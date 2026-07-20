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    Tired of carrying your charger? These laptops deliver the battery life most people actually need

    These laptops offer long battery life without compromising on performance, making them ideal for work, study, travel and everyday use.

    Published on: Jul 20, 2026, 15:40:38 IST
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    Our Picks

    Best overall

    Budget friendly

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Best overall

    Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro (Gray, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) | Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3) | 14" WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X | 30Hrs Battery Life | 120 Hz Refresh Rate | Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers | AI PCView Details...

    ₹1.66L

    ...
    Check Offers

    Budget friendly

    ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.88 kg, X1607AA-MB038WS, Copilot+ PCView Details...

    ₹94,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Unlock Personalized
    EMI Offers

    ₹27,749x 6 months₹1.66L
    100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Next-Gen AI PC (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.3" (38.8cm)/WUXGA IPS/Copilot+ PC/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Backlit Keyboard/Grey/1.6Kg), 83UR009QINView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    HP OmniBook X Flip OLED Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 40 Tops (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 3K, Touch, 120hz, 14''/35.6cm, Intel ARC Graphic,Win11, Office24, Meteor Silver, 1.38kg, fm0099TU,Pen, 2 in 1 AI LaptopView Details...

    ₹1.16L

    ...
    Check Offers

    ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,3K OLED, Touchscreen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11, M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24, White, 1.2 Kg, UX5406AA-SU463WS,Copilot+ PCView Details...

    ₹1.68L

    ...
    Check Offers
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    A long lasting battery can make all the difference.
    A long lasting battery can make all the difference.
    Amit Rahi
    By Amit Rahi

    For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

    Read moreRead less

    Running out of battery in the middle of work, classes or travel can be frustrating, especially when a charger is not nearby. While many laptops promise all day battery life, real world performance often varies depending on the processor, display and battery capacity. Choosing the right model can save you from frequent charging and improve your overall experience.

    Thankfully, modern laptops have become much more power efficient without sacrificing performance. Whether you need a device for work, studies or entertainment, there are plenty of options that can comfortably last through a busy day. To help you decide, we have shortlisted the best laptops with long battery backup that deliver dependable performance and excellent battery life.

    Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro is a premium AI laptop designed for professionals seeking excellent portability and long battery life. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor, it pairs a stunning 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals. Its lightweight build makes it easy to carry, while Dolby Atmos speakers enhance entertainment. During my testing, the laptop amazed me by its battery backup, Read the full review of Galaxy Book6 Pro.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3)
    Display
    14-inch WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
    RAM
    16GB
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Battery Life
    Up to 30 hours

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Stunning AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

    ...

    Lightweight design with excellent battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    Limited upgrade options

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the premium AMOLED display, lightweight design, and all-day battery life. However, some feel the laptop is expensive and lacks upgrade flexibility.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this laptop because it combines exceptional battery life, premium display quality, and AI-powered performance in a highly portable design.

    BUDGET FRIENDLY

    2. ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3),16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win 11 Home,M365 Basic(1 Year),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.88 kg, X1607AA-MB038WS, Copilot+ PC

    Loading Suggestions...
    our principles

    Our Principles

    Full Transparency

    Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

    Brand Confidence

    We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

    ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026) is a productivity-focused Copilot+ PC built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processor. Its spacious 16-inch Full HD+ display offers comfortable multitasking, while 16GB RAM and a fast SSD ensure responsive performance. The large chassis accommodates a bigger battery, helping users work throughout the day. Despite its generous screen size, the laptop remains reasonably portable, making it ideal for students, office professionals, and users looking for reliable everyday performance with AI features.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 5 325
    Display
    16-inch FHD+
    RAM
    16GB
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Weight
    1.88kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Large display for productivity

    ...

    Good everyday AI performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Heavier than ultraportable laptops

    ...

    Display isn't OLED

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like the large display, smooth performance, and value for money. However, some mention the IPS display could be brighter and portability is average.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this laptop because it offers a spacious display, reliable AI performance, and solid battery life at a competitive price.

    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a balanced AI laptop powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with Copilot+ capabilities. The 15.3-inch WUXGA IPS display offers sharp visuals for work and entertainment, while 16GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking. Weighing just 1.6kg, it remains easy to carry despite the larger screen. Lenovo also includes a backlit keyboard and Office 2024, making it an attractive package for students, professionals, and anyone seeking dependable battery life and productivity features.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 5 322
    Display
    15.3-inch WUXGA IPS
    RAM
    16GB
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Weight
    1.6kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good balance of portability and screen size

    ...

    Comfortable keyboard with AI features

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Standard IPS display

    ...

    Speakers could be better

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, smooth multitasking, and comfortable keyboard. However, some wish the speakers were louder and the display more vibrant.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this laptop because it delivers dependable everyday performance, long battery life, and excellent productivity features in a lightweight package.

    HP OmniBook X Flip OLED is a premium 2-in-1 AI laptop featuring a vibrant 3K OLED touchscreen and Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. The convertible design supports tablet mode and includes an active pen for note-taking and creative work. Its lightweight aluminium body, 120Hz display, and fast SSD make it ideal for professionals and students alike. Long battery life, AI acceleration, and versatile usage modes help it stand out among premium Windows convertibles.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
    Display
    14-inch 3K OLED Touch, 120Hz
    RAM
    16GB LPDDR5X
    Storage
    1TB SSD
    Weight
    1.38kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium OLED touchscreen with pen support

    ...

    Versatile 2-in-1 convertible design

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Higher price segment

    ...

    RAM cannot be upgraded

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers praise the brilliant OLED display, lightweight design, and smooth touchscreen experience. However, some feel the premium price may not suit budget-conscious buyers.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this laptop because it combines premium OLED visuals, flexible 2-in-1 functionality, and strong AI performance with long battery life.

    ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026) is an ultra-premium AI ultraportable powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 3 processor. Its stunning 3K OLED touchscreen delivers outstanding colour accuracy, while the lightweight 1.2kg chassis makes it ideal for frequent travellers. Fast SSD storage and 16GB RAM ensure responsive performance across demanding workloads. Combined with excellent battery life and premium construction, the Zenbook S14 is well suited for professionals, creators, and users wanting flagship Windows portability.

    Specifications

    Processor
    Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 3)
    Display
    14-inch 3K OLED Touchscreen
    RAM
    16GB
    Storage
    512GB SSD
    Weight
    1.2kg

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Premium lightweight design

    ...

    Excellent OLED display and battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Premium pricing

    ...

    Limited port selection

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate the premium build quality, vivid OLED display, and impressive battery life. However, some wish it included more connectivity ports.

    Why choose this product?

    You should choose this laptop because it offers flagship portability, exceptional OLED visuals, and long-lasting battery performance for demanding professionals.

    Factors to consider when buying a laptop with long battery backup

    • Processor efficiency: Modern processors from Intel, AMD and Snapdragon are designed to deliver better performance while consuming less power.
    • Battery capacity: A larger battery generally provides longer runtime, but overall battery life also depends on hardware optimisation.
    • Display type: High resolution and high refresh rate displays consume more power, while efficient panels help extend battery life.
    • Fast charging: Fast charging support lets you quickly top up the battery, making the laptop more convenient for travel and work.
    • Weight and portability: If you travel frequently, choose a lightweight laptop with a good balance of battery life and portability.

    Top 3 features of laptops

    LaptopsDisplayRAMStorage
    Samsung Galaxy Book6 Pro14-inch WQXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X16GB512GB SSD
    ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026)16-inch FHD+ IPS16GB512GB SSD
    Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 AI PC15.3-inch WUXGA IPS16GB512GB SSD
    HP OmniBook X Flip OLED14-inch 3K OLED Touch16GB LPDDR5X1TB SSD
    ASUS Zenbook S14 (2026)14-inch 3K OLED Touch16GB512GB SSD

    The research and expertise

    I have been reviewing laptops and consumer technology products for years, testing devices across different price segments and use cases. For this buying guide, I compared laptops based on performance, display quality, battery life, portability, build quality, and value for money. I also analysed customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world reliability and everyday user experience before shortlisting these laptops.

    Similar articles for you

    Battery anxiety ruining your workday? Best laptops with day long battery life to buy now

    Stop carrying your charger: These 5 laptops can last the whole day with a single charge

    Laptop prices are rising, so I found the best student laptops under 45,000 before they cost more

    FAQs
    Laptops powered by efficient Intel, AMD or Snapdragon processors typically deliver the longest battery backup.
    A laptop that lasts between 10 and 15 hours on regular usage is generally considered a good choice.
    OLED displays can consume more power in certain scenarios, but battery life also depends on display settings and optimisation.
    Yes, fast charging helps you quickly recharge the battery, which is useful for travel and busy workdays.
    Gaming laptops usually prioritise performance, so their battery life is often shorter than thin and light productivity laptops.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    HT Tech Power List Awards 2026
    • Amit Rahi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Amit Rahi

      For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More

    Home/Technology/Tired Of Carrying Your Charger? These Laptops Deliver The Battery Life Most People Actually Need
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