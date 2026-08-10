MG Hector gets benefits worth up to ₹60,000 in August

JSW MG Motor India has rolled out a limited-period purchase programme for the MG Hector in August 2026, offering benefits of up to ₹60,000 for eligible customers. With the SUV priced from ₹11.99 lakh, ex-showroom, the package gives buyers a clearer picture of how much the current incentives can reduce the overall cost of ownership. The offer comes as the Hector completes seven years in India, but the buying benefit is the main focus for customers this month. MG Hector buyers in August 2026 can access a limited-period offer with benefits worth up to ₹60,000.

What the offer includes The programme combines exchange benefits, loyalty rewards, corporate benefits and anniversary discounts. Depending on eligibility, the total value of these benefits can reach ₹60,000. For a buyer choosing the entry price point, that would bring the effective ex-showroom outlay down to about ₹11.39 lakh before taxes, insurance and registration charges.

This is not a single flat cash discount. Instead, the offer bundles different benefit categories, which means the final saving may vary from buyer to buyer. Customers who qualify for more than one incentive stand to get the strongest value from the August programme.