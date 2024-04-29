Best Panasonic split ACs for your home: Top 10 options for quiet and comfortable cooling soluitons
Looking for the best Panasonic split AC for your home? Check out our list of top 10 Panasonic split ACs for 2023!
When it comes to cooling your home, Panasonic split ACs are known for their efficiency and performance. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right one can be a daunting task. In this article, we have compiled a list of the 10 best Panasonic split ACs based on their features, specifications, and customer reviews to help you make an informed decision. Whether you are looking for a powerful cooling solution for your large living room or a compact AC for your bedroom, we have got you covered. Read on to find the perfect Panasonic split AC for your home.
1.
Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT is equipped with advanced features to provide efficient cooling and purification. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium to large-sized rooms. The nanoe technology helps in purifying the air by removing dust, bacteria, and other pollutants.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT
- 1.5 ton capacity
- nanoe technology for air purification
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Copper Condenser Coil
- R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
Relatively expensive
Effective air purification
May be too powerful for small rooms
Copper condenser for better cooling
2.
Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W
The Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W offers reliable cooling and energy efficiency. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.
Specifications of Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W
- 1.5 ton capacity
- Powerful mode for quick cooling
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Copper Condenser Coil
- R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Quick and powerful cooling
Lower energy rating
Energy efficient
May not be suitable for large rooms
Copper condenser for better cooling
3.
Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W
The Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W is a compact and efficient split AC suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The additional air purification feature helps in maintaining clean and healthy indoor air quality.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W
- 1 ton capacity
- Additional air purification feature
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Copper Condenser Coil
- R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Compact and efficient
Lower energy rating
Additional air purification feature
May not be suitable for large rooms
Copper condenser for better cooling
Also read: Best 5 star split AC in India: Top 9 high-efficiency air conditioners to save energy
4.
Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA is designed to deliver efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 1 ton, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA
- 1 ton capacity
- Powerful mode for quick cooling
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Copper Condenser Coil
- R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Quick and powerful cooling
May not be suitable for large rooms
Energy efficient
Relatively lower energy rating
Copper condenser for better cooling
5.
Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W offers efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 1.5 ton, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W
- 1.5 ton capacity
- Powerful mode for quick cooling
- Energy Rating: 3 Star
- Copper Condenser Coil
- R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Quick and powerful cooling
May not be suitable for large rooms
Energy efficient
Lower energy rating
Copper condenser for better cooling
Also read: Best AC brands in India (April 2024): Beat summer heat with top 7 AC brands like Lloyd, LG, Samsung & more
6.
Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA is designed to deliver efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 2 ton, it is suitable for large-sized rooms. The nanoe technology helps in purifying the air by removing dust, bacteria, and other pollutants.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA
- 2 ton capacity
- nanoe technology for air purification
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Copper Condenser Coil
- R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
Relatively expensive
Effective air purification
May be too powerful for small rooms
Copper condenser for better cooling
Also read: Best 2-ton split AC: Beat the heat this summer with our top 6 options
7.
Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W offers efficient cooling and air purification. With a cooling capacity of 1 ton, it is suitable for small to medium-sized rooms. The powerful mode ensures quick and effective cooling during hot summer days.
Specifications of Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W
- 1 ton capacity
- Powerful mode for quick cooling
- Energy Rating: 4 Star
- Copper Condenser Coil
- R32 refrigerant for efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Quick and powerful cooling
May not be suitable for large rooms
Energy efficient
Relatively lower energy rating
Copper condenser for better cooling
Top 3 features of Panasonic split AC
|Panasonic split AC
|Capacity
|Energy Rating
|Cooling Technology
|Air Purification
|Price
|Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU18ZKYWT
|1.5 ton
|5 Star
|R32 Refrigerant
|nanoe Technology
|High
|Panasonic Condenser Convertible CS-CU-NU18ZKY5W
|1.5 ton
|3 Star
|R32 Refrigerant
|No
|Medium
|Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W
|1 ton
|3 Star
|R32 Refrigerant
|nanoe Technology
|Low
|Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU12ZKYWA
|1 ton
|4 Star
|R32 Refrigerant
|No
|Medium
|Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU18ZKY4W
|1.5 ton
|3 Star
|R32 Refrigerant
|No
|Medium
|Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA
|2 ton
|5 Star
|R32 Refrigerant
|nanoe Technology
|High
|Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-NU12ZKY4W
|1 ton
|4 Star
|R32 Refrigerant
|No
|Medium
Best value for money Panasonic split AC
The Panasonic Convertible additional Purification CU-NU12YKY5W is the best value for money as it offers efficient cooling and air purification at an affordable price.
Also read: Best 1 ton split ACs: Top 10 picks with inverter technology that are efficient and energy-saving
Best overall Panasonic split AC
The Panasonic Convertible Purification CS-CU-SU24ZKYWA is the best overall product in the category, offering a powerful cooling capacity and advanced air purification technology.
How to find the perfect Panasonic split AC?
When choosing the perfect Panasonic split AC, consider the size of your room, energy efficiency, cooling capacity, and air purification features. Look for a model that suits your specific needs and offers the best value for money.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.