Top 10 AI laptops in 2025 built for smarter workflows and everyday performance
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 03:25 pm IST
Explore the best AI laptops of 2025 featuring Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI and powerful NPUs that boost creativity, productivity and multitasking for all kinds of users.
Our Pick
Best overall
Value for money
Solid workstation
Budget friendly
OLED display
Best overallHP 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD) FHD, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)*Office24, Silver, 1.65kg, fd1354TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹64,990
acer Aspire Go 14, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H (14th Gen),16GB DDR5 RAM/512GB SSD, WUXGA IPS, 14.0/35.56 cm, Win 11, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.5 kg, AG14-71M,Backlit Keyboard, AI Powered Premium Laptop View Details
₹54,800
ASUS Vivobook 16, Snapdragon X, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+ 16, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88kg, X1607QA-MB049WS, Qualcomm Adreno iGPU, 45TOPS, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
₹58,990
Value for moneyHP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 1TB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0015QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
₹68,990
Solid workstationLenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA OLED 14(35.5cm), Win11, Office Home24, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83HX001NIN, Copilot+ PC, Backlit Keyboard, 1Yr ADP Free AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹86,231
Budget friendlyLenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Smartchoice) Aura Edition Intel Core Ultra 5 226V,Copilot+ AI PC(16GB RAM/1TB SSD/14(35.5cm)/WUXGA OLED/40 Tops/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Grey/1.19Kg), 83JX005FIN AI Laptop View Details
₹102,490
Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus, Snapdragon X Plus-X1P-64-100, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, QHD+ 400nits 14/35.56cm, Touchscreen, Windows 11, Ice Blue, 1.4Kg, Backlit KB, FPR, Qualcomm GPU AI Powered Laptop View Details
₹108,490
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AI PC Intel Core Ultra 5 125U | Copilot Key | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 14” WUXGA IPS 300 Nits | Win 11 + Office 2024 | Backlit | Fingerprint | 1.42 kg | 1Y Onsite | Black –21M7S0SJ00 View Details
₹75,950
OLED displayASUS Zenbook A14 OLED (2025),Qualcomm Snapdragon X, Copilot+PC, 0.9kg Light-Weight, 14(35.6 cm),32hrs Battery Life*(16GB/512GB/Windows 11/MSO 2024/M365 Basic-1yr/AI PC/Metal Body/UX3407QA-QD258WS) View Details
₹83,990
HP OmniBook X Flip OLED (Previously Envy), Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 40 Tops, (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) 3K, 14/35.6cm, Touch, Win11, Office24, Silver,1.38kg, fm0058TU, 5MP Camera, Next Gen AI Laptop View Details
₹99,424
