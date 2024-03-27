Best ACs in India: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling and a comfortable home
Find the best 5 star AC that suits your needs with our detailed comparison of the top 10 models available in India.
In the sweltering Indian summers, a 5 star AC is a must-have for energy-efficient cooling. With the rising demand for these air conditioners, we have compiled a list of the top 10 models available in the market. Whether you're looking for the best 5 star AC, the most affordable option, or the one with the most features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect 5 star AC for your home or office.
1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC
The Panasonic 5 star AC offers powerful cooling with its twin cool inverter technology. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows remote operation through a smartphone app. It also features a PM 2.5 filter for clean and fresh air.
Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Twin Cool Inverter Technology
- PM 2.5 Filter
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Powerful cooling
Higher price point
Smartphone remote operation
Wi-Fi connectivity may not be essential for all users
Clean and fresh air
2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Blue Star 5 star AC comes with a precision cooling technology that ensures uniform cooling across the room. It also features a self-diagnosis function for easy troubleshooting of any issues.
Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Precision Cooling Technology
- Self-Diagnosis Function
- Copper Condenser Coil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Uniform cooling
May not be budget-friendly for all users
Easy troubleshooting
Limited availability of service centers in some areas
Durable copper condenser coil
3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The LG 5 star AC boasts anti-virus protection and a 100% copper with ocean black protection. It also features HD filter with anti-virus protection to ensure clean and healthy air indoors.
Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Anti-Virus Protection
- 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
- HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Anti-virus protection
Relatively higher price point
Durable copper with ocean black protection
May not be essential for users in low pollution areas
Clean and healthy air
Also read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks
4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Voltas 5 star AC comes with an adjustable mode for flexible cooling as per the user's needs. It features a 4-stage filtration advantage for removing dust, odors, and other harmful particles from the air.
Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Adjustable Mode
- 4-Stage Filtration Advantage
- High Ambient Cooling
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Flexible cooling options
May not be suitable for users with specific cooling requirements
Effective air filtration
Relatively higher initial cost
High ambient cooling performance
5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC
The Lloyd 5 star AC features an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter for clean and healthy air. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows seamless control and monitoring through a smartphone app.
Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filter
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Golden Eva Coils
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Clean and healthy air
Higher initial investment
Smartphone control
Wi-Fi connectivity may not be essential for all users
Durable golden Eva coils
6. Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC
The Lloyd 5 star AC offers anti-viral and PM 2.5 filtration for pure and fresh air indoors. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows remote control and monitoring through a smartphone app.
Specifications of Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC
- Capacity: 1.2 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filtration
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Golden Eva Coils
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Pure and fresh air
May not be suitable for larger spaces
Smartphone control
Higher initial investment
Durable golden Eva coils
7. Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Godrej 5 star AC features heavy-duty performance for efficient cooling in small to medium-sized rooms. It also comes with an anti-corrosive blue fin coating for extended durability.
Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Heavy-Duty Performance
- Anti-Corrosive Blue Fin Coating
- Silent Operation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling
May not be suitable for larger rooms
Extended durability
Limited availability of service centers in some areas
Silent operation
Also read: Best ACs: Top 9 recommendations to stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest summer days
8. LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The LG 5 star AC offers anti-virus protection and a 100% copper with ocean black protection. It also features HD filter with anti-virus protection to ensure clean and healthy air indoors.
Specifications of LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Anti-Virus Protection
- 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
- HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Anti-virus protection
May not be essential for users in low pollution areas
Durable copper with ocean black protection
Relatively higher price point
Clean and healthy air
9. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Daikin 5 star AC comes with a powerful and energy-efficient inverter compressor for optimal cooling performance. It also features a Coanda airflow for uniform air distribution.
Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Inverter Compressor
- Coanda Airflow
- Copper Condenser Coil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Optimal cooling performance
May not be budget-friendly for all users
Uniform air distribution
Limited availability of service centers in some areas
Durable copper condenser coil
10. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
The Godrej 5 star AC offers efficient cooling with heavy-duty performance for larger rooms. It also features an anti-corrosive blue fin coating for extended durability.
Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
- Capacity: 1.5 Ton
- Energy Rating: 5 Star
- Heavy-Duty Performance
- Anti-Corrosive Blue Fin Coating
- Silent Operation
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Efficient cooling for larger rooms
May not be budget-friendly for all users
Extended durability
Limited availability of service centers in some areas
Silent operation
5 star AC Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Capacity
|Energy Rating
|Special Feature
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|5 Star
|Wi-Fi Connectivity
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|5 Star
|Precision Cooling Technology
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|5 Star
|Anti-Virus Protection
|Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|5 Star
|Adjustable Mode
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|5 Star
|Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filter
|Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC
|1.2 Ton
|5 Star
|Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filtration
|Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1 Ton
|5 Star
|Heavy-Duty Performance
|LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1 Ton
|5 Star
|Anti-Virus Protection
|Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1 Ton
|5 Star
|Inverter Compressor
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Ton
|5 Star
|Heavy-Duty Performance
Best value for money:
The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its precision cooling technology, self-diagnosis function, and durable copper condenser coil. It combines efficient cooling with long-term durability, making it a cost-effective choice for users.
Best overall product:
The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its five-star energy rating, it not only keeps your space cool but also helps in reducing electricity bills. The Twin Cool Inverter technology ensures precise temperature control and faster cooling, even in scorching temperatures, while its Wi-Fi connectivity feature allows you to conveniently control the AC from anywhere using your smartphone.
How to find the perfect 5 star AC:
When choosing a 5 star AC, consider the capacity, energy rating, special features, and overall performance. Look for features that match your specific needs, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, anti-virus protection, and heavy-duty performance. Compare the pros and cons to find the perfect product that meets your cooling requirements.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.