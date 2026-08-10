Need a new screen? These monitor deals are worth checking for work, gaming and everyday use

These monitor deals bring useful features for gaming, work and everyday computing. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less Make your next Purchase at ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → A monitor can make a noticeable difference to how comfortably you work, play games or consume content on a desktop. Features such as screen size, resolution, refresh rate and panel type can affect everything from text clarity to motion smoothness. However, with so many models available across different price ranges, finding the right one for your setup can take some research. The ongoing Amazon sale brings several monitor deals across popular screen sizes and specifications, giving buyers more options to consider. Whether you need a high refresh rate display for gaming, a larger screen for productivity or a sharp panel for everyday use, these deals include options for different requirements. Here are some monitors worth checking before the sale ends.

Acer Nitro 34 inch curved wide monitor is the perfect monitor for gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate. It comes with WQHD resolution making it perfect for more than just gaming. This monitor can easily replace dual monitor setup on your desk while giving you more desktop estate comparatively without the annoying bezel in between them. It is available at a steal price during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Specifications Display 34-inch UWQHD 3440x1440 curved VA panel Refresh rate Up to 200Hz via DisplayPort Response time 1ms VRB Curvature 1500R HDR HDR10 Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 Reasons to buy Large ultrawide screen for immersive gaming. 200Hz refresh rate delivers smooth motion. Reason to avoid Large footprint needs more desk space. VA panel can show some motion smearing.

2. Dell S2725QC 27" 4K (3840 * 2160) USB-C Monitor|Titan Grey|IPS 120Hz| 350 cd/m2 |4 ms, Contrast 1,500:1| Tilt, Height, Pivot & Swivel|Ports: 2X HDMI| 2 * 5W Speakers|99% SRGB |AMD Freesync Premium Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

A 4K monitor is perfect for creative professionals, this 27 inch monitor offers you enough space to run multiple apps at once. This Dell 27 inch 4K monitor is also perfect for gamers, thanks to the higher resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it also features AMD Freesync Premium. It got multiple input ports including two HDMI and one Display Port to connect multiple sources to it. Grab this monitor at its all time low price during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 27-inch 4K UHD IPS panel Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Brightness 350 nits Colour coverage 99% sRGB Response time Up to 4ms Connectivity USB-C 65W, 2x HDMI Reasons to buy Sharp 4K image with smooth 120Hz motion. USB-C simplifies laptop connectivity and charging. Reason to avoid USB-C charging may not suit high-powered laptops. Motion handling is not ideal for serious gaming.

BenQ 27 inch gaming monitor is available with a big discount right now during the Amazon Sale. It comes with a 2K IPS panel and 200 Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. It is HDR enabled and comes with high contrast ratio and 350 nits brightness. You get build in 10 watt speakers to enhance your laptop sound. You can also charge your devices like smartphone using the Type C port with 65 watt output.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel Refresh rate 200Hz Response time 1ms Brightness 350 nits Colour gamut 90% P3 Connectivity USB-C 65W, HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy 200Hz refresh rate suits fast gaming. USB-C provides video and 65W charging. Reason to avoid Stand adjustment is limited. Some users may encounter panel uniformity issues.

Samsung's 27 inch smart monitor is available at its lowest ever during this Great Freedom Sale 2026, grab it before stock runs out. This is a 1080p monitor with super thin bezels around the display and comes with features like game mode, eye saver and more. It is the most affordable 27 inch monitor you can buy right now with so many premium features.

Specifications Display 27-inch Full HD IPS panel Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh rate 100Hz Response time 5ms Connectivity HDMI, VGA Eye care Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free Reasons to buy Large IPS display suits everyday work. 100Hz refresh rate improves smoothness. Reason to avoid Full HD is relatively low for 27 inches. Basic stand offers limited adjustment.

MSI MAG curved gaming monitor comes with one of fastest response time of 0.5ms and you can buy it at its all time low price during the Amazon sale. Not only that, it comes with 180 Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and features a WQHD resolution. It is HDR ready and perfect for PC and console gaming both using Display Port and HDMI ports.

Specifications Display 27-inch WQHD 2560x1440 Rapid VA panel Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 0.5ms GtG Curvature 1500R Sync technology Adaptive-Sync Connectivity DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.0b Reasons to buy High refresh rate suits competitive gaming. QHD resolution offers sharper game visuals. Reason to avoid VA panel can show dark-level smearing. No USB-C connectivity.

This new launch Lenovo LOQ gaming monitor is at its all time low and features faster 0.5ms response time on the 27 inch IPS panel. Perfect for gaming and productivity with its 180 Hz refresh rate and it feature AMD FreeSync. It comes with two HDMI 2.1 and a Display Port to connect multiple sources at once. Watching movies is also great with HDR 10 supported monitor.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel Refresh rate 180Hz Response time 0.5ms HDR HDR10 compatible Colour coverage 99% sRGB Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1 TMDS, DisplayPort 1.4 Reasons to buy QHD IPS panel offers sharp, colourful visuals. 180Hz refresh rate suits fast games. Reason to avoid Stand adjustment is limited to tilt. No USB-C connectivity.

This Dell 27 inch monitor comes with QHD IPS display and 144 Hz refresh rate paired with FreeSync for a smoother gameplay. It features eye comfort technology with flicker free tech to keep your eyes safe during long sessions. Connect your PC and laptops using HDMI and Display Ports connectivity making it suitable for both gaming and work.

Specifications Display 27-inch QHD 2560x1440 IPS panel Refresh rate 144Hz Response time Up to 4ms Sync technology AMD FreeSync Eye care Flicker Free, Eye Comfort Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy QHD resolution and 144Hz work well together. Good colour and viewing angles from IPS. Reason to avoid No height adjustment on the stand. Built-in speakers are not included.

BenQ 27 ich FHD monitor comes with all the basic features you require in a monitor. It comes with compact stand with lots of eye safe technologies and features. There are a multiple colour modes and presets that ease your eyes of strain when working for long hours. Connectivity is not an issue, it got both HDMI and DisplayPort.

Specifications Display 27-inch Full HD 1920x1080 IPS panel Refresh rate 100Hz Response time 5ms Brightness 250 nits Colour coverage 99% sRGB Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reasons to buy Strong eye-care features for long sessions. 99% sRGB provides good everyday colour. Reason to avoid Full HD resolution is modest at 27 inches. Not designed for high-refresh gaming.

LG is offering their 24 inch monitor at a steal price during the Sale, it is available at a lower price than what it usually sell for. It is a budget friendly monitor from LG with FHD resolution and 120 hz refresh rate. Though it is not a gaming monitor, it can be used as one, thanks to HDR support and 1ms response time.

Specifications Display 24-inch Full HD 1920x1080 IPS panel Refresh rate 120Hz Response time 1ms MBR Colour coverage 99% sRGB HDR HDR10 Connectivity HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy 120Hz refresh rate is smooth for everyday use. Compact design suits smaller desks. Reason to avoid No DisplayPort connectivity. Full HD limits fine detail.

This Acer monitor is the most affordable 24 inch monitor in this list and during the Amazon sale period it is being sold for a very affordable price. Its 144Hz refresh rate makes it suitable for high end gaming as well. There are bunch of features to make gaming and everyday productivity better and more convenient. It got HDMI and VGA port to connect your older PCs to it.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch Full HD IPS panel Refresh rate 144Hz Response time 1ms VRB Brightness 250 nits Contrast 1500:1 Connectivity HDMI, VGA Reasons to buy 144Hz gaming performance at a budget price. IPS panel delivers wide viewing angles. Reason to avoid No DisplayPort or USB connectivity. Stand has limited adjustment options.

Factors to consider when buying a monitor Screen size and resolution: Choose a size and resolution that match your desk space and usage. Larger screens and higher resolutions are useful for productivity and content creation.

Refresh rate: A higher refresh rate makes motion appear smoother, which is particularly useful for gaming and fast moving content.

Panel type: IPS panels generally offer good colours and viewing angles, while VA panels can provide stronger contrast. OLED monitors offer deeper blacks and excellent contrast.

Connectivity: Check for the ports you need, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and USB C, especially if you plan to connect multiple devices.

Ergonomics: Features such as height adjustment, tilt, swivel and VESA support can make a monitor more comfortable to use over long working sessions. Top 3 features of best monitors

Monitor Screen size Resolution Refresh rate Acer Nitro ED340CUR X0 34-inch 3440x1440 200Hz Dell S2725QC 27-inch 3840x2160 120Hz BenQ EW270Q 27-inch 2560x1440 200Hz Samsung S3 LS27D300GAWXXL 27-inch 1920x1080 100Hz MSI MAG 27CQ6F 27-inch 2560x1440 180Hz Lenovo LOQ 27Q-10 27-inch 2560x1440 180Hz Dell SE2726D 27-inch 2560x1440 144Hz BenQ GW2791 27-inch 1920x1080 100Hz LG 24U411A-BN 24-inch 1920x1080 120Hz Acer EK240Y P6 23.8-inch 1920x1080 144Hz

FAQs What size monitor is best for everyday use? A 24 to 27 inch monitor is suitable for most everyday work, browsing and entertainment needs. Is a higher refresh rate useful for gaming? A higher refresh rate can make gameplay appear smoother, particularly in fast paced games. Which monitor resolution should I choose? Full HD is suitable for basic use, while QHD and 4K offer sharper images and more screen space. Are IPS monitors good for work? IPS monitors generally offer good colour reproduction and wide viewing angles, making them useful for productivity. What ports should I look for in a monitor? HDMI and DisplayPort are important for most PCs, while USB C can be useful for laptops and modern devices.