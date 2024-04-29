Best Panasonic split ACs for your home: Top 10 options for quiet and comfortable cooling soluitons

When it comes to cooling your home, Panasonic split ACs are known for their efficiency and performance. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Panasonic split ACs based on their features, specifications, and customer reviews to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a powerful cooling solution for your large living room or a compact AC for your bedroom, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Panasonic split AC for your home. Upgrade cooling in your home with best Panasonic split ac

1.

Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT

The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT is equipped with advanced features to provide efficient cooling and purification. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The nanoe technology helps in purifying the air by removing dust, bacteria, and other pollutants.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT

1.5 ton capacity

nanoe technology for air purification

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Relatively expensive Effective air purification May be too powerful for small rooms Copper condenser for better cooling

2.

Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W

The Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W offers reliable cooling and energy efficiency. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.

Specifications of Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W

1.5 ton capacity

Powerful mode for quick cooling

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and powerful cooling Lower energy rating Energy efficient May not be suitable for large rooms Copper condenser for better cooling

3.

Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W

The Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W is a compact and efficient split AC suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The additional air purification feature helps in maintaining clean and healthy indoor air quality.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W

1 ton capacity

Additional air purification feature

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compact and efficient Lower energy rating Additional air purification feature May not be suitable for large rooms Copper condenser for better cooling

Also read: Best 5 star split AC in India: Top 9 high-efficiency air conditioners to save energy

4.

Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA

The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA is designed to deliver efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 1 ton, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA

1 ton capacity

Powerful mode for quick cooling

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and powerful cooling May not be suitable for large rooms Energy efficient Relatively lower energy rating Copper condenser for better cooling

5.

Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W

The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W offers efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W

1.5 ton capacity

Powerful mode for quick cooling

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and powerful cooling May not be suitable for large rooms Energy efficient Lower energy rating Copper condenser for better cooling

Also read: Best AC brands in India (April 2024): Beat summer heat with top 7 AC brands like Lloyd, LG, Samsung & more

6.

Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA

The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA is designed to deliver efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 2 ton, it is suitable for large-sized rooms. The nanoe technology helps in purifying the air by removing dust, bacteria, and other pollutants.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA

2 ton capacity

nanoe technology for air purification

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Relatively expensive Effective air purification May be too powerful for small rooms Copper condenser for better cooling

Also read: Best 2-ton split AC: Beat the heat this summer with our top 6 options

7.

Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W

The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W offers efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 1 ton, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W

1 ton capacity

Powerful mode for quick cooling

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Copper Condenser Coil

R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick and powerful cooling May not be suitable for large rooms Energy efficient Relatively lower energy rating Copper condenser for better cooling

Top 3 features of Panasonic split AC

Panasonic split AC Capacity Energy Rating Cooling Technology Air Purification Price Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT 1.5 ton 5 Star R32 Refrigerant nanoe Technology High Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W 1.5 ton 3 Star R32 Refrigerant No Medium Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W 1 ton 3 Star R32 Refrigerant nanoe Technology Low Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA 1 ton 4 Star R32 Refrigerant No Medium Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W 1.5 ton 3 Star R32 Refrigerant No Medium Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA 2 ton 5 Star R32 Refrigerant nanoe Technology High Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W 1 ton 4 Star R32 Refrigerant No Medium

Best value for money Panasonic split AC

The Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W is the best value for money as it offers efficient cooling and air purification at an affordable price.

Also read: Best 1 ton split ACs: Top 10 picks with inverter technology that are efficient and energy-saving

Best overall Panasonic split AC

The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA is the best overall product in the category, offering a powerful cooling capacity and advanced air purification technology.

How to find the perfect Panasonic split AC?

When choosing the perfect Panasonic split AC, consider the size of your room, energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and air purification features. Look for a model that suits your specific needs and offers the best value for money.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.