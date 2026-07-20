Your productivity deserves more than a laptop screen. These monitors deliver exactly that
Whether you multitask, design, or edit videos, these 10 monitors offer the space, clarity, and comfort needed for a more productive day.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
MSI Modern MD271UL, 27 Inch (68.58 cm), IPS Panel, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160, Silver, Eye-Friendly Screen, 99% DCI-P3/139% SRGB, 2X HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB Type-C 65W PD MonitorView Details
₹25,115.22
BenQ Creative Pro PD2706QN 27” 2K QHD (2560x1440) 100Hz IPS Color Accurate Monitor for Designers| 95% P3| 100% sRGB/Rec.709| 90W USB-C|Software Calibration| Daisy Chain|Pantone & Calman CertifiedView Details
₹33,749
Unlock Personalized
₹4,186x 6 months₹25,115.22
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
LG 34U530A 86.36cm (34 Inch) UltraWide WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, HDR10, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DP, USB-C, Speakers, Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustment Slim Stand (White)View Details
₹26,499
LG 34U511A 86.36cm (34 Inch) UltraWide WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, sRGB 99%(Typ.), Reader Mode, HDR10, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DP, HP Out, Tilt Adjustment Slim Stand (Black)View Details
₹26,999
Dell S3425DW Curved Screen USB-C 34 Plus 3440 x 1440 to 120Hz 21:9 Screen, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync Premium, 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3, Built-in Speakers, 3000:1 Contrast RatioView Details
₹45,115.22
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Working from home has reshaped how many people use their computers. A typical day may involve spreadsheets, presentations, video calls, dozens of browser tabs, and even editing high-resolution photos and videos. As workloads become more demanding, a laptop screen can quickly feel limiting.
That is where a dedicated monitor makes a noticeable difference. It provides the extra screen space needed to work more comfortably and efficiently. Higher resolutions improve text clarity, while ultrawide displays simplify multitasking. For photographers, video editors, and designers, display quality matters just as much as performance. Accurate colour reproduction, OLED or Mini LED panels, and wide colour gamut coverage help ensure that what you see on screen closely matches the final output. Ergonomics and connectivity are equally important for long work sessions.
Whether you are building a home office or a creative workspace, these 10 monitors cater to different workflows and budgets.
1. MSI Modern MD272QXP:
The MSI Modern MD272QXP is designed to make long workdays more comfortable. Its crisp WQHD display offers ample space for multitasking, while the ergonomic stand helps you find the ideal viewing position. With USB-C connectivity and a built-in KVM switch, it becomes a practical choice for professionals juggling multiple devices.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Sharp WQHD display
USB-C with KVM
Ergonomic stand
Reason to avoid
DisplayHDR 400 offers limited HDR impact
Built-in speakers are basic
100Hz refresh rate isn't ideal for competitive gaming
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor's sharp WQHD resolution and vibrant colours. Many also appreciate the slim bezels, which give it a premium look. The built-in KVM switch is another highlight, allowing users to control two computers with a single keyboard and mouse. However, a few buyers have reported backlight bleeding around the corners of the screen.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If your work involves juggling multiple devices and long hours of document editing, coding, or content creation, the MSI Modern MD272QXP is an excellent choice. Its ergonomic design, USB-C connectivity, built-in KVM, and productivity-focused software help create a cleaner, more efficient workspace without compromising image quality.
2. MSI Modern MD271UL, 27 Inch (68.58 cm), IPS Panel, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160, Silver, Eye-Friendly Screen, 99% DCI-P3/139% SRGB, 2X HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB Type-C 65W PD Monitor
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The MSI Modern MD271UL is an excellent choice for professionals and creators who prioritise image quality over refresh rate. Its sharp 4K IPS panel delivers crisp visuals and accurate colours, while USB-C with 65W Power Delivery keeps your desk clutter-free. It's equally suited to productivity, photo editing, and content creation.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Crisp 4K display
Accurate colours
USB-C connectivity
Reason to avoid
Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate
No height-adjustable stand
No HDR certification
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor's excellent screen quality and sharp 4K visuals. Many also note that it supports 10-bit colour depth when connected via DisplayPort or USB-C. However, some users found it difficult to match the colour profile of a Mac, particularly in black-and-white tones. Others were disappointed by the lack of VESA mount support and the stand's limited tilt-only adjustment.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If your work revolves around detailed visuals, the MSI Modern MD271UL is well worth considering. The 4K IPS panel delivers excellent clarity, while the wide colour gamut makes it suitable for photo editing, graphic design, and video editing. USB-C with 65W Power Delivery adds further convenience for modern laptop users.
3. BenQ Creative Pro PD2706QN 27” 2K QHD (2560x1440) 100Hz IPS Color Accurate Monitor for Designers| 95% P3| 100% sRGB/Rec.709| 90W USB-C|Software Calibration| Daisy Chain|Pantone & Calman Certified
Whether you're editing photos, grading video, or designing graphics, the BenQ Creative Pro PD2706QN helps you work with confidence. Its colour-accurate IPS panel faithfully reproduces content, while thoughtful features such as USB-C, Daisy Chain support, and a fully adjustable stand simplify everyday workflows.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Factory-calibrated display with excellent colour accuracy
90W USB-C with Daisy Chain support
Pantone and Calman certified
Reason to avoid
QHD instead of 4K
Basic HDR
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers consistently praise the monitor's excellent colour accuracy and factory calibration, saying it's well suited for photo editing, graphic design, and other creative work. Many also appreciate the ergonomic stand and wide range of connectivity options. However, some users wish it had a 4K panel instead of QHD, while others feel the built-in speakers could be better
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If your work involves photo editing, graphic design, video editing, or colour grading, the PD2706QN is a strong choice. Its factory calibration, wide colour gamut, and Pantone and Calman certifications ensure reliable colour accuracy. Features such as 90W USB-C, Daisy Chain, and an ergonomic stand further enhance day-to-day productivity.
4. LG 34U530A 86.36cm (34 Inch) UltraWide WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, HDR10, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DP, USB-C, Speakers, Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustment Slim Stand (White)
The LG 34U530A gives you more room to work without stepping into the premium price bracket. Its 34-inch ultrawide IPS display lets you keep multiple windows open side by side, while USB-C connectivity, HDR support, and an ergonomic stand make it a practical choice for work, study, and entertainment.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious ultrawide display
Ergonomic stand
USB-C connectivity
Reason to avoid
WFHD resolution isn't as sharp as QHD ultrawide panels
USB-C doesn't support Power Delivery
Limited HDR experience despite HDR400 certification
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the spacious 34-inch ultrawide display, saying it makes multitasking much easier. Many also praise the sharp picture quality, simple setup, and overall value for money. However, some users feel the WFHD resolution could look sharper on a screen this large, while a few experienced issues with USB-C connectivity.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If you're constantly juggling spreadsheets, documents, browser tabs, or editing timelines, the extra horizontal screen space makes a noticeable difference. The ergonomic stand also helps you stay comfortable during long work sessions, while USB-C connectivity simplifies cable management for compatible laptops.
5. LG 34U511A 86.36cm (34 Inch) UltraWide WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, sRGB 99%(Typ.), Reader Mode, HDR10, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DP, HP Out, Tilt Adjustment Slim Stand (Black)
The LG 34U511A is a practical ultrawide monitor for users who multitask throughout the day. Its 34-inch IPS panel provides ample space to work with multiple windows open, while the 21:9 aspect ratio makes spreadsheets, documents, and creative projects easier to manage without constantly switching between tabs.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious 34-inch 21:9 IPS display
Accurate colours with 99% sRGB coverage
Ergonomic design with HDR10 support
Reason to avoid
WFHD resolution is less sharp than QHD ultrawide monitors
Tilt-only stand with no height adjustment
No USB-C connectivity
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the monitor's large screen, vibrant colours, and extra workspace for productivity. Many say it's a worthwhile upgrade from a standard 16:9 monitor and offers good value for money. On the downside, some users feel the WFHD resolution makes text appear softer than on QHD or 4K displays.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If you spend your day working with multiple applications, the 21:9 ultrawide display can significantly boost productivity. The IPS panel also delivers vibrant colours, making it suitable for light photo editing, content consumption, and everyday office work. It's a solid option for anyone looking to upgrade from a standard 16:9 monitor without overspending.
6. Dell S3425DW Curved Screen USB-C 34 Plus 3440 x 1440 to 120Hz 21:9 Screen, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync Premium, 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3, Built-in Speakers, 3000:1 Contrast Ratio
The Dell S3425DW blends productivity with premium entertainment. Its curved UWQHD display wraps more naturally around your field of view, while the 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything feeling smooth. With USB-C connectivity and rich colour reproduction, you get a monitor that's equally suited to work and unwinding after hours.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Spacious 34-inch UWQHD curved display
120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium
USB-C with 65W Power Delivery
Reason to avoid
VA panel has narrower viewing angles than IPS
HDR10 support offers only a basic HDR experience
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the monitor's immersive, curved, ultrawide display and sharp UWQHD resolution. Many also praise the smooth 120Hz refresh rate, USB-C connectivity, and built-in speakers for everyday productivity. However, some users feel the VA panel doesn't offer viewing angles as wide as IPS displays, and its HDR performance is considered fairly basic.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If you frequently work with multiple windows, spreadsheets, timelines, or browser tabs, the ultrawide display can significantly improve your workflow. The 120Hz refresh rate also makes everyday interactions feel smoother, while USB-C connectivity reduces cable clutter by carrying video, data, and power over a single cable.
7. Acer Nitro XV275K P5 27 Inch IPS 3840x2160 4K 1152 Zone Mini LED Gaming Monitor | 160Hz Refresh Rate, Support DFR for FHD 320Hz I 2xHDMI, 1xDP, 1xType-C(90W) PD, Audio out, USB 3.2x2+USB-B (1up 2down)
The Acer Nitro XV275K P5 is built for users who want one monitor for everything. Its Mini LED backlight delivers deeper contrast than conventional IPS panels. Moreover, its 4K resolution and 160Hz refresh rate make it equally well-suited to competitive gaming, HDR entertainment, and colour-sensitive creative work.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent picture quality
Great for gaming and work
Single-cable laptop setup
Reason to avoid
HDR can be inconsistent at times
Menu takes time to learn
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor's impressive Mini LED HDR performance, vibrant colours, and sharp 4K visuals. Gamers also appreciate the smooth 160Hz refresh rate and responsive performance. On the downside, some users report occasional blooming in high-contrast scenes and feel the on-screen menu takes time to get used to.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If you're looking for a display that can handle daytime work and high-end gaming at night, the XV275K P5 is a compelling option. Its Mini LED backlighting gives HDR content far more impact than a standard IPS monitor, while the 4K 160Hz panel, USB-C connectivity, and KVM support make it equally practical for creators and professionals.
8. Samsung 27" Odyssey QD-OLED G6 Gaming Monitor(Smartchoice) | QHD 2560 x 1440| 240 Hz| 0.03ms | Ergonomic Stand | Pantone Validated| Glarefree | TrueBright 300| G-Sync| Free Sync| LS27HG612SWXXL| Black
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 proves that gaming monitors can excel beyond gaming. Its QD-OLED panel delivers exceptional contrast and vibrant colours, while the 240Hz refresh rate ensures incredibly smooth motion. Whether you're editing videos, creating content, or playing competitive titles, it delivers a premium viewing experience throughout.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning colours and contrast
Ultra-smooth gameplay
Great for creative work
Reason to avoid
Not as sharp as a 4K monitor
Needs care to avoid screen burn-in
No USB-C support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor's deep blacks, vibrant colours, and ultra-smooth gaming performance. Many also appreciate the glare-free coating and the Pantone-validated display, which suits both gaming and creative work. However, some users feel the default colour profile needs tweaking, while others remain cautious about the long-term burn-in risk associated with OLED panels.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If you want a display that delivers stunning image quality without compromising speed, the Odyssey OLED G6 is a compelling choice. The QD-OLED panel offers richer contrast than conventional IPS or VA displays, while the 240Hz refresh rate and near-instant response time make it equally well suited to competitive gaming, content creation, and everyday productivity.
9. Alienware AW2726DM (Smartchoice) 26.5" QD OLED Monitor|99% DCI-P3, 0.03ms GTG, 240Hz Ref|AMD FreeSync Premium VESA AdaptiveSync|HDMI*2, DP 1.4|1500000:1 Contrast, 400 cd/m2 Brightness|Ergonomic
Whether you're editing photos by day or gaming at night, the Alienware AW2726DM adapts effortlessly. The QD-OLED panel brings every scene to life with incredible contrast, while the high refresh rate keeps interactions smooth and responsive across all workloads.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Incredible picture quality
Very smooth for gaming
Comfortable adjustable stand
Reason to avoid
No USB-C support
Needs care to avoid screen burn-in
Screen isn't very bright outdoors or in brightly lit rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the monitor's deep blacks, punchy colours, and exceptionally smooth gaming performance. Many also feel it offers excellent value compared with other QD-OLED monitors. On the downside, some users note that the screen isn't particularly bright in well-lit rooms, and a few wish it included USB-C connectivity.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If you've been waiting for a more affordable entry into QD-OLED gaming, the AW2726DM is an easy recommendation. It delivers the picture quality and responsiveness OLED is known for, while keeping the price lower than many competing models. The ergonomic stand and wide colour gamut also make it a capable display for creative work and gaming.
10. MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED 34 Inch 2K UWQHD Curved Gaming Monitor - 1800R, 3440 x 1440 QD-OLED Panel, 175Hz / 0.03ms, 99% DCI-P3, ΔE≤2, DisplayHDR True Black 400, KVM - DP 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C DP
The MSI MAG 341CQP is the kind of monitor that makes you rethink a dual-screen setup. Its 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide panel combines exceptional colour accuracy with infinite contrast, while the curved display keeps everything comfortably within view. Whether you're editing videos, multitasking, or gaming, it delivers a truly premium experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Immersive ultrawide display
Rich colours and deep blacks
Easy to switch between two devices
Reason to avoid
Needs care to avoid screen burn-in
Not ideal for very bright rooms
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the monitor's stunning QD-OLED panel, praising its deep blacks, vibrant colours, and immersive ultrawide experience. Many also appreciate the built-in KVM switch and premium build quality. However, some users note that the glossy OLED panel needs careful handling to avoid scratches, while others feel HDR performance requires some tweaking to look its best.
Why should you consider buying this monitor?
If you're looking for a monitor that excels at both productivity and entertainment, the MAG 341CQP is a compelling choice. The ultrawide QD-OLED panel offers ample room for multitasking, while its accurate colours and infinite contrast make it equally suitable for creative work. Features like USB-C, KVM, and a 175Hz refresh rate further enhance its versatility.
How Do These Monitors Stack Up?
Monitor
Display size and type
Resolution
Ports
|MSI Modern MD272QXP
|27-inch IPS
|2560 × 1440 (QHD)
|USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, Headphone-out
|MSI Modern MD271UL
|27-inch IPS
|3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)
|USB-C (65W PD), 2 × HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.2a, Headphone-out
|BenQ Creative Pro PD2706QN
|27-inch IPS
|2560 × 1440 (QHD)
|USB-C (90W PD), HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, DisplayPort Out (Daisy Chain), USB-A, USB-C (downstream), Headphone-out
|LG 34U530A
|34-inch IPS
|2560 × 1080 (WFHD)
|USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, Headphone-out
|LG 34U511A
|34-inch IPS
|2560 × 1080 (WFHD)
|HDMI, DisplayPort, Headphone-out
|Dell S3425DW
|34-inch Curved VA
|3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)
|USB-C (65W PD), 2 × HDMI 2.1, USB-A, USB-C (downstream), Audio-out
|Acer Nitro XV275K P5
|27-inch IPS Mini LED
|3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)
|USB-C (90W PD), 2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2, USB-B, Audio-out
|Samsung Odyssey OLED G6
|27-inch QD-OLED
|2560 × 1440 (QHD)
|2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, Headphone-out
|Alienware AW2726DM
|26.5-inch QD-OLED
|2560 × 1440 (QHD)
|2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone-out
|MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED
|34-inch Curved QD-OLED
|3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)
|USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode), 2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, USB Hub, Audio-out
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More