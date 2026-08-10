Hyderabad woman returns home after 5 years in US, shares ‘reverse culture shock’: ‘I’m not exactly same person’

“You know what nobody tells you about moving back home after living abroad for five years? I will tell you. You think you're coming back home to the same life, and then you realize you've changed way more than you thought,” Agarwal said.

Taking to Instagram, Ishika Agarwal spoke about everything from falling sick frequently and coordinating plans with friends to missing late-night walks and rediscovering how easy it was to depend on family after years of living independently.

Returning home after years abroad can feel comforting, but it can also bring unexpected adjustments. A Hyderabad woman who moved back to India after spending five years in the US has shared the small but significant changes that made her realise she was experiencing “reverse culture shock”.

One of the first surprises, she added, was her health. “I've been sick so much since I came back. I genuinely didn't expect that. I'm like, bro, I lived here for 17 years. Why are my lungs acting like they've never seen India before?”

Her social life also feels different. While meeting friends during college required little planning, she said catching up now feels like organising an event. “Meeting a friend isn't even meeting someone anymore. It's an outing.”

Her wardrobe has presented another problem. “I have five years of clothes from a completely different climate sitting in my closet right now. And they're literally saying to my face, like, are we ever going back?”

Missing the freedom to simply walk Agarwal said what she misses most about life in the US is being able to go out for an unplanned walk, particularly at night.

“There were nights I would just go for a walk, no plan, just walk around with my headphones on, clear my head, and come back. And I didn't realize how much I needed that until I came back,” she said.

She also joked about quickly becoming dependent on her mother after spending five years doing everything herself. “So apparently, I can be independent, I just don't have to be.”

Reflecting on the experience, she concluded, “Everything is familiar. The city, the food, my home, my people. But somehow, I'm not exactly the same person who left five years ago. And maybe that's what coming back home actually looks like.”

(Also read: ‘Heat, honking and chaos’: Indian woman shares reverse culture shock after returning from Finland)

Sharing the video, Agarwal wrote, “5 years in the US, and moving back home comes with its own kind of reverse culture shock. I just didn’t expect it to show up in such random little things. Suddenly your friends need calendar invites, your wardrobe doesn’t make sense, and apparently your immune system has resigned.”

Watch the clip here: