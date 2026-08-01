Aaron Donald return: Sean McVay offers encouraging Rams comeback update: 'It's trending upward'

"If there's an arrow, it's trending upward," McVay said as shared by Sarah Barshop, ESPN reporter.

The coach also suggested that the chances of a comeback are improving.

The Rams will wrap up camp at Loyola Marymount before returning to their Woodland Hills headquarters following their final practice on Aug. 7.

McVay provided another optimistic update this week, revealing that Donald is expected to wait until training camp concludes before making a final decision.

The topic has become a regular fixture during Sean McVay's media sessions, with the Rams head coach repeatedly fielding questions about whether the franchise legend could suit up again.

The biggest storyline surrounding the Los Angeles Rams continues to be the potential return of Aaron Donald, who has spent the past two seasons in retirement.

Although McVay stopped short of confirming Donald's return, he indicated that conversations have continued in a positive direction, with the organization remaining optimistic that the future Hall of Famer could once again wear a Rams uniform.

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Myles Garrett trade rekindled hope Speculation about a comeback first intensified in June after Donald revealed in a text message to Pat McAfee that the Rams' acquisition of Myles Garrett had made him rethink retirement.

"[The Myles Garrett trade] for sure got me thinking," Donald said via text, per The Pat McAfee Show on June 2. "Gotta see if that fire can light back up," he wrote.

The rumors gained even more momentum when Garrett shared a photo of an autographed Aaron Donald Rams jersey on social media with the caption, "Unpacking."

Donald visited Rams facility Donald also returned to the Rams' training facility in early July for a workout, using the session to evaluate whether he still had the desire to resume his playing career.

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According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that was not one of the routine visits Donald has made to the Rams since retiring. Instead, the workout was designed to help him evaluate both his physical condition and his desire to return after spending time back around the team's facilities and environment.

Donald weighs final decision Despite the growing optimism, Donald has yet to make a final decision.

His last NFL campaign came in 2023, when he earned First-Team All-Pro honors for the eighth time and secured his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl selection, maintaining his streak of being named to the Pro Bowl in every season of his career.