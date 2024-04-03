Best 2-ton split AC: Beat the heat this summer with our top 6 options

A 2-ton split AC is the perfect air conditioner for homes and small office spaces as well. With a powerful 2-ton capacity, these air conditioners can easily cool down a room in a matter of minutes and also work perfectly in small office spaces where installing central air conditioning systems might not be practical. Best 2-ton split AC to keep your home cool this summer (Pexels)

2-ton split ACs are perfect for rooms from 150 square feet area to up to 350 square feet area. While smaller rooms can easily be cooled with air conditioners with less tonnage and capacity, many users prefer using 2-ton ACs in smaller rooms as well to cut off their compressors quickly and save money on electricity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

2-ton split ACs are available in both 3-star and 5-star ratings with variants that have inverters as well making it easy for multiple users to find the right fit for themselves. Here we will discuss in depth and detail the different and top picks for 2-ton split ACs available on Amazon and help you pick the best option for your requirements.

1. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC

B0BBFTT3YL

The Voltas 2-ton 3 star inverter split AC is a complete package. The inverter AC comes with a 2 KW cooling power coupled with a variable speed compressor, allowing the AC to automatically adjust the power depending on the heat load. The 3-star energy rating consumption ensures there is some relief through economical energy consumption, making this the perfect choice for anyone who wants to key the electricity bill factor in as well. The copper condenser coil is low maintenance and is corrosion resistant making it a smarter choice than aluminium coil variants and much more value for money as well. The outer body is treated with anti-dust and anti-corrosion coatings, allowing it to look new and compliment your room and its decor for years. The 2-ton air conditioner comes with a comprehensive warranty of 1 year on the whole machine and 10 years on the compressor, making it a great relief for users.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 2 tons

Cooling power: 2 Kilowatts

Condenser coil material: Copper

Special features: Auto restart, Dual temperature display

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter AC model Not suitable for small rooms Suitable for large rooms May not be as energy efficient as 5-star rating models

2. Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BW985W1N

The Blue Star 2-ton split AC comes with a 5-in-1 convertible cooling option where you can run the air conditioner in 5 different modes for the desired cooling you need. Designed with a simple remote that even a child can use with ease, this copper coil AC comes with a sturdy interior that also is mirrored on the outside with its sleek and sturdy design. The air conditioner is perfect for living rooms, drawing rooms, office cabins and even master bedrooms making it the perfect choice for your home and small offices. The Eco mode on the air conditioner is specifically designed for energy saving while giving your rooms a slight cooling down as well, making it a win-win for everyone.

Specifications of Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 2 tons

Cooling power: 2 Kilowatts

Condenser coil material: Copper

Special features: Eco mode for energy saving, turbo-cool option for very hot days

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-in-1 cooling methods The unit can be a little noisy Turbo cool for extreme weather days May not be as energy efficient as 5-star rating models

Also read: Best blue star ACs: Top 8 picks to kill the summer heat right away

3. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC

B0CQM5JSDJ

The LG 2-ton split AC is one of the best 2-ton split ACs in the market. The AC comes with a guaranteed low power consumption and a 3-star power consumption rating to back up this claim. The air conditioner offers 6-in-1- cooling options to cater to everyone's needs, along with a capacity to power cool at temperatures as high as 52 degrees Celsius, making this perfect for those extremely hot weather days. The internal copper condenser coil comes with an additional ocean black protective coating to ensure it is corrosion and dust-resistant, making it very durable and ensuring that you can use your air conditioner for a long time without any wear and tear. The HD filter comes with antivirus protection, making it very good for people who might have dust and other allergies and want to ensure their air conditioner gives out clean and filtered air always.

Specifications of LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 2 tons

Cooling power: 2.04 Kilowatts

Condenser coil material: Copper with Ocean black protection

Special features: Auto clean option, 6 fan speeds for comfort

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter AC model Slightly more expensive than other brands AI convertible feature Requires professional installation

4. Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

B0BR58NG48

An air conditioner brand that is slowly making its way into the Indian market. The Carrier 2-ton 5-star inverter split AC is worth exploring. The flexi-cool inverter AC option allows the users to change cooling methods and speeds to save on energy consumption and also cool their spaces with ease. The AC comes with a 5-star energy rating which is the best in class consumption rating, making this a top pick. The internal body is copper along with aqua clear protection ensuring it is safe from corrosion, overheating and more. The dual filtration allows the air conditioner to circulate clean and pure air which aids in keeping the users healthy and allergy-free.

Specifications of Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 2 tons

Cooling power: 6 Kilowatts

Condenser coil material: Copper with aqua-clear protection

Special features: Intelligent CRF alert, 6-in-1 flexi-cool technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 6-in-1 flexi-cool technology Only 4 fan speed variants Perfect for large rooms Hidden display may be difficult to read

5. Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B089WBWNS1

One of the best homegrown brands in India, this Voltas 2-ton 5-star inverter split AC is a must-have for the summer. The air conditioner comes with a 2-ton capacity and a variable-speed compressor which adjusts itself according to the heat load on the machine. The Voltas 2-ton split AC comes with a 5-star energy rating and an estimated power consumption of approximately, 1045 units per year. 100% copper coil and internal body ensure a corrosion-free body that is durable and very sturdy for long-term use. The air conditioner also comes with an instant cooling option and an active dehumidifier to make the environment more comfortable for the user.

Specifications of Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 2 tons

Cooling power: 2 tons

Condenser coil material: Copper

Special features: Advanced air purification system, Instant cooling option

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Inverter Split AC model Installation costs might be high 5-star energy consumption rating Maintenance costs might be high

Also read: Best 1.5 ton 5 star AC: Top 7 options to cool indoors while saving money



6. Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

B0BN37Q2N6

Equipped with a hidden display and anti-dust filters, this Godrej 2-ton inverter split AC comes with a 3-star energy consumption rating along with 5-in-1 cooling modes to help control the energy consumed based on the needs of the users and the weather as well. The air conditioner comes with a heavy-duty cooling capacity which can battle heat of over 50 degrees Celsius making it very good for locations with extreme weather conditions for a comfortable summer indoors. The Godrej 2-ton AC also comes with an i-sense technology built to sense the surrounding and ambient temperature and adjust the fan and cooling accordingly. A very comfortable air conditioner for your large rooms and office spaces.

Specifications of Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC:

Capacity: 2 tons

Cooling power: 6.05 Kilowatts

Condenser coil material: Copper

Special features: i-sense technology, heavy-duty cooling capacity

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Very reliable brand Might not be suitable for small spaces Inverter Split AC model Might require regular maintenance

Best 3 features for you:

Product Name Energy Efficiency Cooling Power Cooling Capacity Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC 3-star energy rating 2 Kilowatts 2 tons Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 3-star energy rating 2 Kilowatts 2 tons LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC 3-star energy rating 2.04 Kilowatts 2 tons Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating 6 Kilowatts 2 tons Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 5-star energy rating 2 tons 2 tons Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC 3-star energy rating 6.05 Kilowatts 2 tons

Best value for money

Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is one of the most value for money products on this list. Its top-quality manufacturing coupled with a warranty on the parts along with a copper coil body on the inside makes it a very durable purchase. To add to its value the 5-star energy consumption rating makes it a great choice for any user during the summer season as it will give you control over the energy consumption and electricity bill as well. Additional features like instant cooling options and a dehumidifier make it a great pick as well.

Best overall product

Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC is the best overall product as it comes with all the features one needs in a good air conditioner like tonnage, the energy consumption of at least a 3-star rating, good outer finishing and a cost-effective price point as well. The AC is perfect for large rooms and spaces and also a great pick for small spaces to control the compressor unit usage. The air conditioner also comes with variable speed options making it perfect for any home.

How to pick the best 2-ton split AC:

There are many factors to consider while choosing an air conditioner for your space. For any space above 150 square feet in area and below 350 square feet, a 2-ton AC is the perfect pick. Once you have assessed your space and done your due diligence then you can explore the options available for you. Ensure you study the energy efficiency ratings and pick something which is either 3 stars or above to ensure you have an energy-efficient air conditioner at home. 2-ton ACs also work best when they come with an internal copper fitting and not aluminium so it is another component that needs to be studied. Once you have explored the options you can go ahead and find the best pick that fits your needs and your budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.