Why Enes Kanter Freedom declared for the 2027 WNBA draft

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom announced on Friday that he intends to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft. Sharing a video on X while dressed in an orange WNBA hoodie, Freedom explained that his team had reviewed the league's policies regarding eligibility and participation. Enes Kanter Freedom announced on Friday that he intends to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft. (Instagram @enesfreedom)

“Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027,” he said.

Before making the announcement, the 34-year-old added that his team had “carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion.”

WNBA debate gains momentum Freedom's announcement comes amid the ongoing debate sparked by comments made by Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham.

Although Cunningham has since sought to clarify her stance, she previously told ESPN that she wanted to use her position in the WNBA to "protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men."

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Why Freedom is declaring for WNBA Since retiring from the NBA in 2022, Enes Kanter Freedom has become closely associated with conservative political causes. His latest move appears to build on the heightened discussion surrounding transgender athlete participation that intensified following Cunningham's remarks.

Explaining his decision, Freedom stated, "If simply declaring who you are is all that's required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA," suggesting he believes the league's current policies leave room for such an interpretation.