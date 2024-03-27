 Best ACs in India: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling and a comfortable home - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Best ACs in India: Top 10 picks for energy-efficient cooling and a comfortable home

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 27, 2024 07:05 PM IST

Find the best 5 star AC that suits your needs with our detailed comparison of the top 10 models available in India.

In the sweltering Indian summers, a 5 star AC is a must-have for energy-efficient cooling. With the rising demand for these air conditioners, we have compiled a list of the top 10 models available in the market. Whether you're looking for the best 5 star AC, the most affordable option, or the one with the most features, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect 5 star AC for your home or office.

Top 10 AC in India
Top 10 AC in India

1. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

B0CSCWVKGK

The Panasonic 5 star AC offers powerful cooling with its twin cool inverter technology. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows remote operation through a smartphone app. It also features a PM 2.5 filter for clean and fresh air.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Twin Cool Inverter Technology
  • PM 2.5 Filter

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful cooling

Higher price point

Smartphone remote operation

Wi-Fi connectivity may not be essential for all users

Clean and fresh air

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CQRFMQV9

The Blue Star 5 star AC comes with a precision cooling technology that ensures uniform cooling across the room. It also features a self-diagnosis function for easy troubleshooting of any issues.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Precision Cooling Technology
  • Self-Diagnosis Function
  • Copper Condenser Coil

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Uniform cooling

May not be budget-friendly for all users

Easy troubleshooting

Limited availability of service centers in some areas

Durable copper condenser coil

3. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CQHQZZVC

The LG 5 star AC boasts anti-virus protection and a 100% copper with ocean black protection. It also features HD filter with anti-virus protection to ensure clean and healthy air indoors.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection
  • 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
  • HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Anti-virus protection

Relatively higher price point

Durable copper with ocean black protection

May not be essential for users in low pollution areas

Clean and healthy air

Also read: Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

4. Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0BQR2T346

The Voltas 5 star AC comes with an adjustable mode for flexible cooling as per the user's needs. It features a 4-stage filtration advantage for removing dust, odors, and other harmful particles from the air.

Specifications of Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Adjustable Mode
  • 4-Stage Filtration Advantage
  • High Ambient Cooling

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Flexible cooling options

May not be suitable for users with specific cooling requirements

Effective air filtration

Relatively higher initial cost

High ambient cooling performance

5. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC

B0BRKXBRMF

The Lloyd 5 star AC features an anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter for clean and healthy air. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows seamless control and monitoring through a smartphone app.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filter
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Golden Eva Coils

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Clean and healthy air

Higher initial investment

Smartphone control

Wi-Fi connectivity may not be essential for all users

Durable golden Eva coils

6. Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC

B0CJF2XT8L

The Lloyd 5 star AC offers anti-viral and PM 2.5 filtration for pure and fresh air indoors. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it allows remote control and monitoring through a smartphone app.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.2 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filtration
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Golden Eva Coils

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Pure and fresh air

May not be suitable for larger spaces

Smartphone control

Higher initial investment

Durable golden Eva coils

7. Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CRHS657M

The Godrej 5 star AC features heavy-duty performance for efficient cooling in small to medium-sized rooms. It also comes with an anti-corrosive blue fin coating for extended durability.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Heavy-Duty Performance
  • Anti-Corrosive Blue Fin Coating
  • Silent Operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling

May not be suitable for larger rooms

Extended durability

Limited availability of service centers in some areas

Silent operation

Also read: Best ACs: Top 9 recommendations to stay cool and comfortable even on the hottest summer days

8. LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CQHS4QR8

The LG 5 star AC offers anti-virus protection and a 100% copper with ocean black protection. It also features HD filter with anti-virus protection to ensure clean and healthy air indoors.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Anti-Virus Protection
  • 100% Copper with Ocean Black Protection
  • HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Anti-virus protection

May not be essential for users in low pollution areas

Durable copper with ocean black protection

Relatively higher price point

Clean and healthy air

9. Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B09R4RXLT4

The Daikin 5 star AC comes with a powerful and energy-efficient inverter compressor for optimal cooling performance. It also features a Coanda airflow for uniform air distribution.

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Inverter Compressor
  • Coanda Airflow
  • Copper Condenser Coil

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Optimal cooling performance

May not be budget-friendly for all users

Uniform air distribution

Limited availability of service centers in some areas

Durable copper condenser coil

10. Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

B0CWQYFVMT

The Godrej 5 star AC offers efficient cooling with heavy-duty performance for larger rooms. It also features an anti-corrosive blue fin coating for extended durability.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

  • Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Rating: 5 Star
  • Heavy-Duty Performance
  • Anti-Corrosive Blue Fin Coating
  • Silent Operation

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient cooling for larger rooms

May not be budget-friendly for all users

Extended durability

Limited availability of service centers in some areas

Silent operation

5 star AC Top Features Comparison:

Product NameCapacityEnergy RatingSpecial Feature
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton5 StarWi-Fi Connectivity
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton5 StarPrecision Cooling Technology
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton5 StarAnti-Virus Protection
Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton5 StarAdjustable Mode
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC1.5 Ton5 StarAnti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filter
Lloyd 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Wi-Fi Split AC1.2 Ton5 StarAnti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filtration
Godrej 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1 Ton5 StarHeavy-Duty Performance
LG 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1 Ton5 StarAnti-Virus Protection
Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1 Ton5 StarInverter Compressor
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC1.5 Ton5 StarHeavy-Duty Performance

Best value for money:

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers the best value for money with its precision cooling technology, self-diagnosis function, and durable copper condenser coil. It combines efficient cooling with long-term durability, making it a cost-effective choice for users.

Best overall product:

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Twin Cool Inverter Split AC stands out as the best overall product in this category. With its five-star energy rating, it not only keeps your space cool but also helps in reducing electricity bills. The Twin Cool Inverter technology ensures precise temperature control and faster cooling, even in scorching temperatures, while its Wi-Fi connectivity feature allows you to conveniently control the AC from anywhere using your smartphone.

How to find the perfect 5 star AC:

When choosing a 5 star AC, consider the capacity, energy rating, special features, and overall performance. Look for features that match your specific needs, such as Wi-Fi connectivity, anti-virus protection, and heavy-duty performance. Compare the pros and cons to find the perfect product that meets your cooling requirements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On