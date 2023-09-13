AC price: Choose one that has competitive pricing and is packed with features

An air conditioner was once considered a luxury item. While offices have had them for many years, ACs as household electrical items was a rarity till few years back. Most middle class homes could not afford them; few who could knew what a struggle it was to keep one's electricity in control. A well-priced AC can give great comfort in hot weather without breaking the bank.(Pixabay)

However, in the last few years, with a plethora of companies making a beeline for the lucrative Indian middle class market, prices have significantly come down. Over the years, technology too has taken huge strides, making ACs more affordable and more environment-compliant and budget-friendly as well.

While a good section may still get intimidated by air conditioner pricing, going in for one will definitely help you in the long run. As summers get hotter with every passing year, ensuring that our homes are cool and allow for a healthy living for the family is a must.

We have bunched together some of the best brands available in India and ones that offer their products at a good price point. All of them are present on Amazon. Do take a look and decide on one. You can always pick one up during the sale season, which should begin soon.

Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is your go-to product if you want unparalleled cooling efficiency. This air conditioner comes equipped with advanced features. These include features like Turbo Cool for rapid cooling, Comfort Sleep mode for peaceful nights and Self Clean Technology for hassle-free maintenance. This AC comes with multi sensors that ensure precise temperature control. A feature called Eco Mode helps save energy. The Gold Fins enhance durability, and the hidden display adds a sleek touch to your room.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Inverter Technology

Self Clean Technology

Stabilizer Free Operation

Pros Cons Efficient cooling with Turbo Cool Smaller capacity may not suit larger rooms Self Clean Technology for easy maintenance 3-star rating may not be as energy-efficient

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (183V Vectra Prism, White, 2023 Model) can assure you of perfect cooling solution as it gives powerful performance with energy efficiency. With its 3-star energy rating your electricity bills remain in check. With its copper condenser, it ensures efficient cooling and durability. Its 4-in-1 adjustable mode caters to your cooling needs. It also comes with anti-dust filter that helps maintain clean and fresh air in your room.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

4-in-1 Adjustable Mode

Anti-dust Filter

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and eco-friendly May not be suitable for larger rooms Versatile 4-in-1 mode for customized cooling 3-star rating may not be as energy-efficient

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (GLS18I3FWAMC, White, 2023 Model) is a perfect example of performance and energy efficiency. With its 3-star rating, you are assured that your energy bills will never go overbaord. Its copper condenser also helps keep the AC running at an optimum level. This AC's 5-in-1 convertible feature adapts to your cooling needs, while the anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters ensure the air you breathe is clean and healthy. With its white colour, it adds to your room's aesthetics as well.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

5-in-1 Convertible Mode

Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation May not be suitable for larger rooms Multi-functional 5-in-1 convertible mode 3-star rating may be less energy-efficient

Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

The Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU12YKY5W, White, 2023 Model) comes with cutting-edge technology. Thanks to its 5-star rating and a copper condenser, you can expect energy efficiency and optimal performance. The 7-in-1 convertible mode, including an additional AI mode, adapts to various cooling needs.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

7-in-1 Convertible Mode

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Pros Cons Exceptional energy efficiency May not be suitable for larger rooms Multiple convertible modes for versatility Higher initial purchase cost

Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

If you have been looking for an advanced cooling experience, then opt for the Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (HSU18K-PYS5BE-INV, White, 2023 Model). The AC is a good blend of energy efficiency and versatile cooling options. With its copper condenser, it ensures durability and efficient performance. Its convertible 7-in-1 cooling modes adapt to your comfort needs, while the antibacterial filter ensures clean and healthy air in your space.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

Convertible 7-in-1 Cooling Modes

Antibacterial Filter

Pros Cons Excellent energy efficiency May not be suitable for larger rooms Versatile cooling modes for customized comfort Higher initial purchase cost

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC is an excellent cooling option to take home, thanks to its exceptional cooling and energy efficiency. It is a technological marvel. It comes equipped with a copper condenser that ensures durability and efficient cooling performance. Its Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling mode adapts to your comfort needs, while the HD Filter with anti-virus protection make sure you get clean and healthy air in your space. It also uses LG's advanced AI technology, which helps it deliver optimal cooling while saving energy.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Pros Cons Superior energy efficiency Higher initial purchase cost Versatile cooling modes and AI technology May require professional installation

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (AR18CYLZABE, White, 2023 Model) is known to give exceptional cooling, thanks to its many special features. It blends energy efficiency and versatile cooling options in a seamless fashion. Its copper condenser ensures durability and efficient cooling while its Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling mode adapts to your comfort needs and provides flexibility. It ensures you get clean an healthy air thanks to its features such as Easy Filter Plus with Anti-Bacterial protection. It comes with a a 3-star energy rating and it have a sleek design too.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Easy Filter Plus (Anti-Bacteria)

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation May not be suitable for larger rooms Versatile cooling modes for customized comfort 3-star rating may be less energy-efficient

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC (AR18CYLAMWK, White, 2023 Model) is an excellent option to give a fillip to your home's cooling experience. It comes with Samsung's innovative Wind-Free Technology that delivers cool air without the discomfort of direct drafts. This AC redifines comfort. Its copper condenser ensures efficient and durable performance, while its Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode adapts to your preferences. Its anti-bacterial filter makes sure that the air you breathe is clean and healthy. It comes with 3-star energy rating. Overall, this AC combines advanced cooling technology and energy efficiency.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode

Anti-bacterial Filter

Pros Cons Innovative Wind-Free Technology May not be suitable for larger rooms Versatile cooling modes for customized comfort 3-star rating may be less energy-efficient

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (CS/CU-NU18YKY5W, White, 2023 Model) can help you redefine comfort. It combines cutting-edge technology with energy efficiency. It comes with a 5-star rating and its copper condenser helps give optimal performance. With a 7-in-1 convertible mode, including an additional AI mode, it adapts to your cooling needs. The 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling, while the PM 0.1 air purification filter provides clean and healthy air. Thanks to its Wi-Fi capability, you can control and monitor your AC remotely.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser

7-in-1 Convertible Mode

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Pros Cons Exceptional energy efficiency Higher initial purchase cost Wi-Fi connectivity for remote control May require professional installation

LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (RS-Q24ENXE, White, 2023 Model) is an efficient appliance that combines powerful cooling with energy efficiency. It comes with a 3-star rating and robust copper condenser. The AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling mode adapts to changing needs, providing flexibility and comfort. Its 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling all over the room and the HD filter with anti-virus protection make the air clean and healthy.

Specifications:

Cooling Capacity: 2.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser

AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Mode

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Pros Cons Powerful cooling with energy efficiency Larger size may not fit well in smaller rooms Versatile cooling modes and AI technology 3-star rating may be less energy-efficient

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Technology Energy Efficiency Turbo Cooling Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Technology Copper Condenser High Ambient Cooling Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Technology 4D Express Cooling Antibacterial and PM2.5 Filters Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 5 Star Energy Rating Wi-Fi Connectivity 7-in-1 Convertible Modes with AI Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5 Star Energy Rating Convertible 7-in-1 Cooling Modes Antibacterial Filter LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC 5 Star Energy Rating AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Modes 4-Way Swing Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Inverter Technology Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode Easy Filter Plus with Anti-Bacterial Protection Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wind-Free Technology Inverter Split AC Wind-Free Technology Energy Efficiency Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Mode Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC 5 Star Energy Rating Wi-Fi Connectivity 4-Way Swing LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC 3 Star Energy Rating AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Modes 4-Way Swing

Best value for money

Among the listed air conditioners, the Haier 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC stands out as the best value for money choice. It combines a 5-star energy rating, convertible cooling modes, and antibacterial filters, offering energy efficiency and improved indoor air quality. With these features and an affordable price point, it provides excellent cooling performance while being budget-friendly, making it a great value for your investment.

Best overall product

The LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC takes the top spot as the best overall product among the listed air conditioners. With a 5-star energy rating, AI-powered convertible cooling modes, and 4-way swing, it offers exceptional cooling efficiency and customization options. Its advanced features, along with LG's reputation for quality and innovation, make it the ultimate choice for both performance and convenience, making it the best overall pick.

How to buy the best AC in India

To purchase the best-priced AC in India, start by assessing your cooling needs based on room size and location. Prioritize energy-efficient models with high star ratings to save on long-term electricity costs. Research reputable brands known for quality and service. Compare prices from various retailers and consider seasonal discounts or promotions. Don't forget to check for comprehensive warranties to safeguard your investment. By weighing these factors, you can strike a balance between cost and quality while finding the best AC at the best price in India.

