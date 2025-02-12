Best 5 star ACs in 2025 to get head start to tackle the upcoming summer heat wave

If you live in northern India, you’re likely enjoying cool winter days, but for those south of the Vindhyas, summer made an early entrance by late January. Parts of eastern India saw a temporary rise in temperature by 4°C—alarming, considering what March-May might bring. Even in the north, May-July can be brutal, so it’s best to prepare in advance. Check out the powerful and efficient 5-star AC options built for Indian summers.

An AC is no longer a luxury but a necessity, especially for battling humidity. Fans and coolers help, but only an AC provides complete relief. A 5-star rated AC ensures energy efficiency, long-term savings, and environmental compliance.

We’ve listed some of the best 5 star AC in 2025 (split and window) available on Amazon.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is among the best 5-star ACs in 2025, offering cutting-edge technology. Its 7-in-1 convertible mode adapts cooling to your needs, ensuring energy efficiency. With India’s first Matter-enabled RAC, it seamlessly integrates with smart home systems. The PM 0.1 filter enhances air quality, making it a top choice for modern homes and offices.

Specifications Cooling Capacity Delivers efficient 1.5-ton cooling, ideal for medium-sized rooms. Smart Control Wi-Fi enabled for seamless operation via mobile apps and voice assistants. Twin Cool Inverter Ensures faster cooling with less energy consumption, reducing wear and tear on the compressor. Durability Copper condenser enhances longevity and improves cooling performance. Climate Adaptability Designed for all-weather cooling, working efficiently even in extreme temperatures. Reasons to buy Smart connectivity – Integrates with smart home systems for remote control. 4-way swing – Ensures uniform cooling across the room for enhanced comfort. Reasons to avoid Higher price – Premium features come at a slightly higher cost. Installation charges – Additional cost for professional installation. Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Indias 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its fast cooling, smart features, and energy efficiency, though some also mention higher installation costs and initial setup complexities.

Why choose this product?

This feature-packed AC offers smart control, efficient cooling, and long-term savings, making it a reliable choice for modern homes.

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC can easily be listed among a top choices in 2025. Its higher airflow technology ensures faster and more uniform cooling, while the 7-in-1 convertible mode adapts power usage for efficiency. With Matter-enabled smart connectivity, it seamlessly integrates with home automation systems, offering convenience and energy savings for modern households.

Specifications Quiet Operation Advanced noise reduction technology ensures ultra-silent performance for undisturbed sleep. Anti-Corrosion Coating Blue Fin technology enhances durability, protecting against rust and weather damage. Self-Diagnosis Built-in error detection system alerts users to maintenance needs for hassle-free upkeep. Custom Sleep Mode Adjusts cooling levels overnight for optimal comfort and energy savings. Stabiliser-Free Operation Handles voltage fluctuations efficiently, eliminating the need for an external stabiliser. Reasons to buy Ultra-quiet operation Anti-corrosion protection Reasons to avoid Premium pricing App setup issues Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, 2025 Model, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its fast cooling, silent performance, and smart features, though some mention Wi-Fi setup challenges and higher upfront cost.

Why choose this product?

This AC offers efficient cooling, long-term durability, and seamless smart control, making it a reliable and future-ready choice for modern homes.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with high energy efficiency. Its PM 2.5 filter removes fine dust and pollutants, ensuring healthier indoor air. The inverter compressor technology adjusts power usage based on room conditions, reducing electricity bills while maintaining consistent cooling. With durable copper components, this 5 star AC in 2025 ensures long-lasting performance and reliability for modern homes.

Specifications Coanda Airflow Distributes cool air evenly across the room for better comfort without direct drafts. Stabiliser-Free Operation Handles voltage fluctuations efficiently, eliminating the need for an external stabiliser. Self-Diagnosis Auto-detection system alerts users to issues for easy troubleshooting and maintenance. Sleep Mode Adjusts temperature automatically for undisturbed sleep and energy savings. Dry Mode Reduces excess humidity, making it ideal for monsoon seasons. Reasons to buy Coanda airflow – Uniform cooling without direct drafts. Energy efficient – Reduces power bills significantly. Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi – Lacks smart connectivity features. Installation cost – Extra charges apply for setup. Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKM50U, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet operation, though some complain about higher installation costs and lack of smart features.

Why choose this product?

It offers efficient cooling, cleaner air, and long-term savings, making it a durable and cost-effective choice for modern homes.

The Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is a highly efficient cooling solution with advanced features. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling capacity based on room needs, ensuring energy savings. The Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 filter provides cleaner, healthier air by eliminating pollutants and germs. With a 100% copper condenser, it ensures better cooling performance and long-lasting durability for modern homes and offices. Check out other details of one of the best 5 star AC in 2025.

Specifications Turbo Cool Mode Delivers instant cooling even in extreme heat. Low Gas Detection Alerts users to low refrigerant levels for timely maintenance. Golden Fin Coating Enhances corrosion resistance, increasing the AC’s lifespan. Hidden Display Sleek LED panel for a modern aesthetic. Self-Clean Function Prevents moisture buildup to reduce bacteria and mould growth. Reasons to buy Turbo cool – Fast cooling even in extreme heat. Self-clean – Prevents mould and bacteria buildup. Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi – Lacks smart connectivity features. Installation charges – Extra cost for professional setup. Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design,) (GLS12I5FWBEV)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quick cooling, air purification, and energy efficiency, though some have issues with installation costs and the lack of smart features.

Why choose this product?

This AC offers powerful cooling, cleaner air, and durable performance, making it a reliable and cost-effective choice for modern homes.

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC is a top choice for smart cooling for homes and offices. Its 7-in-1 convertible mode with True AI optimises power usage based on room conditions, ensuring energy efficiency. The PM 0.1 air purification filter removes ultra-fine pollutants for cleaner air. With Wi-Fi connectivity and voice control, this AC offers seamless operation and modern convenience.

Specifications Jet Stream Cooling Ensures faster cooling even in high temperatures. Humidity Control Maintains ideal moisture levels for enhanced comfort. Shield Blu Technology Provides corrosion resistance for longer durability. Smart Diagnosis Detects performance issues and alerts users for timely maintenance. Custom Sleep Mode Adjusts temperature automatically for better sleep and energy savings. Reasons to buy AI cooling – Adjusts settings for maximum efficiency. Smart control – Operate via Wi-Fi and voice commands. Reasons to avoid Installation cost – Additional charges may apply. App issues – Some users face connectivity problems. Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper Condenser, 7 in 1 Convertible with True AI Mode, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, CS/CU-NU12ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers find its features like energy efficiency, smart features, and fast cooling as its USPs, though some report Wi-Fi connectivity issues and high installation costs.

Why choose this product?

This AC offers intelligent cooling, clean air, and seamless smart control, making it a modern, energy-efficient choice for compact spaces.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with advanced features. Its 5-in-1 convertible mode adjusts power usage based on room needs, ensuring energy savings. The PM 2.5 filter removes dust and allergens, providing cleaner indoor air. With an anti-corrosion coating, the AC, one of the best 5 star ACs in 2025, ensures long-lasting durability, making it a reliable and efficient cooling solution for modern homes and offices.

Specifications Turbo Cool Mode Ensures instant cooling even in peak summers. Golden Fin Coating Provides extra protection against rust and moisture. Self-Diagnosis Feature Detects faults automatically for easy maintenance. Low Gas Detection Alerts users to low refrigerant levels in advance. Silent Operation Reduces noise levels for a peaceful environment. Reasons to buy Turbo cooling – Fast cooling even in extreme heat. Silent operation – Low noise for undisturbed comfort. Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi – Lacks smart connectivity features. Installation charges – Extra cost for professional setup. Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its quick cooling, silent operation, and energy efficiency, though some mention installation costs and the lack of smart features.

Why choose this product?

It offers efficient cooling, durable build, and cleaner air, making it a reliable, long-lasting choice for homes in hot climates.

The Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers powerful cooling with advanced filtration. Its 7-stage air filtration system removes dust, allergens, and pollutants for cleaner air. The 4-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling capacity based on room needs, ensuring energy efficiency. With anti-rust technology and a 100% copper condenser, it provides long-lasting durability, making it a reliable and efficient choice for modern homes. This AC is definitely among the best 5 star AC in 2025.

Specifications Turbo Cool Mode Ensures instant cooling even in peak summer. Eco Mode Optimises power consumption for lower electricity bills. Self-Clean Function Prevents mould and bacteria buildup inside the unit. Hidden Display Provides a sleek, modern look with minimal light disturbance. Auto Restart Restores previous settings after a power cut. Reasons to buy 7-stage filtration – Delivers cleaner, healthier indoor air. Eco mode – Reduces power consumption for efficiency. Reasons to avoid No Wi-Fi – Lacks smart connectivity features. Installation cost – Additional charges may apply. Click Here to Buy Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, Anti-Rust Technology, 2024 Model, CWCVBK-VQ3D185, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its strong cooling, clean air filtration, and energy efficiency, though some mention installation costs and lack of smart features.

Why choose this product?

It provides powerful cooling, advanced air purification, and durable performance, making it an energy-efficient and reliable choice for modern homes.

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC delivers efficient and powerful cooling with its 4-in-1 convertible mode, adjusting performance to suit different needs. The HD filter with anti-virus protection ensures cleaner, healthier air by eliminating dust and harmful particles. With a dual inverter compressor, it provides faster cooling, energy efficiency, and quieter operation, making it a smart and durable choice for homes and offices.

Specifications Dual Inverter Compressor Ensures faster cooling with lower energy consumption. Ocean Black Protection Enhances durability by preventing corrosion. Low Gas Detection Alerts users for timely maintenance. Top Air Discharge Distributes cool air evenly across the room. Auto Restart Restores previous settings after power cuts. Reasons to buy Energy efficient – Saves electricity with dual inverter. Anti-virus filter – Provides cleaner, healthier air. Reasons to avoid Bulky design – Takes up more window space. No Wi-Fi – Lacks smart connectivity features. Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, RW-Q18WUZA, 2023 Model, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet operation, though some mention bulky design and lack of smart features.

Why choose this product?

The window AC offers fast cooling, durable performance, and clean air filtration, making it a reliable, energy-saving choice for all seasons.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC ensures efficient cooling with advanced filtration. Its high-density filter effectively removes dust and pollutants for cleaner indoor air. The 2-way air directional control provides better airflow distribution, ensuring uniform cooling across the room. With a durable copper condenser and energy-efficient inverter technology, it delivers reliable performance, lower electricity bills, and long-lasting comfort in all seasons.

Specifications Turbo Mode Provides instant cooling even in extreme heat. Sleep Mode Adjusts temperature for comfortable, undisturbed sleep. Hydrophilic Fins Prevents corrosion and enhances durability. Auto Swing Ensures even airflow across the room. Low Noise Operation Runs quietly for a peaceful environment. Reasons to buy Turbo mode – Ensures fast and efficient cooling. Low noise operation – Provides a quieter experience. Reasons to avoid No smart features – Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity. Bulky design – Takes up significant window space. Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC(Copper,High Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2Way Air Directional Control, 2024 Model,Estra EXi -CIW18SC5R32F0,White)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its fast cooling, energy efficiency, and quiet performance, though some mention bulky size and lack of smart features.

Why choose this product?

It offers powerful cooling, advanced filtration, and energy efficiency, making it a reliable, long-lasting choice for year-round comfort.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC delivers efficient cooling with durable performance. Its fixed-speed compressor ensures consistent cooling while maintaining energy efficiency. The 100% copper condenser enhances durability and improves heat exchange for better performance. With a sleek design featuring a silver deco strip, it adds a modern touch to any space, making it a reliable and stylish cooling solution for homes.

Specifications High Cooling Capacity Delivers fast and consistent cooling even in peak summers. Eco-Friendly Refrigerant Uses R32 refrigerant for lower environmental impact. Auto Restart Restores previous settings after power cuts. Strong Dehumidification Reduces excess moisture for added comfort. Durable Outer Body Built with sturdy materials for long-lasting performance. Reasons to buy Fast cooling – Works efficiently even in high temperatures. Energy efficient – Saves electricity with a 5-star rating. Reasons to avoid No inverter technology – Lacks variable speed compressor. Basic features – No smart connectivity or advanced controls. Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (Copper, 2024 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip, GLW18C5XWSEA)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and durable build, though some feel it lacks advanced features like inverter technology.

Why choose this product?

This window AC offers steady cooling, energy savings, and durability, making it a cost-effective, long-lasting choice for reliable home comfort.

What is the 5 star rating of AC?

A 5-star rating in air conditioners indicates maximum energy efficiency, ensuring lower electricity consumption and reduced bills. These ACs meet strict energy standards, provide faster cooling, and have environment-friendly refrigerants, making them a cost-effective and sustainable choice for long-term use.

Which is better 3 star or 5 star AC?

A 5-star AC is better than a 3-star AC due to higher energy efficiency, lower electricity bills, and superior cooling performance. Though costlier upfront, it offers long-term savings, making it ideal for frequent use and environmentally conscious buyers.

Which AC brands are best in India?

The best AC brand in India depends on factors like cooling performance, energy efficiency, durability, and after-sales service. Daikin, LG, Blue Star, Panasonic, Voltas, and Carrier are among the top brands, known for reliable cooling, advanced features, and energy efficiency.

Top 3 features of best 5 star AC in 2025

Best 5-Star Split AC in 2025 Cooling Power (kW) Special Feature Energy Efficiency Rating (EER) Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White) 5.28 India's 1st Matter Enabled RAC, 7-in-1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter 5 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU18AKY5WX, 2025 Model, White) 5.28 Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, 7-in-1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter 4.6 Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (MTKM50U, 2024 Model, White) 5.28 PM 2.5 Filter 4 Lloyd 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS12I5FWBEV, 2023 Model, White with Graphic Design) 3.52 5-in-1 Convertible, 100% Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter 4 Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU12ZKY5W, 2024 Model, White) 3.52 7-in-1 Convertible with True AI Mode, 4-Way Swing, PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter 5 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I5FWBEW, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip) 5.28 5-in-1 Convertible, Anti-Corrosion Coating, PM 2.5 Filter 4 Cruise 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (CWCVBK-VQ3D185, 2024 Model, White) 5.28 7-Stage Air Filtration, Convertible 4-in-1, Anti-Rust Technology 4 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (RW-Q18WUZA, 2023 Model, White) 5.28 Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection 5 Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Window AC (Estra EXi -CIW18SC5R32F0, 2024 Model, White) 5.28 High-Density Filter for Dust Filtration, 2-Way Air Directional Control 4.4 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC (GLW18C5XWSEA, 2024 Model, White with Silver Deco Strip) 5.28 Fixed Speed, 100% Copper 4.3

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 5 star AC in 2025

Energy efficiency: Look for high ISEER ratings to ensure maximum energy savings. A 5-star AC with a better efficiency ratio reduces electricity costs.

Cooling capacity: Choose the right tonnage based on your room size. A 1.5-ton AC suits medium-sized rooms, while larger areas need higher capacity.

Advanced features: Opt for inverter technology, multiple cooling modes, air purification filters, and smart connectivity for enhanced comfort.

Build quality: Copper condensers offer better durability, corrosion resistance, and faster cooling compared to aluminium ones.

After-sales support: Ensure reliable warranty coverage and efficient customer service for hassle-free maintenance and repairs.

FAQs on 5-star ACs What makes a 5-star AC better than a 3-star AC? A 5-star AC consumes less electricity, providing higher energy savings and better efficiency.

How much electricity does a 5-star AC save? It saves around 20-30% more energy compared to lower-rated ACs, depending on usage and efficiency.

Is inverter technology necessary in a 5-star AC? Yes, inverter technology ensures consistent cooling, lower power consumption, and quieter operation.

Which condenser is best for a 5-star AC? Copper condensers are preferred for better durability, heat transfer, and corrosion resistance.

Do 5-star ACs require special maintenance? Regular filter cleaning and annual servicing ensure optimal performance and longevity.

