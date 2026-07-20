Tired of carrying your charger? These laptops deliver the battery life most people actually need
These laptops offer long battery life without compromising on performance, making them ideal for work, study, travel and everyday use.
Our Picks
Best overall
Budget friendly
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSamsung Galaxy Book6 Pro (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) | 14" WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 30Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PCView Details
₹1.66L
Budget friendlyASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.88 kg, X1607AA-MB038WS, Copilot+ PCView Details
₹94,990
Unlock Personalized
₹27,749x 6 months₹1.66L
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details
HP OmniBook X Flip OLED Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 40 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 3K, Touch, 120hz, 14''/35.6cm, Intel ARC Graphic,Win11, Office24, Meteor Silver, 1.38kg, fm0099TU,Pen, 2 in 1 AI LaptopView Details
₹1.16L
ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,3K OLED, Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11, M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24, White, 1.2 Kg, UX5406AA-SU463WS,Copilot+ PCView Details
₹1.68L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Running out of battery in the middle of work, classes or travel can be frustrating, especially when a charger is not nearby. While many laptops promise all day battery life, real world performance often varies depending on the processor, display and battery capacity. Choosing the right model can save you from frequent charging and improve your overall experience.
Thankfully, modern laptops have become much more power efficient without sacrificing performance. Whether you need a device for work, studies or entertainment, there are plenty of options that can comfortably last through a busy day. To help you decide, we have shortlisted the best laptops with long battery backup that deliver dependable performance and excellent battery life.
BEST OVERALL
1. Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) | 14" WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 30Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PC
Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro is a premium AI laptop designed for professionals seeking excellent portability and long battery life. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, it pairs a stunning 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals. Its lightweight build makes it easy to carry, while Dolby Atmos speakers enhance entertainment. During my testing, the laptop amazed me by its battery backup, Read the full review of Galaxy Book6 Pro.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Stunning AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Lightweight design with excellent battery life
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Limited upgrade options
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the premium AMOLED display, lightweight design, and all-day battery life. However, some feel the laptop is expensive and lacks upgrade flexibility.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this laptop because it combines exceptional battery life, premium display quality, and AI-powered performance in a highly portable design.
BUDGET FRIENDLY
2. ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.88 kg, X1607AA-MB038WS, Copilot+ PC
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026) is a productivity-focused Copilot+ PC built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processor. Its spacious 16-inch Full HD+ display offers comfortable multitasking, while 16GB RAM and a fast SSD ensure responsive performance. The large chassis accommodates a bigger battery, helping users work throughout the day. Despite its generous screen size, the laptop remains reasonably portable, making it ideal for students, office professionals, and users looking for reliable everyday performance with AI features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large display for productivity
Good everyday AI performance
Reason to avoid
Heavier than ultraportable laptops
Display isn't OLED
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the large display, smooth performance, and value for money. However, some mention the IPS display could be brighter and portability is average.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this laptop because it offers a spacious display, reliable AI performance, and solid battery life at a competitive price.
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a balanced AI laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with Copilot+ capabilities. The 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display offers sharp visuals for work and entertainment, while 16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking. Weighing just 1.6kg, it remains easy to carry despite the larger screen. Lenovo also includes a backlit keyboard and Office 2024, making it an attractive package for students, professionals, and anyone seeking dependable battery life and productivity features.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good balance of portability and screen size
Comfortable keyboard with AI features
Reason to avoid
Standard IPS display
Speakers could be better
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, smooth multitasking, and comfortable keyboard. However, some wish the speakers were louder and the display more vibrant.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this laptop because it delivers dependable everyday performance, long battery life, and excellent productivity features in a lightweight package.
4. HP OmniBook X Flip OLED Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 40 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 3K, Touch, 120hz, 14''/35.6cm, Intel ARC Graphic,Win11, Office24, Meteor Silver, 1.38kg, fm0099TU,Pen, 2 in 1 AI Laptop
HP OmniBook X Flip OLED is a premium 2-in-1 AI laptop featuring a vibrant 3K OLED touchscreen and Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. The convertible design supports tablet mode and includes an active pen for note-taking and creative work. Its lightweight aluminium body, 120Hz display, and fast SSD make it ideal for professionals and students alike. Long battery life, AI acceleration, and versatile usage modes help it stand out among premium Windows convertibles.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium OLED touchscreen with pen support
Versatile 2-in-1 convertible design
Reason to avoid
Higher price segment
RAM cannot be upgraded
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the brilliant OLED display, lightweight design, and smooth touchscreen experience. However, some feel the premium price may not suit budget-conscious buyers.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this laptop because it combines premium OLED visuals, flexible 2-in-1 functionality, and strong AI performance with long battery life.
5. ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,3K OLED, Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11, M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24, White, 1.2 Kg, UX5406AA-SU463WS,Copilot+ PC
ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026) is an ultra-premium AI ultraportable powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor. Its stunning 3K OLED touchscreen delivers outstanding colour accuracy, while the lightweight 1.2kg chassis makes it ideal for frequent travellers. Fast SSD storage and 16GB RAM ensure responsive performance across demanding workloads. Combined with excellent battery life and premium construction, the Zenbook S14 is well suited for professionals, creators, and users wanting flagship Windows portability.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Premium lightweight design
Excellent OLED display and battery life
Reason to avoid
Premium pricing
Limited port selection
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the premium build quality, vivid OLED display, and impressive battery life. However, some wish it included more connectivity ports.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this laptop because it offers flagship portability, exceptional OLED visuals, and long-lasting battery performance for demanding professionals.
Factors to consider when buying a laptop with long battery backup
- Processor efficiency: Modern processors from Intel, AMD and Snapdragon are designed to deliver better performance while consuming less power.
- Battery capacity: A larger battery generally provides longer runtime, but overall battery life also depends on hardware optimisation.
- Display type: High resolution and high refresh rate displays consume more power, while efficient panels help extend battery life.
- Fast charging: Fast charging support lets you quickly top up the battery, making the laptop more convenient for travel and work.
- Weight and portability: If you travel frequently, choose a lightweight laptop with a good balance of battery life and portability.
Top 3 features of laptops
|Laptops
|Display
|RAM
|Storage
|Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro
|14-inch WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026)
|16-inch FHD+ IPS
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AI PC
|15.3-inch WUXGA IPS
|16GB
|512GB SSD
|HP OmniBook X Flip OLED
|14-inch 3K OLED Touch
|16GB LPDDR5X
|1TB SSD
|ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026)
|14-inch 3K OLED Touch
|16GB
|512GB SSD
The research and expertise
I have been reviewing laptops and consumer technology products for years, testing devices across different price segments and use cases. For this buying guide, I compared laptops based on performance, display quality, battery life, portability, build quality, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world reliability and everyday user experience before shortlisting these laptops.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More