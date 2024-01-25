close_game
News / Technology / Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

Tackle Indian summer smartly with best ACs for 2024: Top 10 picks

ByAffiliate Desk
Jan 25, 2024 04:57 PM IST

Discover the best air conditioners in India of 2024 in our comprehensive list of top 10 models. Find details like product information, pros and cons and more.

Welcome to the ultimate guide for choosing the best AC in India to beat the scorching heat. In this detailed article, we'll explore the top 10 air conditioners available on Amazon, considering factors like brand reputation, pricing, and features. Whether you're looking for an inverter AC, window AC, or a specific brand, we've got you covered. Read on to find the perfect cooling companion for your home or office.

Best ACs in India 2024: Our curated list is the ultimate guide for top-rated air conditioners.
Best ACs in India 2024: Our curated list is the ultimate guide for top-rated air conditioners.

1. Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC (GLS18I3FWAGC)

B0CCY3HLCV

Lloyd's Inverter AC is a powerhouse with anti-viral technology, providing efficient cooling and clean air.

Specifications of Lloyd Inverter Convertible Anti-Viral AC (GLS18I3FWAGC):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Anti-Viral feature
  • Convertible mode
  • Energy-efficient

ProsCons
Powerful coolingHigher price point
anti-viral technology 

2. Panasonic Convertible AC (CU-SU18YKYWT)

B0BRJ5QH8G

Description: Panasonic's convertible AC comes with additional purification features, ensuring clean and fresh air circulation.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible AC (CU-SU18YKYWT):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Convertible mode
  • Additional purification
  • Energy-efficient

ProsCons
Convertible modeSlightly expensive
enhanced purification 

3. Voltas Adjustable AC (173V Vectra Platina)

B0BRJ7N92P

Description: Voltas offers adjustable cooling with the 173V Vectra Platina, ensuring optimal comfort.

Specifications of Voltas Adjustable AC (173V Vectra Platina):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Adjustable cooling
  • Energy-efficient
  • Vectra Platina series

ProsCons
Adjustable coolingLimited additional features
energy-efficient 

4. Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC (Cleanser)

B0BR5812CL

Description: Carrier's Flexicool Inverter AC with cleanser technology offers efficient and clean cooling for your space.

Specifications of Carrier Flexicool Inverter AC (Cleanser):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Flexicool feature
  • Cleanser technology

ProsCons
Inverter technologyRelatively higher price
cleanser feature 

5. Daikin Fixed Copper Filter AC (FTL28U)

B09R4SF5SP

Description: Daikin's Fixed Copper Filter AC offers powerful cooling with durable copper components.

Specifications of Daikin Fixed Copper Filter AC (FTL28U):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Fixed copper filter
  • Energy-efficient

ProsCons
Durable copper componentsFixed filter may require more maintenance
energy-efficient 

6. Panasonic Convertible AC (CU-NU18YKY5W)

B0BRJ1973T

Description: Panasonic's convertible AC comes with additional purification features, ensuring clean and fresh air circulation.

Specifications of Panasonic Convertible AC (CU-NU18YKY5W):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Convertible mode
  • Additional purification
  • Energy-efficient

ProsCons
Convertible modeSlightly expensive
enhanced purification 

7. Samsung Inverter Convertible AC (AR18CYNZABE)

B0BRQD9Y92

Description: Samsung's Inverter AC ensures efficient cooling with anti-bacterial technology for a healthier environment.

Specifications of Samsung Inverter Convertible AC (AR18CYNZABE):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-bacterial feature

ProsCons
Efficient coolingHigher price point
anti-bacterial technology 

8. LG Convertible AC (RW-Q18WUZA)

B0BQ7BLMYT

Description: LG's Convertible AC with Anti-Virus Protection offers versatile cooling with added health benefits.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC (RW-Q18WUZA):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Convertible mode
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Energy-efficient

ProsCons
Versatile coolingSlightly higher price
anti-virus protection 

9. Godrej Inverter AC (Anti-Dust Anti-Freeze Thermostat)

B0BXSCQP53

Description: Godrej's Inverter AC comes with anti-dust and anti-freeze thermostat features for a comfortable and clean cooling experience.

Specifications of Godrej Inverter AC (Anti-Dust Anti-Freeze Thermostat)::

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Inverter technology
  • Anti-dust and anti-freeze thermostat
  • Energy-efficient

ProsCons
Inverter technologySlightly higher price
anti-dust and anti-freeze features 

10. Voltas Window AC (123 Vectra Platina)

B0BV1V4ND2

Voltas' Window AC with the 123 Vectra Platina series provides efficient cooling for smaller spaces.

Specifications of Voltas Window AC (123 Vectra Platina):

  • 1.5-ton capacity
  • Window AC
  • Vectra Platina series

ProsCons
Ideal for smaller spacesLimited additional features
energy-efficient 

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lloyd Inverter ACInverter Technology: YesAnti-Bacterial Feature: Yes
Additional Purification: No
Panasonic Convertible ACInverter Technology: YesAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: Yes
Voltas Adjustable ACInverter Technology: NoAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: No
Carrier Flexicool Inverter ACInverter Technology: YesAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: No
Daikin Fixed Copper Filter ACInverter Technology: NoAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: No
Panasonic Convertible ACInverter Technology: NoAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: No
Samsung Inverter Convertible ACInverter Technology: YesAnti-Bacterial Feature: Yes
Additional Purification: No
LG Convertible ACInverter Technology: YesAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: No
Godrej Inverter ACInverter Technology: YesAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: No
Voltas Window ACInverter Technology: NoAnti-Bacterial Feature: No
Additional Purification: No

Best value for money

For those looking for the best value for money, the Voltas Adjustable AC (173V Vectra Platina) stands out. With its adjustable cooling and energy efficiency, it offers a perfect blend of functionality and affordability.

Best overall product

The Samsung Inverter Convertible AC (AR18CYNZABE) takes the crown for the best overall product. Its efficient cooling, convertible mode, and anti-bacterial feature make it a standout choice in the market.

How to find the Perfect Product?

When choosing the perfect AC, consider your specific needs. If you prioritize energy efficiency, the Godrej Inverter AC might be suitable. For versatile cooling and health benefits, the LG Convertible AC is a great option. Assess the features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

