Need a new screen? These monitor deals are worth checking for work, gaming and everyday use
From high refresh rates for gaming to sharper panels for work, these monitor deals cover different needs and budgets.
Our Picks
Best deal
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best dealAcer Nitro ED340CUR X0 34 Inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 3440x1440 VA Panel | 200Hz (DP) | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync Premium | HDR10 | 1500R | 2x HDMI 2.1 + DP 1.4 | Easy Tilt | Speakers | VisionCareView Details
₹21,999
Dell S2725QC 27" 4K (3840 * 2160) USB-C Monitor|Titan Grey|IPS 120Hz| 350 cd/m2 |4 ms, Contrast 1,500:1| Tilt, Height, Pivot & Swivel|Ports: 2X HDMI| 2 * 5W Speakers|99% SRGB |AMD Freesync PremiumView Details
₹30,499
Unlock Personalized
₹3,667x 6 months₹21,999
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
BenQ EW270Q 27" (68.58 cm) 2K QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | HDRi|1200:1 Contrast|90% P3 Gamut|350 nits|Built-in-Speakers(5W X2)|AMD FreeSync Premium|USB-C (65 W), HDMI|Game Color Mode(White)View Details
₹18,239
Budget friendlySamsung 27" (68.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode||Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS27D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details
₹8,799
MSI MAG 27CQ6F 27 Inch 2K WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 2560 x 1440 Rapid VA Panel, 180 Hz / 0.5ms (GtG, Min.), Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CECView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A monitor can make a noticeable difference to how comfortably you work, play games or consume content on a desktop. Features such as screen size, resolution, refresh rate and panel type can affect everything from text clarity to motion smoothness. However, with so many models available across different price ranges, finding the right one for your setup can take some research.
The ongoing Amazon sale brings several monitor deals across popular screen sizes and specifications, giving buyers more options to consider. Whether you need a high refresh rate display for gaming, a larger screen for productivity or a sharp panel for everyday use, these deals include options for different requirements. Here are some monitors worth checking before the sale ends.
BEST DEAL
1. Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0 34 Inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 3440x1440 VA Panel | 200Hz (DP) | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync Premium | HDR10 | 1500R | 2x HDMI 2.1 + DP 1.4 | Easy Tilt | Speakers | VisionCare
Acer Nitro 34 inch curved wide monitor is the perfect monitor for gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate. It comes with WQHD resolution making it perfect for more than just gaming. This monitor can easily replace dual monitor setup on your desk while giving you more desktop estate comparatively without the annoying bezel in between them. It is available at a steal price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large ultrawide screen for immersive gaming.
200Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion.
Reason to avoid
Large footprint needs more desk space.
VA panel can show some motion smearing.
2. Dell S2725QC 27" 4K (3840 * 2160) USB-C Monitor|Titan Grey|IPS 120Hz| 350 cd/m2 |4 ms, Contrast 1,500:1| Tilt, Height, Pivot & Swivel|Ports: 2X HDMI| 2 * 5W Speakers|99% SRGB |AMD Freesync Premium
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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
A 4K monitor is perfect for creative professionals, this 27 inch monitor offers you enough space to run multiple apps at once. This Dell 27 inch 4K monitor is also perfect for gamers, thanks to the higher resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it also features AMD Freesync Premium. It got multiple input ports including two HDMI and one Display Port to connect multiple sources to it. Grab this monitor at its all time low price during the Amazon Sale.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp 4K image with smooth 120Hz motion.
USB-C simplifies laptop connectivity and charging.
Reason to avoid
USB-C charging may not suit high-powered laptops.
Motion handling is not ideal for serious gaming.
3. BenQ EW270Q 27" (68.58 cm) 2K QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | HDRi|1200:1 Contrast|90% P3 Gamut|350 nits|Built-in-Speakers(5W X2)|AMD FreeSync Premium|USB-C (65 W), HDMI|Game Color Mode(White)
BenQ 27 inch gaming monitor is available with a big discount right now during the Amazon Sale. It comes with a 2K IPS panel and 200 Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. It is HDR enabled and comes with high contrast ratio and 350 nits brightness. You get build in 10 watt speakers to enhance your laptop sound. You can also charge your devices like smartphone using the Type C port with 65 watt output.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
200Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming.
USB-C provides video and 65W charging.
Reason to avoid
Stand adjustment is limited.
Some users may encounter panel uniformity issues.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
4. Samsung 27" (68.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode||Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS27D300GAWXXL|Black
Samsung's 27 inch smart monitor is available at its lowest ever during this Great Freedom Sale 2026, grab it before stock runs out. This is a 1080p monitor with super thin bezels around the display and comes with features like game mode, eye saver and more. It is the most affordable 27 inch monitor you can buy right now with so many premium features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large IPS display suits everyday work.
100Hz refresh rate improves smoothness.
Reason to avoid
Full HD is relatively low for 27 inches.
Basic stand offers limited adjustment.
5. MSI MAG 27CQ6F 27 Inch 2K WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 2560 x 1440 Rapid VA Panel, 180 Hz / 0.5ms (GtG, Min.), Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CEC
MSI MAG curved gaming monitor comes with one of fastest response time of 0.5ms and you can buy it at its all time low price during the Amazon sale. Not only that, it comes with 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and features a WQHD resolution. It is HDR ready and perfect for PC and console gaming both using Display Port and HDMI ports.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High refresh rate suits competitive gaming.
QHD resolution offers sharper game visuals.
Reason to avoid
VA panel can show dark-level smearing.
No USB-C connectivity.
6. Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10 | 27" (68.5cm) QHD (2560x1440) IPS 180Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, HDR10 Compliance, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt | Lunar Grey | 68F3GACBIN
This new launch Lenovo LOQ gaming monitor is at its all time low and features faster 0.5ms response time on the 27 inch IPS panel. Perfect for gaming and productivity with its 180 Hz refresh rate and it feature AMD FreeSync. It comes with two HDMI 2.1 and a Display Port to connect multiple sources at once. Watching movies is also great with HDR 10 supported monitor.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QHD IPS panel offers sharp, colourful visuals.
180Hz refresh rate suits fast games.
Reason to avoid
Stand adjustment is limited to tilt.
No USB-C connectivity.
7. Dell SE2726D 27 inch (68.58 cm) QHD IPS Display, 144Hz Refresh, AMD FreeSync, Eye Comfort Technology, Flicker-Free, HDMI/DP Connectivity, Elegant Design for Work & Play
This Dell 27 inch monitor comes with QHD IPS display and 144 Hz refresh rate paired with FreeSync for a smoother gameplay. It features eye comfort technology with flicker free tech to keep your eyes safe during long sessions. Connect your PC and laptops using HDMI and Display Ports connectivity making it suitable for both gaming and work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QHD resolution and 144Hz work well together.
Good colour and viewing angles from IPS.
Reason to avoid
No height adjustment on the stand.
Built-in speakers are not included.
8. BenQ GW2791 27” 1920x1080 FHD 100Hz IPS Eye-Care 99% sRGB Monitor| HDMI| DisplayPort| Ultra Slim Bezel| TUV-Certified| Flicker-Free| Low Blue Light Plus (Black)
BenQ 27 ich FHD monitor comes with all the basic features you require in a monitor. It comes with compact stand with lots of eye safe technologies and features. There are a multiple colour modes and presets that ease your eyes of strain when working for long hours. Connectivity is not an issue, it got both HDMI and DisplayPort.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong eye-care features for long sessions.
99% sRGB provides good everyday colour.
Reason to avoid
Full HD resolution is modest at 27 inches.
Not designed for high-refresh gaming.
9. LG24U411A-BN Smartchoice 60 cm (24-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, 1ms MBR, 120Hz, sRGB 99%(Typ.), HDR10, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, VGA, HDMI, Slim Stand, Black
LG is offering their 24 inch monitor at a steal price during the Sale, it is available at a lower price than what it usually sell for. It is a budget friendly monitor from LG with FHD resolution and 120 hz refresh rate. Though it is not a gaming monitor, it can be used as one, thanks to HDR support and 1ms response time.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
120Hz refresh rate is smooth for everyday use.
Compact design suits smaller desks.
Reason to avoid
No DisplayPort connectivity.
Full HD limits fine detail.
10. Acer EK240Y P6 P6 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1MS VRB Response Time, AMD FreeSync I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I Black
This Acer monitor is the most affordable 24 inch monitor in this list and during the Amazon sale period it is being sold for a very affordable price. Its 144Hz refresh rate makes it suitable for high end gaming as well. There are bunch of features to make gaming and everyday productivity better and more convenient. It got HDMI and VGA port to connect your older PCs to it.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
144Hz gaming performance at a budget price.
IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles.
Reason to avoid
No DisplayPort or USB connectivity.
Stand has limited adjustment options.
Factors to consider when buying a monitor
- Screen size and resolution: Choose a size and resolution that match your desk space and usage. Larger screens and higher resolutions are useful for productivity and content creation.
- Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate makes motion appear smoother, which is particularly useful for gaming and fast moving content.
- Panel type: IPS panels generally offer good colours and viewing angles, while VA panels can provide stronger contrast. OLED monitors offer deeper blacks and excellent contrast.
- Connectivity: Check for the ports you need, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and USB C, especially if you plan to connect multiple devices.
- Ergonomics: Features such as height adjustment, tilt, swivel and VESA support can make a monitor more comfortable to use over long working sessions.
Top 3 features of best monitors
|Monitor
|Screen size
|Resolution
|Refresh rate
|Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0
|34-inch
|3440x1440
|200Hz
|Dell S2725QC
|27-inch
|3840x2160
|120Hz
|BenQ EW270Q
|27-inch
|2560x1440
|200Hz
|Samsung S3 LS27D300GAWXXL
|27-inch
|1920x1080
|100Hz
|MSI MAG 27CQ6F
|27-inch
|2560x1440
|180Hz
|Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10
|27-inch
|2560x1440
|180Hz
|Dell SE2726D
|27-inch
|2560x1440
|144Hz
|BenQ GW2791
|27-inch
|1920x1080
|100Hz
|LG 24U411A-BN
|24-inch
|1920x1080
|120Hz
|Acer EK240Y P6
|23.8-inch
|1920x1080
|144Hz
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