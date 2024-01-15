Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get up to 76% discount on vacuum cleaners

The annual Amazon Republic Day Sale is here! If you have been planning to buy home appliances (or for that matter any gadget), now it is the time to do so as there are mega discounts of the whole range of of products which are part of this sale. For this discussion we will talk about vacuum cleaners.



Optimizing your cleaning routine is easy with this sale, which is offering fantastic deals on vacuum cleaners. Browse through a wide range of brands and models, from cordless to robotic vacuums, at discounted prices. Take advantage of exclusive offers and bundled packages, enhancing your home maintenance without breaking the bank. Check for additional perks like extended warranties or free accessories, ensuring a comprehensive purchase. With the convenience of online shopping and discounts on offer, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality vacuum cleaner, transforming your home into a cleaner, healthier space. Amazon Republic Day Sale: The the most of the sale and bring home this convenience to make your home clean.

We have curated a list of five of the best deals just for you. Do check them out here.

1) ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction, Daily Schedule Cleaning, Ideal for Hard Floor, Hairs and Low Pile Carpet (V3x)

The ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction, making it ideal for hard floors, low-pile carpets, and effectively handling pet hairs. With a convenient daily schedule cleaning feature, it autonomously maintains a clean environment. This robotic vacuum combines efficiency and versatility, ensuring a hassle-free cleaning experience in your home.

Specification of ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:



Powerful suction for effective cleaning

Daily schedule cleaning feature for convenience

Designed for hard floors and low-pile carpets

Specifically effective at handling pet hairs

Model: ILIFE V3x, ensuring a versatile and efficient cleaning experience

2) ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mopping, Strong Suction, Smart App Enabled, Google Assistant & Alexa for Hard Floor, Tiles, Carpet & Wood



The ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner seamlessly combines efficient vacuuming and mopping for diverse floor types. Boasting strong suction power, it navigates with precision using smart app controls. Compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, it offers a hands-free cleaning experience, making it an ideal solution for hard floors, tiles, carpets, and wood surfaces.

Specifications of ECOVACS DEEBOT U2 PRO 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner:



2-in-1 Functionality: Seamlessly combines vacuuming and mopping for comprehensive cleaning on hard floors, tiles, carpets, and wood surfaces.

Strong Suction Power: Powerful motor ensures efficient removal of dirt, dust, and debris for a thorough cleaning experience.

Smart App Enabled: Control and customize cleaning schedules, modes, and monitor performance remotely through the smart app.

Voice Assistant Compatibility: Works with Google Assistant and Alexa, allowing hands-free control and operation through voice commands.

Precision Navigation: Advanced navigation technology ensures precise movement and coverage, optimizing cleaning efficiency in every corner of the designated area.



3) Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro, 5200 Mah, Best Suited for Premium 3&4 Bhks,Professional Mopping 2.0,Highest Runtime of 4.5 Hrs.,Strong Suction,Next Gen Laser Navigation,Alexa/Ga Enabled,Black

The Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro, with a powerful 5200mAh battery, is ideal for premium 3&4 BHKs. Featuring Professional Mopping 2.0, it boasts a remarkable 4.5 hours runtime, strong suction, and next-gen laser navigation for efficient cleaning. Enabled with Alexa and Google Assistant, it adds convenience to your smart home setup, all wrapped in a sleek black design.



Specifications of Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro:



5200mAh Battery: Powerful battery for extended cleaning sessions, well-suited for premium 3&4 BHKs.

Professional Mopping 2.0: Advanced mopping feature enhances cleaning efficiency and maintains a spotless environment.

4.5 Hours Runtime: The highest runtime ensures thorough cleaning without frequent recharging interruptions.

Strong Suction: Powerful suction capability efficiently removes dirt and debris for effective cleaning results.

Next Gen Laser Navigation: Advanced laser navigation technology provides precise movement, optimizing cleaning paths for thorough coverage.

Alexa/Google Assistant Enabled: Integration with Alexa and Google Assistant allows convenient voice-controlled operation, enhancing the smart home experience.

4) ECOVACS Deebot N10 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,Latest 2023 Launch,4300 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 4000+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Dtof Technology True Mapping 2.0,White,Robotic



The ECOVACS Deebot N10, a cutting-edge 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner launched in 2023, boasts 4300 Pa powerful suction and a robust 5200mAh battery. Covering over 4000 sq. ft. in a single charge, it features Advanced DToF Technology True Mapping 2.0, ensuring precise navigation for efficient cleaning. Presented in a sleek white design, it's a robotic marvel.

Specifications of ECOVACS Deebot N10:



Latest 2023 Launch: The ECOVACS Deebot N10 is a cutting-edge robot vacuum cleaner introduced in 2023, incorporating the latest technologies for optimal performance.

4300 Pa Powerful Suction: Boasting a powerful suction of 4300 Pa, it efficiently lifts and removes dirt, dust, and debris from various surfaces.

5200mAh Battery: Equipped with a robust 5200mAh battery, providing extended runtime for effective cleaning sessions.

Covers 4000+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge: With a single charge, the robot vacuum covers an impressive area of over 4000 sq. ft., ensuring comprehensive cleaning in larger spaces.

Advanced DToF Technology True Mapping 2.0: Utilizing advanced DToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) technology, True Mapping 2.0 ensures precise navigation, enhancing the robot's mapping capabilities for efficient and thorough cleaning.

Colour: White: Featuring a sleek and modern white design, the ECOVACS Deebot N10 adds a touch of sophistication to your robotic cleaning experience.

5) Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner|Gyroscope Navigation|App Based Control|Multisurface Cleaning Vacuum Cleaner



The Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO is a versatile Wet & Dry Robotic Vacuum Cleaner featuring gyroscope navigation for precise movement. With app-based control, this vacuum cleaner offers convenient customization. Designed for multisurface cleaning, it effortlessly vacuums and mops, providing a comprehensive cleaning solution for modern homes.



Specifications on Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO:

Wet & Dry Functionality: The Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO serves as a versatile robotic vacuum cleaner, capable of both wet and dry cleaning for a thorough and comprehensive cleaning experience.

Gyroscope Navigation: Features advanced gyroscope navigation technology for precise and efficient movement, ensuring optimal coverage during cleaning sessions.

App-Based Control: Allows convenient control and customization through a dedicated mobile app, providing users with the flexibility to schedule and monitor cleaning activities remotely.

Multisurface Cleaning: Designed to handle various surfaces, the robotic vacuum cleaner is equipped for effective cleaning across different floor types, ensuring versatility in its cleaning capabilities.

Comprehensive Cleaning: With its wet and dry functionality, gyroscope navigation, app-based control, and multisurface cleaning capabilities, the Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO offers a comprehensive solution for maintaining a clean home environment.

