Best Lloyd 1.5 ton ACs: Top 10 efficient picks to keep your home cool and nippy in the scorching summer

ByAffiliate Desk
Apr 01, 2024 07:58 PM IST

Looking for the best Lloyd 1.5 ton AC in India? Here are the top 10 models with detailed specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

When it comes to choosing an air conditioner, Lloyd is a trusted brand known for its high-quality products. With a wide range of 1.5-ton AC models, it can be challenging to select the best one for your needs. In this article, we have carefully curated a list of the top 10 Lloyd 1.5 ton ACs available in India in 2022. Whether you're looking for the latest models, specific features, or the best value for money, we've got you covered.

1. Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG

B09TNBCM4Q

The Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG is a powerful 1.5-ton split AC with anti-viral protection. It offers efficient cooling and comes with advanced features for enhanced comfort.

Specifications of Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG

  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Installation: Split
  • Copper condenser

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling

May be expensive for some buyers

Anti-viral protection

Energy-efficient

2. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEM

B0CWTNNHQ6

The Lloyd Inverter Convertible GLS18I5FWBEM features a 1.5-ton capacity and advanced inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling. It also offers anti-viral protection for added safety.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEM

  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
  • Inverter technology
  • Anti-viral protection
  • Convertible AC

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

Higher initial investment

Inverter technology

Convertible feature

3. Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES

B09SGNMD7R

The Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES is a 1.5-ton AC with a durable copper condenser and efficient cooling performance. Its compact design makes it suitable for various room sizes.

Specifications of Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES

  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
  • Window AC
  • Copper condenser
  • Efficient cooling

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable copper condenser

Limited to window installation only

Compact design

Efficient cooling

Also read: Best 1.5 ton 5 star AC: Top 7 options to cool indoors while saving money on electricity bills

4. Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR

B0C27WZWVD

The Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR is a 1.5-ton AC with a fixed installation. It offers efficient cooling and a durable build for long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR

  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
  • Fixed window AC
  • Copper condenser
  • Efficient cooling

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Durable build

Limited to fixed window installation

Efficient cooling

Energy-efficient

5. Lloyd Inverter Window Copper GLW18I5FWCEV

B0BVBX85L7

The Lloyd Inverter Window GLW18I5FWCEV is a 1.5-ton AC with a copper condenser and advanced inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling. Its window design makes it easy to install in various settings.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Window Copper GLW18I5FWCEV

  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
  • Inverter technology
  • Window AC
  • Copper condenser

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficient

May require professional installation

Inverter technology

Easy installation

Lloyd 1.5 ton AC Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCapacityEnergy EfficiencyInstallation Type
Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG1.5 ton3-starSplit
Lloyd Inverter Convertible GLS18I5FWBEM1.5 ton5-starSplit
Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES1.5 ton3-starWindow
Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR1.5 ton4-starWindow
Lloyd Inverter Window GLW18I5FWCEV1.5 ton5-starWindow

Best value for money:

Among the listed products, the Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES offers the best value for money. With its durable build, efficient cooling, and affordable price, it is a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Best overall product:

The Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its 3-star energy efficiency rating, inverter technology, and anti-viral protection, it offers top-notch features for optimal comfort and performance.

How to find the perfect Lloyd 1.5 ton AC:

When choosing the perfect Lloyd 1.5 ton AC, consider factors such as energy efficiency, installation type, and additional features like anti-viral protection. Assess your specific cooling needs and budget to make an informed decision that meets your requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
