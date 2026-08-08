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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, August 8 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 8, 2026, 03:03:45 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTimes

    What: Teej Mahotsav 2026

    Gram it: Delhi, on Friday, received its highest rainfall during the first week of August in 15 years! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red alert for the city. Yet, several visitors turned up at the Kartavya Path and India Gate in the evening hours. For today, the met department has again issued a Yellow alert alongside forecast of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. (Photo: ANI)
    Gram it: Delhi, on Friday, received its highest rainfall during the first week of August in 15 years! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red alert for the city. Yet, several visitors turned up at the Kartavya Path and India Gate in the evening hours. For today, the met department has again issued a Yellow alert alongside forecast of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. (Photo: ANI)

    Where: Dilli Haat – INA & Dilli Haat, Pitampura

    When: August 8 & 9

    Timing: 11.30am to 8.30pm

    Entry: 30 (adults), 20 (children) & 20

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines) & Netaji Subash Place (Red & Pink Lines) respectively

    #ArtAttack

    What: Variable Registers – Printmaking in Modern India

    Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Mandi House

    When: August 8 & 9

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #DelhiTimes

    What: Hariyali Teej – Evening Bazaar

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin

    When: August 8

    Timing: 5pm to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: The End (Director: Nikhita Singh)

    Where: W.I.P Adda, A, Basement, F 301, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

    When: August 8

    Timing: 6pm & 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Silent Book Club

    Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

    When: August 8

    Timing: 11am to 1pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026 | A Tribute To Teejan Bai – Folk Tradition of Pandavani Ft. Prabha Yadav (Vocalist), Shiv Nishad (Manjira), Mohan Patel (Harmonium), Lilak Sahu (Tabla), Lakshmi Narayan (Banjo), and Nitesh Yadav (Dafli)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #CineCall

    What: Delhi Marathi Film Festival 2026

    Where: Bheem Auditorium, Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath

    When: August 8 & 9

    Timing: 8.45am

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Resin Lotus Pond Art

    Where: Refections Cafe, H-273, Upper Ground Floor, Rajdhani Enclave, Pitampura

    When: August 8

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Cult Leader Ft. Devesh Dixit

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: August 8

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Teej Mohatsav 2026

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: August 8 & 9

    Timing: 11.30am to 8.30am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    #UpNext

    What: Raahgiri Day

    Where: DLF Midtown, 15, Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar

    When: August 9

    Timing: 6am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Moti Nagar (Blue Line)

    #UpNext

    What: Hikethon 3.0 – Monsoon Edition

    Where: Mauji Baba Mangar Temple, Mangar Village, Faridabad-Gurugram Road

    When: August 9

    Timing: 4.30am to 11am

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 8, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 8, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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