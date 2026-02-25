Stop carrying your charger: These 5 laptops that can last the whole day with a single charge
I shortlisted these battery champions from brands like Apple, HP, Asus and more for you, depending on how long they last with a single charge.
Best overallApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - MidnightView Details
Value for moneyASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 14", Windows 11,Office Home 2024 M365 Basic (1Year)*, Cool Silver, 1.4Kg, S3407CA-LY084WS, Intel Arc iGPU, Metallic Design LaptopView Details
HP Pavilion Plus AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 10-12 Tops, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, 14-inch(35.6cm) 300 nits, WQXGA, Intel Arc Graphics, 5MP IR Camera (Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 1.44kg) ew1082TUView Details
Budget friendlyHP Omnibook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x,1TB SSD) 2K OLED,16''/40.6cm, Win11, M365*Office24, Glacier Silver, 1.59kg, fb0001QU, Backlit, Next-Gen AI LaptopView Details
SAMSUNG Galaxy Book4 Edge Laptop 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare Qualcomm 8-core Snapdragon X (Up to 45 Tops) 16GB RAM 512GB SSD for Creator Designer Business Professional Win11 ICP Hub w/Copilot+ AIView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
I have spent years testing and pushing laptops to their limits to see which laptops actually live up to the battery backup claims. And during that time, I have tested nearly every configuration of laptops available in the market. And during this time, I saw a drastic change in the battery backup of laptops in both Windows and Apple's lineup. In this guide, I shortlisted these five laptops that can give you an all-day battery backup without needing to pick up your charger in between.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
How did I select these laptops?
I have tested and reviewed loads of laptops during my career, and during my testing, I tried and pushed them to their limits to verify brand battery backup claims. And while I haven't tested all the laptops from this list, I tested similar configurations from multiple brands, which gave me an idea of which laptops can offer good battery life.
My testing wasn't just based on specs and battery capacity; I checked the in-depth processor configuration to know how much power it draws during different workloads. I also cross-referenced professional benchmarks and user reviews on e-commerce platforms to understand the real-life battery performance of each particular laptop.
Specs comparison table
|Laptops
|Processor
|Claimed Battery Life
|Best For
|Apple MacBook Air (M4)
|Apple M4
|Up to 18 hours
|Premium users, programmers
|ASUS Vivobook S14
|Intel Core Ultra 7 255H
|Up to 18 hours
|Students & professionals
|HP 15 (Ultra 5)
|Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
|Up to 12 hours
|Office & storage-heavy tasks
|HP OmniBook 5 OLED
|Snapdragon X
|Up to 34 hours
|Multimedia & battery life
|Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge
|Snapdragon X
|Up to 28 hours
|Business & AI features
Top picks for laptops with long battery life
BEST OVERALL
1. Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight
Apple has always been known for its amazing battery life and performance. After the release of the M1 chip, Apple's claims regarding battery life became even more impressive. This MacBook Air with the M4 chip claims to offer 18 hours of battery life. While brand claims do not always prove to be true, when it comes to Apple, the results usually come pretty close. I am saying this after daily driving an M1-powered MacBook Pro for more than a year; it still offers me a full day of usage on a single charge.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Apple M4 chip offers amazing performance
Display quality is best inclass
Reason to avoid
Only comes with few ports
Base storage of 256GB is not enough for most users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its blazing speed, smooth app performance (including GarageBand and Android Studio), and premium design. Many consider it better than comparable Windows laptops and worth the price.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this if you want top-tier performance, battery life, and build quality in a lightweight laptop.
VALUE FOR MONEY
2. ASUS Vivobook S14, Intel Core Ultra 7 255H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 14", Windows 11,Office Home 2024 M365 Basic (1Year)*, Cool Silver, 1.4Kg, S3407CA-LY084WS, Intel Arc iGPU, Metallic Design Laptop
The ASUS Vivobook S14 combines Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 255H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Its 14-inch FHD+ 16:10 display offers improved vertical workspace, making it ideal for productivity tasks. With Intel Arc integrated graphics and AI Boost NPU (up to 13 TOPS), it supports light creative work and AI-assisted applications. Weighing only 1.4 kg with a 70Wh battery, it balances portability and endurance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong processor for the pricing
Intel Arc GPU can offer decent gaming performance
Reason to avoid
The display only offers 45% NTSC colour gamut
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Users appreciate its crisp display, premium appearance, and smooth performance. Many find it suitable for professionals and students, highlighting its reliability and decent battery life.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this for balanced performance, portability, and bundled productivity software.
The HP 15 with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H offers 16GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD, making it strong for multitasking and storage-heavy users. The 15.6-inch IPS FHD display delivers 300 nits of brightness, though colour accuracy is average. Intel Arc integrated graphics support light editing and casual gaming. It includes a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad, making it suitable for office tasks. However, battery life and heating performance receive mixed feedback from users.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Comes with massive 1TB fast storage
HP offering a strong processor for the price
Reason to avoid
Users reported inconsistent display colours
Heating issue has been reported by some users
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its value and processor speed but report concerns about battery life, heating, and occasional performance issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this if you prioritise storage and processor power at a competitive price.
While I didn't tested this laptop first hand but I did tried the laptop when it came for review. It is an amazing laptop which is perfect for anyone who is looking for a thin and light lapotp with a good battery life. Also, it offers quick top up via its Type C fast charger. However, ARM-based architecture may cause compatibility issues with certain legacy Windows applications or Android emulators.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
The OLED display on HP laptops are amazing
Build quality is solid and its light weight
Reason to avoid
Snapdragon processor still got some software compatibility limitations
ARM architecture may not support all apps smoothly
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the vivid OLED screen and lightweight design. Performance feedback is mixed, especially for Android Studio emulator usage.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this for multimedia, productivity, and long battery life with an excellent OLED display.
The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge comes with a Qualocmm Snapdragon X processor which is known to offer one of the longest battery backup in desktop processors. It is a very efficient processor from the brand and since it does not consume too much power, it generates less heat. This gives OEMs enough margin to make the laptops smaller and thinner. It also comes with a dedicated neural engine to handle AI processing wihtout consuming much battery.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
This laptop comes with premium design and build quality
Perfectly fits in Samsung ecosystem
Reason to avoid
ARM processor have its limits for software compatibility
Samsung missed opportunity to add an OLED display
Why choose this product?
You should choose this for business productivity, AI features, and future-ready connectivity.
Can a powerbank charge a laptop?
Yes, powerbanks can charge a laptop, but not all power banks are compatible with laptop charging. A power bank should support a high wattage charging to charge the laptop properly.
Which laptop brand is best for long battery backup?
While Apple's MacBook has been the undisputed king of battery backup for years, the latest upgrade in processor technology brought Windows laptops very close to MacBooks in terms of battery backup.
