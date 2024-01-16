Amazon Republic Day Sale: Up to 51% off on ACs, washing machines and more

Brace yourselves for savings of up to 51% on home essentials like refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more during the Amazon Republic Day Sale. Upgrade your home in a budget friendly shopping spree like never before. We're here to guide you through the must-grab offers, ensuring you snag the best for your space. Whether you're dreaming of cool breezes with a new AC, upgrading your laundry game, or adding a stylish touch to your kitchen, this sale has something for everyone. Let's dive into the excitement, explore the standout offers, and make your home the ultimate comfort zone without breaking the bank. Amazon Republic Day Sale: Don't miss out on the coolest deals of the season on a host of home appliances.

We did our research and came up with some of the best deals on home appliances for you. Read on to find out.

1. Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver, Diamond drum)

Samsung Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a blend affordability with excellent wash quality. With a 7 kg capacity, it suits households of 3-4 members. Rated 3 stars for energy efficiency, it comes with a 2-year comprehensive warranty. The 680 RPM motor ensures faster washing and drying, ideal for busy households. Featuring a yellow green display, it's suitable for hard water washing. It is equipped with magic filter, and additional features like 5-level water level, rat protection, rust-proof body, child lock, and monsoon setting.

Specification of Samsung 7 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 7kg

Access location: Top Loading

Energy Star Rating: 3 star

2. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

With a 242L capacity, this LG Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is perfect for small families and bachelors. The 3-star energy rating ensures efficiency, while the smart inverter compressor guarantees energy savings, less noise and durability. Enjoy hassle-free maintenance with auto defrost and features like door cooling, smart diagnosis and more. The trimless tempered glass shelves, along with multiple compartments, drawers, and special features, make it look organised. Compact yet feature-packed, this refrigerator is a smart addition to your home.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Brand: LG

Capacity: 242L

Colour: shiny steel

Star Rating: 3 star

3. Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HEB-333DS-P, Dazzle Steel, Convertible)

325-litre frost free refrigerator from Haier is your perfect kitchen companion. With a 3-star energy rating, it's ideal for families or bachelors. The inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, silent operation and durability. Experience the convenience of auto-defrost to prevent ice build-up. Its 14-in-1 convertible mode, toughened glass shelves, and large vegetable box add functionality. Special features include triple inverter technology, 1-hour icing, and anti-bacterial gasket. Say goodbye to frequent bending with "jhukna mat" technology. The fridge comes with a comprehensive warranty in the Amazon Republic Day Sale.

Specifications of Haier 325 L 3 Star Frost Free Inverter Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator Appliance

Brand: Haier

Capacity: 325L

Colour: Silver

Star Rating: 3 star

4. IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam (DIVA AQUA GBS 6010, 2023 Model, Grey, In-built Heater, 4 years Comprehensive Warranty)

This fully-automatic front-load washing machine from IFB offers top-notch wash quality, energy efficiency, and a 5-star rating. With a 6 kg capacity, it's perfect for 3-4 members. The AI-powered system detects fabric type and weight, optimizing wash settings. Enjoy the assurance of trishield protection with a 4-year machine warranty, 10-year motor warranty, and 10-year spares support. Its 1000 RPM spin speed ensures faster drying. The stainless steel crescent moon drum design protects fabrics, and key features include a 2X power steam cycle, aqua energy device, cradle wash, and more. Inbuilt heater, self-diagnosis, child lock, and silent operation make laundry a breeze.

Specifications of IFB 6 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Steam

Brand: IFB

Capacity: 6kg

Access location: Front loading

Energy Star Rating: 5 star

5. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,High Density Filter, Auto Cleanser, 2023 Model,ESTER Exi - CAI18ER3R32F0,White)

Carrier 1.5 ton powerful split AC is packages with flexicool inverter technology for versatile cooling. Its variable speed compressor adapts to heat load, while the flexicool 4-in-1 inverter allows customizable cooling that helps you save up to 50% energy. Perfect for mid-sized rooms, it boasts 4800 watts of cooling capacity and a 3-star energy rating. It comes with a 10-year compressor warranty, 100% copper condenser with aqua clear protection, and features like turbo cool and auto restart for uninterrupted comfort. Get this AC with an eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and a comprehensive package that ensures efficient, long-lasting cooling during the Amazon sale season.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Brand: Carrier

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy star rating: 3 star

Cooling power: 4800 KW

