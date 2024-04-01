Best Lloyd 1.5 ton ACs: Top 10 efficient picks to keep your home cool and nippy in the scorching summer
Looking for the best Lloyd 1.5 ton AC in India? Here are the top 10 models with detailed specifications, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.
When it comes to choosing an air conditioner, Lloyd is a trusted brand known for its high-quality products. With a wide range of 1.5-ton AC models, it can be challenging to select the best one for your needs. In this article, we have carefully curated a list of the top 10 Lloyd 1.5 ton ACs available in India in 2022. Whether you're looking for the latest models, specific features, or the best value for money, we've got you covered.
1. Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG
The Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG is a powerful 1.5-ton split AC with anti-viral protection. It offers efficient cooling and comes with advanced features for enhanced comfort.
Specifications of Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG
- Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
- Anti-viral protection
- Installation: Split
- Copper condenser
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling
May be expensive for some buyers
Anti-viral protection
Energy-efficient
2. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEM
The Lloyd Inverter Convertible GLS18I5FWBEM features a 1.5-ton capacity and advanced inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling. It also offers anti-viral protection for added safety.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral GLS18I5FWBEM
- Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
- Inverter technology
- Anti-viral protection
- Convertible AC
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
Higher initial investment
Inverter technology
Convertible feature
3. Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES
The Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES is a 1.5-ton AC with a durable copper condenser and efficient cooling performance. Its compact design makes it suitable for various room sizes.
Specifications of Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES
- Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Energy Efficiency: 3-star rating
- Window AC
- Copper condenser
- Efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable copper condenser
Limited to window installation only
Compact design
Efficient cooling
4. Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR
The Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR is a 1.5-ton AC with a fixed installation. It offers efficient cooling and a durable build for long-lasting performance.
Specifications of Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR
- Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Energy Efficiency: 4-star rating
- Fixed window AC
- Copper condenser
- Efficient cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Durable build
Limited to fixed window installation
Efficient cooling
Energy-efficient
5. Lloyd Inverter Window Copper GLW18I5FWCEV
The Lloyd Inverter Window GLW18I5FWCEV is a 1.5-ton AC with a copper condenser and advanced inverter technology for energy-efficient cooling. Its window design makes it easy to install in various settings.
Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Window Copper GLW18I5FWCEV
- Capacity: 1.5 ton
- Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating
- Inverter technology
- Window AC
- Copper condenser
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Energy-efficient
May require professional installation
Inverter technology
Easy installation
Lloyd 1.5 ton AC Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Energy Efficiency
|Installation Type
|Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG
|1.5 ton
|3-star
|Split
|Lloyd Inverter Convertible GLS18I5FWBEM
|1.5 ton
|5-star
|Split
|Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES
|1.5 ton
|3-star
|Window
|Lloyd Window Fixed Conditioner GLW18C4YWGMR
|1.5 ton
|4-star
|Window
|Lloyd Inverter Window GLW18I5FWCEV
|1.5 ton
|5-star
|Window
Best value for money:
Among the listed products, the Havells Lloyd Window GLW18B3YWSES offers the best value for money. With its durable build, efficient cooling, and affordable price, it is a great choice for budget-conscious buyers.
Best overall product:
The Lloyd Anti-Viral GLS18I3FWAVG stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its 3-star energy efficiency rating, inverter technology, and anti-viral protection, it offers top-notch features for optimal comfort and performance.
How to find the perfect Lloyd 1.5 ton AC:
When choosing the perfect Lloyd 1.5 ton AC, consider factors such as energy efficiency, installation type, and additional features like anti-viral protection. Assess your specific cooling needs and budget to make an informed decision that meets your requirements.
