Best air conditioners under ₹45000 in India: Top 9 models to pick from in 2024
Looking for the best air conditioner under ₹45000 in India? Check out our curated list of top 9 ACs that offer great features at affordable prices.
Choosing the right air conditioner can be a daunting task, given the numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 9 best air conditioners under ₹45000 in India.
Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, a window AC, or a split AC, our comprehensive guide has got you covered. We have considered factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional features to ensure that you find the perfect AC for your needs.
Read on to find the ideal air conditioner for your home or office.
1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC
The Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV AC is equipped with inverter technology and anti-viral properties, ensuring efficient and clean cooling. It comes with a convertible feature, allowing you to adjust the tonnage as per your requirements. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Inverter Technology
- Anti-Viral Properties
- Convertible Feature
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient
May be pricey for some buyers
Clean and healthy air
Adjustable tonnage
2. Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC
The Blue Star IC518YNU AC comes with a convertible feature and a built-in stabilizer, providing stable and efficient cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also offers additional features such as anti-corrosive coating and a dust filter.
Specifications of Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Convertible Feature
- Built-in Stabilizer
- Anti-Corrosive Coating
- Dust Filter
Pros
Cons
Stable and efficient cooling
May require additional installation costs for stabilizer
Built-in stabilizer
Additional anti-corrosive features
3. Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC
The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant AC offers adjustable tonnage and a 5-star energy rating, making it an energy-efficient choice. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a high ambient cooling function for optimum performance in hot weather.
Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Adjustable Tonnage
- High Ambient Cooling
- Copper Condenser
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient
May require additional maintenance for copper condenser
Adjustable tonnage
Optimum performance in hot weather
4. Carrier Window AC with Directional Control
The Carrier 18K ESTER Window AC offers powerful cooling with a 2-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. It comes with a dust filter and a directional control feature for efficient air distribution. The copper condenser ensures durability and optimal performance.
Specifications of Carrier Window AC with Directional Control
- Energy Rating: 2 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Powerful Cooling
- Dust Filter
- Directional Control
- Copper Condenser
Pros
Cons
Powerful cooling
Lower energy rating
Efficient air distribution
Durable copper condenser
5. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC
The Godrej 18IINV5R32 WWA AC is equipped with inverter technology and a convertible feature, offering energy-efficient and adjustable cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a sleep mode and a dust filter for added convenience.
Specifications of Godrej Convertible Inverter AC
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Inverter Technology
- Convertible Feature
- Sleep Mode
- Dust Filter
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Adjustable cooling
Convenient sleep mode
6. Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology
The Daikin MTKL50U AC is equipped with inverter technology and intelligent eye technology for energy-efficient and smart cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a power chill operation for quick cooling.
Specifications of Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Inverter Technology
- Intelligent Eye Technology
- Power Chill Operation
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient
May require additional maintenance for intelligent eye technology
Smart cooling technology
Quick power chill operation
7. Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology
The Cruise CWCVBK-VQ1W173 AC comes with convertible technology and a 3-star energy rating, offering efficient and adjustable cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a multi-layered filtration system for clean and healthy air.
Specifications of Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Convertible Technology
- Multi-layered Filtration
- Adjustable Cooling
Pros
Cons
Efficient and adjustable cooling
Lower energy rating
Clean and healthy air
Convenient filtration system
8. Godrej Inverter Split AC
The Godrej 18TTC3 WWA AC is equipped with inverter technology for energy-efficient and quiet cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a turbo mode for quick cooling and a dry mode for humidity control.
Specifications of Godrej Inverter Split AC
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Inverter Technology
- Turbo Mode
- Dry Mode
Pros
Cons
Energy-efficient and quiet cooling
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Quick turbo mode
Convenient dry mode for humidity control
9. Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser
The Lloyd GLW12C2YWSEW AC offers efficient cooling with a copper condenser for durability and optimal performance. With a 1-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also features a self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance.
Specifications of Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Copper Condenser
- Efficient Cooling
- Self-diagnosis Function
Pros
Cons
Durable and efficient cooling
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Convenient self-diagnosis function
Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Energy Efficiency
|Cooling Capacity
|Additional Features
|Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC
|5 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Anti-Viral Properties, Convertible Feature
|Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC
|5 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Built-in Stabilizer, Anti-Corrosive Coating
|Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC
|5 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Adjustable Tonnage, High Ambient Cooling
|Carrier Window AC with Directional Control
|2 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Dust Filter, Directional Control
|Godrej Convertible Inverter AC
|5 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Convertible Feature, Sleep Mode
|Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology
|5 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Intelligent Eye Technology, Power Chill Operation
|Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology
|3 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Convertible Technology, Multi-layered Filtration
|Godrej Inverter Split AC
|3 Star
|1.5 Ton
|Turbo Mode, Dry Mode
|Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser
|3 Star
|1 Ton
|Copper Condenser, Self-diagnosis Function
Best value for money:
The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant AC stands out as the best value for money, offering energy-efficient cooling with adjustable tonnage and high ambient cooling function, all at an affordable price.
Best overall product:
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC takes the top spot as the best overall product, providing energy-efficient and clean cooling with anti-viral properties and a convertible feature.
How to find the perfect AC under ₹45000:
To find the perfect AC under ₹45000, consider factors like cooling capacity, energy efficiency, brand reputation, features, and after-sales service to ensure optimal performance and value for money.