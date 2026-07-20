Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    HomeNext
    Editorial independence is core to our work. Some links may earn us a commission, without influencing our opinions.

    Your productivity deserves more than a laptop screen. These monitors deliver exactly that

    Whether you multitask, design, or edit videos, these 10 monitors offer the space, clarity, and comfort needed for a more productive day.

    Updated on: Jul 20, 2026, 16:35:48 IST
    By Shubh Bhushan
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    MSI Modern MD271UL, 27 Inch (68.58 cm), IPS Panel, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160, Silver, Eye-Friendly Screen, 99% DCI-P3/139% SRGB, 2X HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB Type-C 65W PD MonitorView Details...

    ₹25,115.22

    ...
    Check Offers

    BenQ Creative Pro PD2706QN 27” 2K QHD (2560x1440) 100Hz IPS Color Accurate Monitor for Designers| 95% P3| 100% sRGB/Rec.709| 90W USB-C|Software Calibration| Daisy Chain|Pantone & Calman CertifiedView Details...

    ₹33,749

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹4,186x 6 months₹25,115.22
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    LG 34U530A 86.36cm (34 Inch) UltraWide WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, HDR10, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DP, USB-C, Speakers, Tilt/Height/Swivel Adjustment Slim Stand (White)View Details...

    ₹26,499

    ...
    Check Offers

    LG 34U511A 86.36cm (34 Inch) UltraWide WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, sRGB 99%(Typ.), Reader Mode, HDR10, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, HDMI, DP, HP Out, Tilt Adjustment Slim Stand (Black)View Details...

    ₹26,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Dell S3425DW Curved Screen USB-C 34 Plus 3440 x 1440 to 120Hz 21:9 Screen, VA Panel, AMD FreeSync Premium, 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3, Built-in Speakers, 3000:1 Contrast RatioView Details...

    ₹45,115.22

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Dedicated monitors improve productivity for creative professionals with larger displays, sharper visuals, and accurate colours. (Pexels)
    Dedicated monitors improve productivity for creative professionals with larger displays, sharper visuals, and accurate colours. (Pexels)

    Working from home has reshaped how many people use their computers. A typical day may involve spreadsheets, presentations, video calls, dozens of browser tabs, and even editing high-resolution photos and videos. As workloads become more demanding, a laptop screen can quickly feel limiting.

    That is where a dedicated monitor makes a noticeable difference. It provides the extra screen space needed to work more comfortably and efficiently. Higher resolutions improve text clarity, while ultrawide displays simplify multitasking. For photographers, video editors, and designers, display quality matters just as much as performance. Accurate colour reproduction, OLED or Mini LED panels, and wide colour gamut coverage help ensure that what you see on screen closely matches the final output. Ergonomics and connectivity are equally important for long work sessions.

    Whether you are building a home office or a creative workspace, these 10 monitors cater to different workflows and budgets.

    1. MSI Modern MD272QXP:

    Loading Suggestions...

    The MSI Modern MD272QXP is designed to make long workdays more comfortable. Its crisp WQHD display offers ample space for multitasking, while the ergonomic stand helps you find the ideal viewing position. With USB-C connectivity and a built-in KVM switch, it becomes a practical choice for professionals juggling multiple devices.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    27-inch IPS
    Resolution
    2560 × 1440 (WQHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    100Hz, 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GTG)
    Speakers
    Dual 3W
    HDR
    DisplayHDR 400
    Ports
    1 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 1 × USB Type-C (65W PD), 2 × USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 × USB 2.0 Type-B, 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Sharp WQHD display

    ...

    USB-C with KVM

    ...

    Ergonomic stand

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    DisplayHDR 400 offers limited HDR impact

    ...

    Built-in speakers are basic

    ...

    100Hz refresh rate isn't ideal for competitive gaming

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the monitor's sharp WQHD resolution and vibrant colours. Many also appreciate the slim bezels, which give it a premium look. The built-in KVM switch is another highlight, allowing users to control two computers with a single keyboard and mouse. However, a few buyers have reported backlight bleeding around the corners of the screen.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If your work involves juggling multiple devices and long hours of document editing, coding, or content creation, the MSI Modern MD272QXP is an excellent choice. Its ergonomic design, USB-C connectivity, built-in KVM, and productivity-focused software help create a cleaner, more efficient workspace without compromising image quality.

    2. MSI Modern MD271UL, 27 Inch (68.58 cm), IPS Panel, 4K UHD 3840 x 2160, Silver, Eye-Friendly Screen, 99% DCI-P3/139% SRGB, 2X HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB Type-C 65W PD Monitor

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    The MSI Modern MD271UL is an excellent choice for professionals and creators who prioritise image quality over refresh rate. Its sharp 4K IPS panel delivers crisp visuals and accurate colours, while USB-C with 65W Power Delivery keeps your desk clutter-free. It's equally suited to productivity, photo editing, and content creation.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    27-inch IPS
    Resolution
    3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    60Hz, 4ms (GTG)
    Speakers
    No
    HDR
    No
    Ports
    2 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 1 × USB Type-C (65W Power Delivery), 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Crisp 4K display

    ...

    Accurate colours

    ...

    USB-C connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited to a 60Hz refresh rate

    ...

    No height-adjustable stand

    ...

    No HDR certification

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the monitor's excellent screen quality and sharp 4K visuals. Many also note that it supports 10-bit colour depth when connected via DisplayPort or USB-C. However, some users found it difficult to match the colour profile of a Mac, particularly in black-and-white tones. Others were disappointed by the lack of VESA mount support and the stand's limited tilt-only adjustment.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If your work revolves around detailed visuals, the MSI Modern MD271UL is well worth considering. The 4K IPS panel delivers excellent clarity, while the wide colour gamut makes it suitable for photo editing, graphic design, and video editing. USB-C with 65W Power Delivery adds further convenience for modern laptop users.

    Whether you're editing photos, grading video, or designing graphics, the BenQ Creative Pro PD2706QN helps you work with confidence. Its colour-accurate IPS panel faithfully reproduces content, while thoughtful features such as USB-C, Daisy Chain support, and a fully adjustable stand simplify everyday workflows.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    27-inch IPS
    Resolution
    2560 × 1440 (QHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    100Hz, 5ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    Dual 3W
    Ports
    1 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × USB-C (90W PD), 1 × USB-C (MST Out), 3 × USB-A, 1 × USB-C downstream, 1 × 3.5mm headphone jack

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Factory-calibrated display with excellent colour accuracy

    ...

    90W USB-C with Daisy Chain support

    ...

    Pantone and Calman certified

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    QHD instead of 4K

    ...

    Basic HDR

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers consistently praise the monitor's excellent colour accuracy and factory calibration, saying it's well suited for photo editing, graphic design, and other creative work. Many also appreciate the ergonomic stand and wide range of connectivity options. However, some users wish it had a 4K panel instead of QHD, while others feel the built-in speakers could be better

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If your work involves photo editing, graphic design, video editing, or colour grading, the PD2706QN is a strong choice. Its factory calibration, wide colour gamut, and Pantone and Calman certifications ensure reliable colour accuracy. Features such as 90W USB-C, Daisy Chain, and an ergonomic stand further enhance day-to-day productivity.

    The LG 34U530A gives you more room to work without stepping into the premium price bracket. Its 34-inch ultrawide IPS display lets you keep multiple windows open side by side, while USB-C connectivity, HDR support, and an ergonomic stand make it a practical choice for work, study, and entertainment.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    34-inch IPS, Anti-Glare
    Resolution
    2560 × 1080 (WFHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    100Hz, 5ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    Dual 7W speakers with MaxxAudio
    HDR
    VESA DisplayHDR 400
    Ports
    1 × HDMI, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × USB Type-C, 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Spacious ultrawide display

    ...

    Ergonomic stand

    ...

    USB-C connectivity

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    WFHD resolution isn't as sharp as QHD ultrawide panels

    ...

    USB-C doesn't support Power Delivery

    ...

    Limited HDR experience despite HDR400 certification

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the spacious 34-inch ultrawide display, saying it makes multitasking much easier. Many also praise the sharp picture quality, simple setup, and overall value for money. However, some users feel the WFHD resolution could look sharper on a screen this large, while a few experienced issues with USB-C connectivity.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If you're constantly juggling spreadsheets, documents, browser tabs, or editing timelines, the extra horizontal screen space makes a noticeable difference. The ergonomic stand also helps you stay comfortable during long work sessions, while USB-C connectivity simplifies cable management for compatible laptops.

    The LG 34U511A is a practical ultrawide monitor for users who multitask throughout the day. Its 34-inch IPS panel provides ample space to work with multiple windows open, while the 21:9 aspect ratio makes spreadsheets, documents, and creative projects easier to manage without constantly switching between tabs.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    34-inch IPS, Anti-Glare
    Resolution
    2560 × 1080 (WFHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    100Hz, 5ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    No
    HDR
    HDR10, VESA DisplayHDR 400
    Ports
    1 × HDMI 1.4, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Spacious 34-inch 21:9 IPS display

    ...

    Accurate colours with 99% sRGB coverage

    ...

    Ergonomic design with HDR10 support

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    WFHD resolution is less sharp than QHD ultrawide monitors

    ...

    Tilt-only stand with no height adjustment

    ...

    No USB-C connectivity

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the monitor's large screen, vibrant colours, and extra workspace for productivity. Many say it's a worthwhile upgrade from a standard 16:9 monitor and offers good value for money. On the downside, some users feel the WFHD resolution makes text appear softer than on QHD or 4K displays.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If you spend your day working with multiple applications, the 21:9 ultrawide display can significantly boost productivity. The IPS panel also delivers vibrant colours, making it suitable for light photo editing, content consumption, and everyday office work. It's a solid option for anyone looking to upgrade from a standard 16:9 monitor without overspending.

    The Dell S3425DW blends productivity with premium entertainment. Its curved UWQHD display wraps more naturally around your field of view, while the 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything feeling smooth. With USB-C connectivity and rich colour reproduction, you get a monitor that's equally suited to work and unwinding after hours.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    34-inch Curved VA (1800R)
    Resolution
    3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    Up to 120Hz, 1ms (MPRT) / 5ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    Dual 5W built-in speakers
    HDR
    HDR10
    Ports
    2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × USB-C (65W Power Delivery, DisplayPort Alt Mode), 2 × USB-A, 1 × USB-C downstream, 1 × Audio-out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Spacious 34-inch UWQHD curved display

    ...

    120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium

    ...

    USB-C with 65W Power Delivery

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    VA panel has narrower viewing angles than IPS

    ...

    HDR10 support offers only a basic HDR experience

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the monitor's immersive, curved, ultrawide display and sharp UWQHD resolution. Many also praise the smooth 120Hz refresh rate, USB-C connectivity, and built-in speakers for everyday productivity. However, some users feel the VA panel doesn't offer viewing angles as wide as IPS displays, and its HDR performance is considered fairly basic.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If you frequently work with multiple windows, spreadsheets, timelines, or browser tabs, the ultrawide display can significantly improve your workflow. The 120Hz refresh rate also makes everyday interactions feel smoother, while USB-C connectivity reduces cable clutter by carrying video, data, and power over a single cable.

    The Acer Nitro XV275K P5 is built for users who want one monitor for everything. Its Mini LED backlight delivers deeper contrast than conventional IPS panels. Moreover, its 4K resolution and 160Hz refresh rate make it equally well-suited to competitive gaming, HDR entertainment, and colour-sensitive creative work.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    27-inch IPS Mini LED
    Resolution
    3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    160Hz (4K), DFR mode up to 320Hz (FHD), 1ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    Dual 3W speakers
    HDR
    VESA DisplayHDR 1000
    Ports
    2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × USB Type-C (90W PD), 2 × USB 3.2, 1 × USB-B (upstream), 1 × Audio Out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Excellent picture quality

    ...

    Great for gaming and work

    ...

    Single-cable laptop setup

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    HDR can be inconsistent at times

    ...

    Menu takes time to learn

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the monitor's impressive Mini LED HDR performance, vibrant colours, and sharp 4K visuals. Gamers also appreciate the smooth 160Hz refresh rate and responsive performance. On the downside, some users report occasional blooming in high-contrast scenes and feel the on-screen menu takes time to get used to.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If you're looking for a display that can handle daytime work and high-end gaming at night, the XV275K P5 is a compelling option. Its Mini LED backlighting gives HDR content far more impact than a standard IPS monitor, while the 4K 160Hz panel, USB-C connectivity, and KVM support make it equally practical for creators and professionals.

    The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 proves that gaming monitors can excel beyond gaming. Its QD-OLED panel delivers exceptional contrast and vibrant colours, while the 240Hz refresh rate ensures incredibly smooth motion. Whether you're editing videos, creating content, or playing competitive titles, it delivers a premium viewing experience throughout.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    27-inch QD-OLED
    Resolution
    2560 × 1440 (QHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    No
    HDR
    HDR10+ Gaming
    Ports
    2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 2 × USB-A, 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Stunning colours and contrast

    ...

    Ultra-smooth gameplay

    ...

    Great for creative work

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Not as sharp as a 4K monitor

    ...

    Needs care to avoid screen burn-in

    ...

    No USB-C support

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the monitor's deep blacks, vibrant colours, and ultra-smooth gaming performance. Many also appreciate the glare-free coating and the Pantone-validated display, which suits both gaming and creative work. However, some users feel the default colour profile needs tweaking, while others remain cautious about the long-term burn-in risk associated with OLED panels.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If you want a display that delivers stunning image quality without compromising speed, the Odyssey OLED G6 is a compelling choice. The QD-OLED panel offers richer contrast than conventional IPS or VA displays, while the 240Hz refresh rate and near-instant response time make it equally well suited to competitive gaming, content creation, and everyday productivity.

    Whether you're editing photos by day or gaming at night, the Alienware AW2726DM adapts effortlessly. The QD-OLED panel brings every scene to life with incredible contrast, while the high refresh rate keeps interactions smooth and responsive across all workloads.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    26.5-inch QD-OLED
    Resolution
    2560 × 1440 (QHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    No
    HDR
    VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
    Ports
    2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Incredible picture quality

    ...

    Very smooth for gaming

    ...

    Comfortable adjustable stand

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    No USB-C support

    ...

    Needs care to avoid screen burn-in

    ...

    Screen isn't very bright outdoors or in brightly lit rooms

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the monitor's deep blacks, punchy colours, and exceptionally smooth gaming performance. Many also feel it offers excellent value compared with other QD-OLED monitors. On the downside, some users note that the screen isn't particularly bright in well-lit rooms, and a few wish it included USB-C connectivity.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If you've been waiting for a more affordable entry into QD-OLED gaming, the AW2726DM is an easy recommendation. It delivers the picture quality and responsiveness OLED is known for, while keeping the price lower than many competing models. The ergonomic stand and wide colour gamut also make it a capable display for creative work and gaming.

    The MSI MAG 341CQP is the kind of monitor that makes you rethink a dual-screen setup. Its 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide panel combines exceptional colour accuracy with infinite contrast, while the curved display keeps everything comfortably within view. Whether you're editing videos, multitasking, or gaming, it delivers a truly premium experience.

    Specifications

    Display size and type
    34-inch Curved (1800R) QD-OLED
    Resolution
    3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)
    Refresh rate and Response Time
    175Hz, 0.03ms (GtG)
    Speakers
    No
    HDR
    VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400
    Ports
    2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4a, 1 × USB Type-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode), USB Hub, Audio Out

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Immersive ultrawide display

    ...

    Rich colours and deep blacks

    ...

    Easy to switch between two devices

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Needs care to avoid screen burn-in

    ...

    Not ideal for very bright rooms

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers love the monitor's stunning QD-OLED panel, praising its deep blacks, vibrant colours, and immersive ultrawide experience. Many also appreciate the built-in KVM switch and premium build quality. However, some users note that the glossy OLED panel needs careful handling to avoid scratches, while others feel HDR performance requires some tweaking to look its best.

    Why should you consider buying this monitor?

    If you're looking for a monitor that excels at both productivity and entertainment, the MAG 341CQP is a compelling choice. The ultrawide QD-OLED panel offers ample room for multitasking, while its accurate colours and infinite contrast make it equally suitable for creative work. Features like USB-C, KVM, and a 175Hz refresh rate further enhance its versatility.

    How Do These Monitors Stack Up?

    Monitor

    Display size and type

    Resolution

    Ports

    MSI Modern MD272QXP27-inch IPS2560 × 1440 (QHD)USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A, Headphone-out
    MSI Modern MD271UL27-inch IPS3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)USB-C (65W PD), 2 × HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.2a, Headphone-out
    BenQ Creative Pro PD2706QN27-inch IPS2560 × 1440 (QHD)USB-C (90W PD), HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, DisplayPort Out (Daisy Chain), USB-A, USB-C (downstream), Headphone-out
    LG 34U530A34-inch IPS2560 × 1080 (WFHD)USB-C, HDMI, DisplayPort, Headphone-out
    LG 34U511A34-inch IPS2560 × 1080 (WFHD)HDMI, DisplayPort, Headphone-out
    Dell S3425DW34-inch Curved VA3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)USB-C (65W PD), 2 × HDMI 2.1, USB-A, USB-C (downstream), Audio-out
    Acer Nitro XV275K P527-inch IPS Mini LED3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)USB-C (90W PD), 2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB 3.2, USB-B, Audio-out
    Samsung Odyssey OLED G627-inch QD-OLED2560 × 1440 (QHD)2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, Headphone-out
    Alienware AW2726DM26.5-inch QD-OLED2560 × 1440 (QHD)2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone-out
    MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED34-inch Curved QD-OLED3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode), 2 × HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4a, USB Hub, Audio-out

    Also Read:

    Tired of carrying your charger? These laptops deliver the battery life most people actually need

    Still paying for cloud storage? Here's when an SSD is the better buy in 2026

    Movie nights feel incomplete without great sound. These speakers bring every scene, dialogue, and soundtrack to life

    Monitor Buying Tips Every Professional Should Know
    It depends on your needs and budget. A good IPS monitor with wide colour coverage is more than enough for office work, photo editing, and casual content creation. An OLED monitor offers deeper blacks, better contrast, and more vibrant colours, making it ideal for professionals and enthusiasts. If your work doesn't demand the best possible image quality, a premium IPS monitor delivers excellent value.
    Wipe the screen with a microfiber cloth and avoid harsh cleaning chemicals. Keep the monitor away from direct sunlight and ensure there's enough ventilation around it. If you own an OLED monitor, enable features such as pixel refresh and screen protection to reduce the risk of image retention over time.
    An ultrawide monitor provides one continuous workspace, making it easier to multitask without bezels breaking up your view. It also takes up less desk space and requires fewer cables. However, a dual-monitor setup may be a better fit if you prefer separate displays for different applications or frequently work across multiple systems.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Shubh Bhushan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shubh Bhushan

      Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Technology/Your Productivity Deserves More Than A Laptop Screen. These Monitors Deliver Exactly That
    Home/Technology/Your Productivity Deserves More Than A Laptop Screen. These Monitors Deliver Exactly That
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes