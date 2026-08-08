HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTimes
What: Teej Mahotsav 2026
Gram it: Delhi, on Friday, received its highest rainfall during the first week of August in 15 years! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red alert for the city. Yet, several visitors turned up at the Kartavya Path and India Gate in the evening hours. For today, the met department has again issued a Yellow alert alongside forecast of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. (Photo: ANI)
Where: Dilli Haat – INA & Dilli Haat, Pitampura
When: August 8 & 9
Timing: 11.30am to 8.30pm
Entry:
₹30 (adults), ₹20 (children) & ₹20
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines) & Netaji Subash Place (Red & Pink Lines) respectively
#ArtAttack
What: Variable Registers – Printmaking in Modern India
Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Mandi House
When: August 8 & 9
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#DelhiTimes
What: Hariyali Teej – Evening Bazaar
Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin
When: August 8
Timing: 5pm to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: The End (Director: Nikhita Singh)
Where: W.I.P Adda, A, Basement, F 301, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai
When: August 8
Timing: 6pm & 8.30pm
Entry:
www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Silent Book Club
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place
When: August 8
Timing: 11am to 1pm
Entry: Free (Register
here)
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#TuneIn
What: IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026 | A Tribute To Teejan Bai – Folk Tradition of Pandavani Ft. Prabha Yadav (Vocalist), Shiv Nishad (Manjira), Mohan Patel (Harmonium), Lilak Sahu (Tabla), Lakshmi Narayan (Banjo), and Nitesh Yadav (Dafli)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#CineCall
What: Delhi Marathi Film Festival 2026
Where: Bheem Auditorium, Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15, Windsor Place, Janpath
When: August 8 & 9
Timing: 8.45am
Entry:
www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Resin Lotus Pond Art
Where: Refections Cafe, H-273, Upper Ground Floor, Rajdhani Enclave, Pitampura
When: August 8
Timing: 3pm
Entry:
www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Pitampura (Red Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Cult Leader Ft. Devesh Dixit
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: August 8
Timing: 6pm
Entry:
www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Teej Mohatsav 2026
Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar
When: August 8 & 9
Timing: 11.30am to 8.30am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)
#UpNext
What: Raahgiri Day
Where: DLF Midtown, 15, Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar
When: August 9
Timing: 6am
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moti Nagar (Blue Line)
#UpNext
What: Hikethon 3.0 – Monsoon Edition
Where: Mauji Baba Mangar Temple, Mangar Village, Faridabad-Gurugram Road
When: August 9
Timing: 4.30am to 11am
Entry: Register
here
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction