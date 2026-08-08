Based on Kirk Cousins' reaction to a second heavy hit from pass rusher Maxx Crosby during training camp practice Friday, he did not, in fact, "like that." Maxx Crosby blasts Kirk Cousins, fight erupts at Raiders camp

Cousins was hit on the arm a second time during Friday's live 11-on-11 work and responded with shouting, a shove and grabbing Crosby's jersey in a fiery exchange from the 15-year-veteran days from his 38th birthday.

Players quickly interrupted the exchange, which was the second conflict of the practice after a prior shoving match that escalated between right guard Caleb Rogers and defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, who threw a punch that prompted the action to stop.

It wasn't the first heated discussion involving two of the team's current elder statesmen during Raiders practices in camp.

First-year Raiders coach Klint Kubiak and position coaches had already talked to Crosby about contact to the arm and head of the quarterback because of his penchant for flying in the direction of the passer at his release point.

"Those are two leaders on our team going at it," Kubiak said. "Obviously, fighting in a game you throw a punch in a game, you are out of the game. So we got to be smart."

Coaches have asked Crosby to adjust his intensity as he makes his way back to the Raiders' lineup following knee surgery and an offseason during which the franchise traded the five-time Pro Bowl pick to the Ravens. Baltimore returned Crosby following medical concerns about his physical exam.

Crosby said during camp he told coaches he knows only one speed and remains locked in on "finishing the play."

"I got up a whole textbook full of rules that I got to follow, or I'm going to get in trouble, but that comes with it," Crosby said. "I practice one way. I know that I push the line, and sometimes I go over the line."

Cousins is expected to open the season as the No. 1 quarterback unless first overall pick Fernando Mendoza dazzles in training camp and preseason.

Field Level Media

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