 Best air conditioners under ₹45000 in India: Top 9 models to pick from in 2024
Best air conditioners under 45000 in India: Top 9 models to pick from in 2024

Best air conditioners under 45000 in India: Top 9 models to pick from in 2024

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 08, 2024 11:36 PM IST

Looking for the best air conditioner under ₹45000 in India? Check out our curated list of top 9 ACs that offer great features at affordable prices.

Choosing the right air conditioner can be a daunting task, given the numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 9 best air conditioners under 45000 in India. 

Top-notch air conditioners under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45000 in India: Stay cool on a budget.
Top-notch air conditioners under 45000 in India: Stay cool on a budget.

Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, a window AC, or a split AC, our comprehensive guide has got you covered. We have considered factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional features to ensure that you find the perfect AC for your needs. 

Read on to find the ideal air conditioner for your home or office.

1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC

B0CJF2XT8L

The Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV AC is equipped with inverter technology and anti-viral properties, ensuring efficient and clean cooling. It comes with a convertible feature, allowing you to adjust the tonnage as per your requirements. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Anti-Viral Properties
  • Convertible Feature

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient

May be pricey for some buyers

Clean and healthy air

Adjustable tonnage

2. Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC

B0BT117FDS

The Blue Star IC518YNU AC comes with a convertible feature and a built-in stabilizer, providing stable and efficient cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also offers additional features such as anti-corrosive coating and a dust filter.

Specifications of Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Convertible Feature
  • Built-in Stabilizer
  • Anti-Corrosive Coating
  • Dust Filter

Pros

Cons

Stable and efficient cooling

May require additional installation costs for stabilizer

Built-in stabilizer

Additional anti-corrosive features

3. Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC

B0BQR2T346

The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant AC offers adjustable tonnage and a 5-star energy rating, making it an energy-efficient choice. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a high ambient cooling function for optimum performance in hot weather.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Adjustable Tonnage
  • High Ambient Cooling
  • Copper Condenser

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient

May require additional maintenance for copper condenser

Adjustable tonnage

Optimum performance in hot weather

4. Carrier Window AC with Directional Control

B0BDG3RTG5

The Carrier 18K ESTER Window AC offers powerful cooling with a 2-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. It comes with a dust filter and a directional control feature for efficient air distribution. The copper condenser ensures durability and optimal performance.

Specifications of Carrier Window AC with Directional Control

  • Energy Rating: 2 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Powerful Cooling
  • Dust Filter
  • Directional Control
  • Copper Condenser

Pros

Cons

Powerful cooling

Lower energy rating

Efficient air distribution

Durable copper condenser

5. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC

B0BP7SY16R

The Godrej 18IINV5R32 WWA AC is equipped with inverter technology and a convertible feature, offering energy-efficient and adjustable cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a sleep mode and a dust filter for added convenience.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Inverter AC

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Convertible Feature
  • Sleep Mode
  • Dust Filter

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Adjustable cooling

Convenient sleep mode

6. Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology

B0BK1KS6ZD

The Daikin MTKL50U AC is equipped with inverter technology and intelligent eye technology for energy-efficient and smart cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a power chill operation for quick cooling.

Specifications of Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology

  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Intelligent Eye Technology
  • Power Chill Operation

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient

May require additional maintenance for intelligent eye technology

Smart cooling technology

Quick power chill operation

7. Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology

B0CRF441PK

The Cruise CWCVBK-VQ1W173 AC comes with convertible technology and a 3-star energy rating, offering efficient and adjustable cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a multi-layered filtration system for clean and healthy air.

Specifications of Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Convertible Technology
  • Multi-layered Filtration
  • Adjustable Cooling

Pros

Cons

Efficient and adjustable cooling

Lower energy rating

Clean and healthy air

Convenient filtration system

8. Godrej Inverter Split AC

B0BTYVYJ21

The Godrej 18TTC3 WWA AC is equipped with inverter technology for energy-efficient and quiet cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a turbo mode for quick cooling and a dry mode for humidity control.

Specifications of Godrej Inverter Split AC

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Inverter Technology
  • Turbo Mode
  • Dry Mode

Pros

Cons

Energy-efficient and quiet cooling

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Quick turbo mode

Convenient dry mode for humidity control

9. Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser

B0BRKYG6F7

The Lloyd GLW12C2YWSEW AC offers efficient cooling with a copper condenser for durability and optimal performance. With a 1-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also features a self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser

  • Energy Rating: 3 Star
  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Copper Condenser
  • Efficient Cooling
  • Self-diagnosis Function

Pros

Cons

Durable and efficient cooling

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Convenient self-diagnosis function

Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

Comparison Table

Product NameEnergy EfficiencyCooling CapacityAdditional Features
Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC5 Star1.5 TonAnti-Viral Properties, Convertible Feature
Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC5 Star1.5 TonBuilt-in Stabilizer, Anti-Corrosive Coating
Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC5 Star1.5 TonAdjustable Tonnage, High Ambient Cooling
Carrier Window AC with Directional Control2 Star1.5 TonDust Filter, Directional Control
Godrej Convertible Inverter AC5 Star1.5 TonConvertible Feature, Sleep Mode
Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology5 Star1.5 TonIntelligent Eye Technology, Power Chill Operation
Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology3 Star1.5 TonConvertible Technology, Multi-layered Filtration
Godrej Inverter Split AC3 Star1.5 TonTurbo Mode, Dry Mode
Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser3 Star1 TonCopper Condenser, Self-diagnosis Function

Best value for money:

The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant AC stands out as the best value for money, offering energy-efficient cooling with adjustable tonnage and high ambient cooling function, all at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC takes the top spot as the best overall product, providing energy-efficient and clean cooling with anti-viral properties and a convertible feature.

How to find the perfect AC under 45000:

To find the perfect AC under 45000, consider factors like cooling capacity, energy efficiency, brand reputation, features, and after-sales service to ensure optimal performance and value for money.

