ACs for 2025 that will revolutionise your home's cooling and slash energy bills
