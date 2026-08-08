LORMAN, Miss. — Alcorn State on Friday announced it has hired former longtime NBA guard Monta Ellis as general manager of the men's basketball program. Former NBA guard Monta Ellis, a 'proud Mississippi son,' is named Alcorn State's general manager

Ellis is a native of Jackson, Mississippi, and Alcorn State's main campus is in Lorman, Mississippi. Ellis was drafted by Golden State in 2005 out of Lanier High School in Jackson, where he won two state championships. Alcorn State described Ellis as “One proud Mississippi son” in its announcement.

"Monta Ellis brings a championship pedigree and a wealth of basketball knowledge to our program, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Alcorn State family,” athletic director E. D'Wayne Robinson said in a statement.

“His experience at the highest level of the game, combined with his passion for developing young talent, makes him the perfect addition to our basketball leadership.”

Alcorn State finished 9-23 overall and 7-11 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference under first-year head coach Jake Morton last season.

Ellis averaged 17.8 points in his 12-year NBA career with Golden State, Milwaukee, Dallas and Indiana. He was voted the league's most improved player after averaging 16.5 points in the 2006-07 season with the Warriors. He completed his career with Indiana in the 2016-17 season.

Ellis, 40, now begins a new career in college sports.

“It's official, Braves fans. I’m now the new general manager at Alcorn State University,” Ellis said in Alcorn State's announcement posted on X. “I can’t wait to work alongside with the coaches, the staff, the alumni, and the passionate fans at Alcorn State. Let’s go Braves!”

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