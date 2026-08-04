Aaron Rodgers credits wife for family reconciliation, takes subtle swipe at brother Jordan: 'There was a schism'

Aaron Rodgers says he is grateful that his relationship with his family has been repaired, though he still believes those deeply personal matters never should have become public. Aaron Rodgers Rodgers credited his wife, Brittani, with helping create the environment that made reconciliation possible following a family rift. (AP)

Speaking to The Athletic in an interview published Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback reflected on reconnecting with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, after years of estrangement.

Rodgers credited his wife, Brittani, with helping create the environment that made reconciliation possible following a family rift that first became widely known during his brother Jordan Rodgers' appearance on The Bachelorette in 2016.

Private matters made public Without directly naming Jordan, Rodgers appeared to criticize how the family's private issues became part of the public conversation.

“I’ve been really staunch, going back to when there was a schism, that I feel like that stuff should be off limits,” Rodgers told the outlet. “Now, not everybody in the family adhered to the same thing, but there are different things, situations, experiences, and people that actually change your life," he added.

The family's estrangement first drew widespread attention during Jordan Rodgers' hometown episode on The Bachelorette, when he introduced JoJo Fletcher to his parents and brother Luke in Chico, California. Aaron was notably absent from the gathering, and viewers learned that the quarterback had become distant from his family.

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At the time, Jordan explained the situation by saying, “Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship. It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother,” during the 2016 episode.