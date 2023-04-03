Top 5 Voltas ACs for small rooms in 2023

Voltas has a number of options in the 1-1.5 ton air conditioner category.

Air Conditioner has become necessary due to the raising temperature all over the nation. For good cooling and constant temperature, an inverter Air Conditioner works with a compressor that operates with the desired speed whether it is low or changing speed. An Inverter Air Conditioner provides efficient cooling consuming less power. If you want a good and tiny AC for a small area, a 1-1.5 ton air conditioner is a good solution when selecting the AC for your compact room you have to look for how much power it consumes, condenser quality, roughly how much will be the cost for the maintenance, and any other desired requirements you want to concentrate in. Below are the best 5 Voltas AC for small rooms in 2023. Product list 1. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC has a variable compressor that adjusts the power depending on the temperature and heat load. The 4 adjustable modes can be controlled through the remote control that operates in different tonnages for different cooling. The ambient temperature of the 1.4-ton AC is 52 degree Celsius and it comes with a 4-way swing mode. The copper condenser provides better cooling and requires low maintenance that prevents rusting and corrosion with 110-128V. It has a unique feature that prevents the entry of bacteria and built-in fungi. Specification Item Weight: 42 kg

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 21 x 84 x 29 Centimeters

Annual Energy Consumption: 4600 Watts

Noise Level: ‎46 dB Pros Cons The Products look is great The compressor takes more than 3 mins to restart Remote looks nice The unit can be improved

2. Voltas Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3 star The Voltas Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 3-star is the best Voltas AC for small rooms. The product features are good as its voltage is 230V and wattage is 3440W. The product item dimensions are 30 x 84 x 56 Centimeters. The yearly energy consumption is 34440 Watts with a noise level of 46 dB. Specification Wattage: ‎3440 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 30 x 84 x 56 Centimeters

Annual Energy Consumption: 3440 Watts

Noise Level: ‎46 dB Pros Cons Brilliant Display Noise from the outdoor unit Good user experience Installation is not good

3. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Spilt AC The Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Spilt AC special feature is an inverter compressor that has a variable speed compressor that changes cooling based on the amount of heat being produced and the temperature outside. It operation of the product is silent and with a good degree of energy efficiency. The cooling capacity of the AC is good and stabilizer-free operation with a copper condenser coil. Specification Item Dimensions L x W x H: 54.6 x 175.7 x 85.6 Centimeters

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Item Weight: 48 kg

Airflow Displacement: 600 CMPH Pros Cons Keeps dust and fungi particles away The design is a little bad Good for indoor air Little noisy

4. Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC The Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC is the best AC for the small sized room which is up to 110 square feet area. The increased durability is uninterrupted and the noise level is up to 47dB. It prevents rust and corrosion and stabilizer-free operation. This particular product comes with 10 years warranty on the compressor. Specification Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 2720 Watts

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 21 x 80 x 26.5 Centimeters

Annual Energy Consumption: 2720 Watts

Noise Level: 44 dB Pros Cons Anti-dust filter is been provided Little expensive Adjustable Cooling feature Design can be improved

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is well suitable for the small sized room and comes with an adjustable mode that delivers fixed low cooling capacity that includes limiting inverter compressor running frequencies. The air conditioner is good for the environment with zero ozone depletion and less global warming potential. All the Voltas brand comes with better cooling that purifies the air and requires low maintenance. Specification Item Dimensions L x W x H: 51.7 x 163.5 x 84.7 Centimeters

Annual Energy Consumption: 1128.65 Kilowatt Hours

Noise Level: 45 dB

Control Console: ‎Remote Control

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Included Components: ‎1 Indoor Unit, 1 Outdoor Unit, 1 Remote Control, User Manual, Warranty Card & 3m Copper wire/ Interconnecting pipe Pros Cons Controls cooling Expensive for the function it offers Low maintenance Only good for limited usage

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Product looks great The Remote control is nice Less than 1 unit of usage Voltas Inverter Split AC, 1 To 3 star Brilliant Display Good user experience Automatically adjusts the power Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Dust Filter Spilt AC Keeps dust away Good indoor air Energy consumption is low Voltas 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC Anti-dust filter is provided Adjustable cooling feature Provides clean and healthy air Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Controls cooling Low maintenance Low global warming