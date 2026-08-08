HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 8, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

Where: Dilli Haat – INA & Dilli Haat, Pitampura

When: August 8 & 9

Timing: 11.30am to 8.30pm

Entry: ₹30 (adults), ₹20 (children) & ₹20

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines) & Netaji Subash Place (Red & Pink Lines) respectively

What: Variable Registers – Printmaking in Modern India

Where: Shridharani Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Mandi House

When: August 8 & 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Where: Sunder Nursery, Bharat Scouts and Guides Marg, Nizamuddin

When: August 8

Timing: 5pm to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

What: The End (Director: Nikhita Singh)

Where: W.I.P Adda, A, Basement, F 301, Nai Basti, Lado Sarai

When: August 8

Timing: 6pm & 8.30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place

When: August 8

Timing: 11am to 1pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

#TuneIn

What: IHC Lok Sangeet Sammelan 2026 | A Tribute To Teejan Bai – Folk Tradition of Pandavani Ft. Prabha Yadav (Vocalist), Shiv Nishad (Manjira), Mohan Patel (Harmonium), Lilak Sahu (Tabla), Lakshmi Narayan (Banjo), and Nitesh Yadav (Dafli)