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    Need a new screen? These monitor deals are worth checking for work, gaming and everyday use

    From high refresh rates for gaming to sharper panels for work, these monitor deals cover different needs and budgets.

    Published on: Aug 10, 2026, 14:46:02 IST
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    Our Picks

    Best deal

    Budget friendly

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best deal

    Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0 34 Inch UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor | 3440x1440 VA Panel | 200Hz (DP) | 1ms VRB | AMD FreeSync Premium | HDR10 | 1500R | 2x HDMI 2.1 + DP 1.4 | Easy Tilt | Speakers | VisionCareView Details...

    ₹21,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Dell S2725QC 27" 4K (3840 * 2160) USB-C Monitor|Titan Grey|IPS 120Hz| 350 cd/m2 |4 ms, Contrast 1,500:1| Tilt, Height, Pivot & Swivel|Ports: 2X HDMI| 2 * 5W Speakers|99% SRGB |AMD Freesync PremiumView Details...

    ₹30,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹3,667x 6 months₹21,999
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    BenQ EW270Q 27" (68.58 cm) 2K QHD 200Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | HDRi|1200:1 Contrast|90% P3 Gamut|350 nits|Built-in-Speakers(5W X2)|AMD FreeSync Premium|USB-C (65 W), HDMI|Game Color Mode(White)View Details...

    ₹18,239

    ...
    Check Offers

    Budget friendly

    Samsung 27" (68.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode||Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS27D300GAWXXL|BlackView Details...

    ₹8,799

    ...
    Check Offers

    MSI MAG 27CQ6F 27 Inch 2K WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1500R 2560 x 1440 Rapid VA Panel, 180 Hz / 0.5ms (GtG, Min.), Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b CECView Details...

    ...
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    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    These monitor deals bring useful features for gaming, work and everyday computing.
    These monitor deals bring useful features for gaming, work and everyday computing.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    A monitor can make a noticeable difference to how comfortably you work, play games or consume content on a desktop. Features such as screen size, resolution, refresh rate and panel type can affect everything from text clarity to motion smoothness. However, with so many models available across different price ranges, finding the right one for your setup can take some research.

    The ongoing Amazon sale brings several monitor deals across popular screen sizes and specifications, giving buyers more options to consider. Whether you need a high refresh rate display for gaming, a larger screen for productivity or a sharp panel for everyday use, these deals include options for different requirements. Here are some monitors worth checking before the sale ends.

    Acer Nitro 34 inch curved wide monitor is the perfect monitor for gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate. It comes with WQHD resolution making it perfect for more than just gaming. This monitor can easily replace dual monitor setup on your desk while giving you more desktop estate comparatively without the annoying bezel in between them. It is available at a steal price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

    Specifications

    Display
    34-inch UWQHD 3440x1440 curved VA panel
    Refresh rate
    Up to 200Hz via DisplayPort
    Response time
    1ms VRB
    Curvature
    1500R
    HDR
    HDR10
    Connectivity
    2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large ultrawide screen for immersive gaming.

    ...

    200Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Large footprint needs more desk space.

    ...

    VA panel can show some motion smearing.

    2. Dell S2725QC 27" 4K (3840 * 2160) USB-C Monitor|Titan Grey|IPS 120Hz| 350 cd/m2 |4 ms, Contrast 1,500:1| Tilt, Height, Pivot & Swivel|Ports: 2X HDMI| 2 * 5W Speakers|99% SRGB |AMD Freesync Premium

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    A 4K monitor is perfect for creative professionals, this 27 inch monitor offers you enough space to run multiple apps at once. This Dell 27 inch 4K monitor is also perfect for gamers, thanks to the higher resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it also features AMD Freesync Premium. It got multiple input ports including two HDMI and one Display Port to connect multiple sources to it. Grab this monitor at its all time low price during the Amazon Sale.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel
    Refresh rate
    Up to 120Hz
    Brightness
    350 nits
    Colour coverage
    99% sRGB
    Response time
    Up to 4ms
    Connectivity
    USB-C 65W, 2x HDMI

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Sharp 4K image with smooth 120Hz motion.

    ...

    USB-C simplifies laptop connectivity and charging.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    USB-C charging may not suit high-powered laptops.

    ...

    Motion handling is not ideal for serious gaming.

    BenQ 27 inch gaming monitor is available with a big discount right now during the Amazon Sale. It comes with a 2K IPS panel and 200 Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. It is HDR enabled and comes with high contrast ratio and 350 nits brightness. You get build in 10 watt speakers to enhance your laptop sound. You can also charge your devices like smartphone using the Type C port with 65 watt output.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel
    Refresh rate
    200Hz
    Response time
    1ms
    Brightness
    350 nits
    Colour gamut
    90% P3
    Connectivity
    USB-C 65W, HDMI, DisplayPort

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    200Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming.

    ...

    USB-C provides video and 65W charging.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Stand adjustment is limited.

    ...

    Some users may encounter panel uniformity issues.

    Samsung's 27 inch smart monitor is available at its lowest ever during this Great Freedom Sale 2026, grab it before stock runs out. This is a 1080p monitor with super thin bezels around the display and comes with features like game mode, eye saver and more. It is the most affordable 27 inch monitor you can buy right now with so many premium features.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch Full HD IPS panel
    Resolution
    1920x1080
    Refresh rate
    100Hz
    Response time
    5ms
    Connectivity
    HDMI, VGA
    Eye care
    Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large IPS display suits everyday work.

    ...

    100Hz refresh rate improves smoothness.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Full HD is relatively low for 27 inches.

    ...

    Basic stand offers limited adjustment.

    MSI MAG curved gaming monitor comes with one of fastest response time of 0.5ms and you can buy it at its all time low price during the Amazon sale. Not only that, it comes with 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and features a WQHD resolution. It is HDR ready and perfect for PC and console gaming both using Display Port and HDMI ports.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch WQHD 2560x1440 Rapid VA panel
    Refresh rate
    180Hz
    Response time
    0.5ms GtG
    Curvature
    1500R
    Sync technology
    Adaptive-Sync
    Connectivity
    DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    High refresh rate suits competitive gaming.

    ...

    QHD resolution offers sharper game visuals.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    VA panel can show dark-level smearing.

    ...

    No USB-C connectivity.

    This new launch Lenovo LOQ gaming monitor is at its all time low and features faster 0.5ms response time on the 27 inch IPS panel. Perfect for gaming and productivity with its 180 Hz refresh rate and it feature AMD FreeSync. It comes with two HDMI 2.1 and a Display Port to connect multiple sources at once. Watching movies is also great with HDR 10 supported monitor.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel
    Refresh rate
    180Hz
    Response time
    0.5ms
    HDR
    HDR10 compatible
    Colour coverage
    99% sRGB
    Connectivity
    2x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, DisplayPort 1.4

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    QHD IPS panel offers sharp, colourful visuals.

    ...

    180Hz refresh rate suits fast games.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Stand adjustment is limited to tilt.

    ...

    No USB-C connectivity.

    This Dell 27 inch monitor comes with QHD IPS display and 144 Hz refresh rate paired with FreeSync for a smoother gameplay. It features eye comfort technology with flicker free tech to keep your eyes safe during long sessions. Connect your PC and laptops using HDMI and Display Ports connectivity making it suitable for both gaming and work.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel
    Refresh rate
    144Hz
    Response time
    Up to 4ms
    Sync technology
    AMD FreeSync
    Eye care
    Flicker Free, Eye Comfort
    Connectivity
    HDMI, DisplayPort

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    QHD resolution and 144Hz work well together.

    ...

    Good colour and viewing angles from IPS.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No height adjustment on the stand.

    ...

    Built-in speakers are not included.

    BenQ 27 ich FHD monitor comes with all the basic features you require in a monitor. It comes with compact stand with lots of eye safe technologies and features. There are a multiple colour modes and presets that ease your eyes of strain when working for long hours. Connectivity is not an issue, it got both HDMI and DisplayPort.

    Specifications

    Display
    27-inch Full HD 1920x1080 IPS panel
    Refresh rate
    100Hz
    Response time
    5ms
    Brightness
    250 nits
    Colour coverage
    99% sRGB
    Connectivity
    HDMI, DisplayPort

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Strong eye-care features for long sessions.

    ...

    99% sRGB provides good everyday colour.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Full HD resolution is modest at 27 inches.

    ...

    Not designed for high-refresh gaming.

    LG is offering their 24 inch monitor at a steal price during the Sale, it is available at a lower price than what it usually sell for. It is a budget friendly monitor from LG with FHD resolution and 120 hz refresh rate. Though it is not a gaming monitor, it can be used as one, thanks to HDR support and 1ms response time.

    Specifications

    Display
    24-inch Full HD 1920x1080 IPS panel
    Refresh rate
    120Hz
    Response time
    1ms MBR
    Colour coverage
    99% sRGB
    HDR
    HDR10
    Connectivity
    HDMI, VGA

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    120Hz refresh rate is smooth for everyday use.

    ...

    Compact design suits smaller desks.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No DisplayPort connectivity.

    ...

    Full HD limits fine detail.

    This Acer monitor is the most affordable 24 inch monitor in this list and during the Amazon sale period it is being sold for a very affordable price. Its 144Hz refresh rate makes it suitable for high end gaming as well. There are bunch of features to make gaming and everyday productivity better and more convenient. It got HDMI and VGA port to connect your older PCs to it.

    Specifications

    Display
    23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel
    Refresh rate
    144Hz
    Response time
    1ms VRB
    Brightness
    250 nits
    Contrast
    1500:1
    Connectivity
    HDMI, VGA

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    144Hz gaming performance at a budget price.

    ...

    IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles.

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No DisplayPort or USB connectivity.

    ...

    Stand has limited adjustment options.

    Factors to consider when buying a monitor

    • Screen size and resolution: Choose a size and resolution that match your desk space and usage. Larger screens and higher resolutions are useful for productivity and content creation.
    • Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate makes motion appear smoother, which is particularly useful for gaming and fast moving content.
    • Panel type: IPS panels generally offer good colours and viewing angles, while VA panels can provide stronger contrast. OLED monitors offer deeper blacks and excellent contrast.
    • Connectivity: Check for the ports you need, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and USB C, especially if you plan to connect multiple devices.
    • Ergonomics: Features such as height adjustment, tilt, swivel and VESA support can make a monitor more comfortable to use over long working sessions.

    Top 3 features of best monitors

    MonitorScreen sizeResolutionRefresh rate
    Acer Nitro ED340CUR X034-inch3440x1440200Hz
    Dell S2725QC27-inch3840x2160120Hz
    BenQ EW270Q27-inch2560x1440200Hz
    Samsung S3 LS27D300GAWXXL27-inch1920x1080100Hz
    MSI MAG 27CQ6F27-inch2560x1440180Hz
    Lenovo LOQ 27Q-1027-inch2560x1440180Hz
    Dell SE2726D27-inch2560x1440144Hz
    BenQ GW279127-inch1920x1080100Hz
    LG 24U411A-BN24-inch1920x1080120Hz
    Acer EK240Y P623.8-inch1920x1080144Hz

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    FAQs
    A 24 to 27 inch monitor is suitable for most everyday work, browsing and entertainment needs.
    A higher refresh rate can make gameplay appear smoother, particularly in fast paced games.
    Full HD is suitable for basic use, while QHD and 4K offer sharper images and more screen space.
    IPS monitors generally offer good colour reproduction and wide viewing angles, making them useful for productivity.
    HDMI and DisplayPort are important for most PCs, while USB C can be useful for laptops and modern devices.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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