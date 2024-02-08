Best air conditioners under 45000 in India: Top 9 models to pick from in 2024

Choosing the right air conditioner can be a daunting task, given the numerous options available in the market. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 9 best air conditioners under ₹45000 in India. Top-notch air conditioners under ₹ 45000 in India: Stay cool on a budget.

Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, a window AC, or a split AC, our comprehensive guide has got you covered. We have considered factors such as energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and additional features to ensure that you find the perfect AC for your needs.

Read on to find the ideal air conditioner for your home or office.

1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC

The Lloyd GLS15I5FWGEV AC is equipped with inverter technology and anti-viral properties, ensuring efficient and clean cooling. It comes with a convertible feature, allowing you to adjust the tonnage as per your requirements. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Inverter Technology

Anti-Viral Properties

Convertible Feature

Pros Cons Energy-efficient May be pricey for some buyers Clean and healthy air Adjustable tonnage

2. Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC

The Blue Star IC518YNU AC comes with a convertible feature and a built-in stabilizer, providing stable and efficient cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also offers additional features such as anti-corrosive coating and a dust filter.

Specifications of Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Convertible Feature

Built-in Stabilizer

Anti-Corrosive Coating

Dust Filter

Pros Cons Stable and efficient cooling May require additional installation costs for stabilizer Built-in stabilizer Additional anti-corrosive features

3. Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC

The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant AC offers adjustable tonnage and a 5-star energy rating, making it an energy-efficient choice. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a high ambient cooling function for optimum performance in hot weather.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Adjustable Tonnage

High Ambient Cooling

Copper Condenser

Pros Cons Energy-efficient May require additional maintenance for copper condenser Adjustable tonnage Optimum performance in hot weather

4. Carrier Window AC with Directional Control

The Carrier 18K ESTER Window AC offers powerful cooling with a 2-star energy rating, making it suitable for medium-sized rooms. It comes with a dust filter and a directional control feature for efficient air distribution. The copper condenser ensures durability and optimal performance.

Specifications of Carrier Window AC with Directional Control

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Powerful Cooling

Dust Filter

Directional Control

Copper Condenser

Pros Cons Powerful cooling Lower energy rating Efficient air distribution Durable copper condenser

5. Godrej Convertible Inverter AC

The Godrej 18IINV5R32 WWA AC is equipped with inverter technology and a convertible feature, offering energy-efficient and adjustable cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a sleep mode and a dust filter for added convenience.

Specifications of Godrej Convertible Inverter AC

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Inverter Technology

Convertible Feature

Sleep Mode

Dust Filter

Pros Cons Energy-efficient May not be suitable for larger rooms Adjustable cooling Convenient sleep mode

6. Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology

The Daikin MTKL50U AC is equipped with inverter technology and intelligent eye technology for energy-efficient and smart cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a power chill operation for quick cooling.

Specifications of Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Inverter Technology

Intelligent Eye Technology

Power Chill Operation

Pros Cons Energy-efficient May require additional maintenance for intelligent eye technology Smart cooling technology Quick power chill operation

7. Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology

The Cruise CWCVBK-VQ1W173 AC comes with convertible technology and a 3-star energy rating, offering efficient and adjustable cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a multi-layered filtration system for clean and healthy air.

Specifications of Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Convertible Technology

Multi-layered Filtration

Adjustable Cooling

Pros Cons Efficient and adjustable cooling Lower energy rating Clean and healthy air Convenient filtration system

8. Godrej Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 18TTC3 WWA AC is equipped with inverter technology for energy-efficient and quiet cooling. With a 1.5-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms. It also features a turbo mode for quick cooling and a dry mode for humidity control.

Specifications of Godrej Inverter Split AC

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Inverter Technology

Turbo Mode

Dry Mode

Pros Cons Energy-efficient and quiet cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms Quick turbo mode Convenient dry mode for humidity control

9. Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser

The Lloyd GLW12C2YWSEW AC offers efficient cooling with a copper condenser for durability and optimal performance. With a 1-ton capacity, this AC is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. It also features a self-diagnosis function for easy maintenance.

Specifications of Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Capacity: 1 Ton

Copper Condenser

Efficient Cooling

Self-diagnosis Function

Pros Cons Durable and efficient cooling May not be suitable for larger rooms Convenient self-diagnosis function Suitable for small to medium-sized rooms

Comparison Table

Product Name Energy Efficiency Cooling Capacity Additional Features Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC 5 Star 1.5 Ton Anti-Viral Properties, Convertible Feature Blue Star Convertible Stabilizer AC 5 Star 1.5 Ton Built-in Stabilizer, Anti-Corrosive Coating Voltas Adjustable Vectra Elegant AC 5 Star 1.5 Ton Adjustable Tonnage, High Ambient Cooling Carrier Window AC with Directional Control 2 Star 1.5 Ton Dust Filter, Directional Control Godrej Convertible Inverter AC 5 Star 1.5 Ton Convertible Feature, Sleep Mode Daikin Inverter AC with Intelligent Eye Technology 5 Star 1.5 Ton Intelligent Eye Technology, Power Chill Operation Cruise Convertible AC with Filtration Technology 3 Star 1.5 Ton Convertible Technology, Multi-layered Filtration Godrej Inverter Split AC 3 Star 1.5 Ton Turbo Mode, Dry Mode Lloyd Window AC with Copper Condenser 3 Star 1 Ton Copper Condenser, Self-diagnosis Function

Best value for money:

The Voltas 185V Vectra Elegant AC stands out as the best value for money, offering energy-efficient cooling with adjustable tonnage and high ambient cooling function, all at an affordable price.

Best overall product:

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC takes the top spot as the best overall product, providing energy-efficient and clean cooling with anti-viral properties and a convertible feature.

How to find the perfect AC under ₹ 45000:

To find the perfect AC under ₹45000, consider factors like cooling capacity, energy efficiency, brand reputation, features, and after-sales service to ensure optimal performance and value for money.