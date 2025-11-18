Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
Top 10 AI laptops in 2025 built for smarter workflows and everyday performance

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 03:25 pm IST

Explore the best AI laptops of 2025 featuring Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI and powerful NPUs that boost creativity, productivity and multitasking for all kinds of users.

Best overall

HP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹54,800

ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹58,990

Value for money

HP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0015QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

Solid workstation

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA OLED 14(35.5cm), Win11, Office Home24, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83HX001NIN, Copilot+ PC, Backlit Keyboard, 1Yr ADP Free AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹86,231

Budget friendly

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Aura Edition Intel Core Ultra 5 226V,Copilot+ AI PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14(35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/40 Tops/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX005FIN AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹102,490

Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus, Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, QHD+ 400nits 14/35.56cm, Touchscreen, Windows 11, Ice Blue, 1.4Kg, Backlit KB, FPR, Qualcomm GPU AI Powered Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹108,490

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AI PC Intel Core Ultra 5 125U | Copilot Key | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 14” WUXGA IPS 300 Nits | Win 11 + Office 2024 | Backlit | Fingerprint | 1.42 kg | 1Y Onsite | Black –21M7S0SJ00 View Details checkDetails

₹75,950

OLED display

ASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Copilot+PC, 0.9kg Light-Weight, 14(35.6 cm),32hrs Battery Life*(16GB/512GB/Windows 11/MSO 2024/M365 Basic-1yr/AI PC/Metal Body/UX3407QA-QD258WS) View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

HP OmniBook X Flip OLED (Previously Envy), Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 40 Tops, (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) 3K, 14/35.6cm, Touch, Win11, Office24, Silver,1.38kg, fm0058TU, 5MP Camera, Next Gen AI Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹99,424

AI laptops have taken a major leap in 2025, bringing hardware-level intelligence to tasks we perform every day. From real-time background blur in video calls to faster photo editing and efficient battery management, these machines are designed to adapt and optimise automatically. They handle heavy workloads with ease and feel noticeably quicker in daily use.

AI laptops that think faster so you can work smarter.
AI laptops that think faster so you can work smarter.

Brands like ASUS, HP, Lenovo and Dell are leading this shift with laptops that include dedicated NPUs, advanced thermal systems and next-gen processors. In this list, we highlight the top AI-ready laptops that stand out for performance, battery life and forward-looking features.

Loading...

This HP 15-inch laptop features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with 14 cores for fast and efficient multitasking. Combined with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, it delivers responsive performance for work and entertainment.

The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers clear visuals with anti-glare coating, supported by Intel Arc graphics for enhanced imagery. It includes Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home 2024, complemented by dual speakers and a backlit keyboard for a premium user experience.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores
RAM
16GB DDR5-5600
Storage
1TB PCIe NVMe SSD
Display
15.6” FHD IPS, 300 nits, 62.5% sRGB
Battery
3-cell, 41 Wh, up to 6.25 hrs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful processor and lots of storage

affiliate-tick

Good value, lightweight, and AI features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery life can fall short under load

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews on display and build quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like processor speed and value, but criticize battery life and mixed display/build quality. Some praise performance, while others report quick battery drain and overheating.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product for its strong multitasking ability, lightweight design, generous storage, and useful AI features, all at a competitive price.

Loading...

This slim, lightweight laptop is built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, offering smooth operation in a portable 1.5 kg frame.

The 14-inch WUXGA IPS display delivers sharp images with wide viewing angles. It supports Windows 11 Home and comes with Microsoft Office preinstalled. Connectivity options include USB Type-C ports and an HD camera with noise-cancelling microphone.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14 cores
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14” WUXGA IPS (1920×1200), 16:10
Battery
Up to 5–6 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Slim, lightweight, and upgradable components

affiliate-tick

Good value and modern connectivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Reports of fan noise and display issues

affiliate-cross

Mixed reviews for build and sound quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the design and portability, but note issues with faulty units, noisy fans, and display bleed. Battery life and sound quality also receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want efficient multitasking in a portable body with the flexibility of upgrade options.

Loading...

Designed for creators and professionals, this model integrates an efficient Snapdragon X1 processor with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The hardware ensures smooth multitasking and speedy workflows.

Its 16-inch FHD+ display provides vibrant, sharp visuals with a 16:10 aspect ratio, while integrated Qualcomm Adreno graphics enhance multimedia experiences. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home and includes Office Home 2024 for productivity.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X1 26 100, 8 cores, 45TOPS
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display
16” FHD+ (1920×1200), 16:10
Battery
Sufficient for a workday (hours not specified)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large, quality screen and solid battery life

affiliate-tick

Good for office and creative work

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Performance and material feedback mixed

affiliate-cross

Not the lightest for ultra-portability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider it great for both creators and office use, value the display and battery, but cite mixed plastic build and occasional performance issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for a blend of productivity and creative capacity with efficient AI acceleration and office-ready features.

Loading...

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 processor and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, this lightweight 14-inch laptop delivers power and efficiency wrapped in a sleek design. The OLED display offers vibrant 2K visuals with low blue light emission.

Storage is handled by a spacious 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, while connectivity features include USB-C, Wi-Fi 6E, and dual microphones. The package includes Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024 for seamless productivity.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X1-26-100 (3.0 GHz, 8 cores)
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display
14” 2K OLED (1920×1200)
Battery
3-cell, 59 Wh, long runtime

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and vibrant 2K OLED display

affiliate-tick

Excellent battery life and fast storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Display brightness may be dim outdoors

affiliate-cross

Mostly plastic build

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the performance and display, calling it perfect for media and productivity. Some mention outdoor brightness limits, but overall value.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for lightweight travel, eye-catching OLED visuals, speedy AI-powered performance, and media efficiency.

Loading...

This laptop leverages the AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processor with 24GB DDR5 RAM to deliver robust multi-threaded performance, suitable for demanding tasks. The 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with HDR True Black and 100% DCI-P3 ensures exquisite colors.

It houses a fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for ample storage and quick access. The device features Dolby Audio and is equipped with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024 come preloaded for immediate productivity.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 350 AI, 8C/16T, up to 5GHz
RAM
24GB DDR5 (2x12GB)
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
60Wh, up to 10.5 hours, fast charging

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High RAM and exceptional battery for multitasking

affiliate-tick

Brilliant OLED display; up-to-date AI features

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Trackpad and sound quality concerns from users

affiliate-cross

Gaming performance is limited

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its fast RAM, battery strength, and top screen. Trackpad sensitivity and audio quality receive negative mentions.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for multitasking prowess, superior battery life, and a brilliant OLED display at home or on the move.

Loading...

Featuring Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processing and 16GB soldered LPDDR5x RAM, this laptop balances agility and performance in a slim 1.19 kg package. It boasts a 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support for stunning visuals.

A 1TB PCIe SSD ensures quick boot and file access, while Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers deliver immersive sound. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024 complete the professional suite.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 8C/8T
RAM
16GB soldered LPDDR5
Storage
1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display
14” WUXGA OLED (1920×1200), Dolby Vision
Battery
70Wh, up to 17.5 hrs

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Outstanding battery life and display

affiliate-tick

Excellent speakers and ultra-lightweight

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

RAM not upgradable

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers compliment the battery, display, and slimness. Many say it's excellent for both students and professionals and a good value.

Why choose this product?

Choose for all-day runs, beautiful visuals, and a luxurious lightweight chassis.

Loading...

This model combines a Snapdragon X Plus processor with 16GB RAM, delivering efficient performance within a 14-inch QHD+ touchscreen chassis. The display features 2560x1600 resolution and supports precise touch interactions.

Advanced connectivity options include USB4 Type-C ports and Wi-Fi 7. The device runs Windows 11 and houses a backlit keyboard plus a fingerprint reader for security and ease of use, making it suitable for on-the-go professionals.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100, 10 cores
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14” QHD+ Touch, 400 nits
Battery
Long life, precise hours not specified

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-res touchscreen and secure features

affiliate-tick

Very good connectivity (USB4, Wi-Fi 7)

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No concrete battery hours provided

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier at 1.4 kg for 14" class

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for multitasking, secure access, and vibrant visuals with versatile port options.

Loading...

Aimed at professionals, this ThinkPad couples Intel Core Ultra 5 computing with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD in a durable 14-inch IPS display frame. The anti-glare screen supports clear viewing even in bright environments.

Security and productivity features include a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and Windows 11 Home operating system. It's built for reliable office and remote work scenarios with AI-enhanced performance.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125U, NPU, 11TOPS
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14” WUXGA IPS, 300 nits
Battery
Good, but customer experience varies

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Tough build with AI and enhanced security

affiliate-tick

Balanced specs for office and productivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Average sound system

affiliate-cross

Battery life is variable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most praise the laptop’s basic quality but find battery backup inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for business-grade durability, handy security, and trusted ThinkPad performance in an AI package.

Loading...

Ultra-portable at under 1 kg, this Zenbook features a low-power Snapdragon X1 chip paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, offering long endurance and responsiveness.

The 14-inch FHD+ OLED display with 600 nits peak brightness delivers vibrant scenes, suitable for detailed work and media consumption. It runs Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office and advanced connectivity including USB 4.0 and HDMI 2.1.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X1 26 100, 8C/8T, 45TOPS
RAM
16GB LPDDR5X
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14” FHD+ OLED, 600 nits
Battery
Up to 32 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Outstanding battery and ultra-lightweight

affiliate-tick

Top OLED display brightness and clarity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Touchscreen not specified

affiliate-cross

Price premium for flagship features

Why choose this product?

Superb for travellers and mobile users needing epic battery, maximum clarity, and featherlight carrying.

Loading...

This convertible features a high-resolution 14” 3K OLED touchscreen with low blue light and Gorilla Glass protection. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 226V and 16GB RAM, it blends portability with powerful multitasking.

The 512GB PCIe SSD ensures fast data access, and it includes diverse connectivity options such as Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C. Windows 11 Home and Office Home 2024 preloaded cater to professionals and creatives alike.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 8C/8T
RAM
16GB LPDDR5x
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display
14” 3K OLED Touch, 400–500 nits, Gorilla Glass
Battery
10–12 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Premium build with OLED flip touchscreen

affiliate-tick

Outstanding port selection and audio

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than some 14" class

affiliate-cross

Premium pricing

Why choose this product?

Ideal for creatives, frequent presenters, or anyone needing all-day power and convertible design in a premium Windows machine.

Reasons to consider when buying an AI laptop

  • AI laptops offer dedicated NPU hardware for faster on-device tasks and improved responsiveness.
  • They support enhanced security features like smarter threat detection and adaptive privacy tools.
  • Modern AI-ready processors help boost performance while keeping power consumption efficient.
  • These laptops handle demanding creative workloads with improved stability and smoother performance.
  • They future-proof your workflow as more apps begin adopting AI-accelerated features.

What makes an AI laptop different from a regular laptop?

AI laptops include a dedicated NPU alongside the CPU and GPU. This allows the system to handle tasks like image enhancement, transcription and background processing without slowing performance or draining the battery. They feel faster and more intelligent in daily tasks.

Do AI features actually improve productivity in real use?

Yes, many tasks become smoother—like noise-free video calls, automatic photo fixes, faster app launches and real-time document tools. Over time, these intelligent adjustments help save effort and make the laptop feel more responsive, especially for work and creative projects.

Are AI laptops good for professionals and students?

AI laptops benefit both groups by improving multitasking, reducing load times and enhancing collaborative tools. They help professionals work efficiently and allow students to manage projects, apps and research more smoothly on a daily basis.

Top 3 features of best AI laptops

AI laptopsProcessorRAMStorage
HP 15 fd1354TUIntel Ultra 5 125H16GB1TB SSD
Acer Aspire Go 14Intel Ultra 5 125H16GB512GB SSD
ASUS Vivobook 16Snapdragon X X116GB512GB SSD
HP OmniBook 5 OLEDSnapdragon X1-26-10016GB1TB SSD
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5AMD Ryzen AI 7 35024GB1TB SSD
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7Intel Ultra 5 226V16GB1TB SSD
Dell Inspiron 7441 PlusSnapdragon X Plus-X1P16GB512GB SSD
Lenovo ThinkPad E14Intel Ultra 5 125U16GB512GB SSD
ASUS Zenbook A14 OLEDSnapdragon X1-26-10016GB512GB SSD
HP OmniBook X Flip OLEDIntel Ultra 5 226V16GB512GB SSD

  • Do AI laptops offer better battery life?

    Yes, many use AI to manage power distribution intelligently during heavy tasks. This helps the laptop last longer during everyday work and streaming.

  • Can AI laptops handle creative workloads like editing and design?

    Absolutely, AI acceleration helps speed up editing, rendering and content creation. You also get better stability and smoother processing in creative apps.

  • Are AI laptops more expensive than standard models?

    They can be slightly pricier because of the added NPU hardware. However, the performance and efficiency improvements usually justify the cost.

  • Do AI laptops run on Windows 11?

    Yes, most AI laptops come with Windows 11 and built-in Copilot support. This unlocks more on-device AI features and smarter productivity tools.

  • Is it worth upgrading to an AI laptop in 2025?

    Yes, AI features are becoming central to modern applications and workflows. Upgrading now helps you stay ready for new tools and smarter performance improvements.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

