10 best 2-in-1 laptops of 2025 that blend power, portability and versatility

Modern users demand versatility, and 2-in-1 laptops deliver just that. These devices offer the full productivity of a laptop, with the added ability to flip, fold or detach into a tablet mode for creativity, streaming or casual work. Brands such as HP, Lenovo, Dell and Microsoft are pushing the boundaries with powerful hardware and sleek designs. Work, create and flip with these 2 in 1 laptops

This article highlights the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2025 you can buy, each offering a blend of power, portability and flexibility. Whether you’re a creator sketching ideas, a student flipping between classes, or a professional sharing presentations, these machines adapt to every workflow.

The HP Pavilion x360 combines powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processing with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a large 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, ideal for multitasking and storing extensive files. Its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen with 250-nit brightness offers vibrant visuals and smooth interaction. Designed with portability in mind, it weighs just 1.51 kg and features a stylish silver chassis with backlit keyboard.

Connectivity options include USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6, enhancing productivity on the go. The 5MP HP True Vision webcam with noise reduction and B&O audio ensures quality video calls. Battery life supports fast charging, although user reviews mention mixed performance and some heating issues.

Specifications CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U, 10 cores RAM 16GB DDR4 RAM Storage 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14" FHD (1920x1080) touchscreen Ports USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.1 Reasons to buy Powerful processor and ample storage. Quality webcam and audio for conferencing. Reasons to avoid Some users report heating issues. Battery life and sound volume may be inconsistent.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the laptop’s build and value, particularly for students. Performance and battery life receive mixed reviews, with some heating and low sound issues noted.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for its strong processing power, large SSD, quality display, and solid webcam/audio combo for hybrid work or study.

Dell Inspiron 7430 offers an efficient 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB LPDDR5 and a spacious 1TB SSD, supporting smooth day-to-day tasks. Its 14" FHD+ display with 16:10 aspect ratio produces sharp visuals and features a responsive touchscreen. The backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor add convenience and security.

Connectivity includes Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2, HDMI, and an SD card reader, making this a versatile device for work and entertainment. Audio is enhanced by Dolby Atmos, and AI noise reduction improves call quality, though some users report hinge and battery concerns in feedback.

Specifications CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 6 cores RAM 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 1TB SSD Display 14" FHD+ touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, HDMI 1.4 Reasons to buy Compact, lightweight design with backlit keyboard. Good display and enhanced audio experience. Reasons to avoid Some reports of battery and charging issues. Display hinge durability concerns.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the compact form and touchscreen, but battery and hinge issues are commonly mentioned. Performance is good for basic tasks.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for a compact, stylish 2-in-1 with solid performance, versatile ports, and good multimedia features.

Dell Inspiron 7440 2-in-1 combines a powerful Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage, ideal for demanding multitasking and productivity. The 14" FHD+ touchscreen offers vivid images with 250 nits brightness. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics support smooth visuals across work and casual gaming.

Additional features include Dell Active Pen support, backlit keyboard, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. The premium ice blue finish adds a modern aesthetic. User opinions generally highlight performance and design positively for professional use, though battery life details are less emphasized.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-150U, 8 cores RAM 16GB RAM Storage 1TB SSD Display 14" FHD+ touchscreen Features Backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader Reasons to buy Strong CPU and ample memory. Stylus support and excellent build quality. Reasons to avoid Battery life not prominently highlighted. Slightly heavier than ultra-light competitors.

Why choose this product?

Pick it for robust processing, bright touchscreen, and active pen functionality suited for creative professionals.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is designed for everyday productivity powered by Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and speedy 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Its 14" WUXGA IPS touchscreen supports anti-glare and low blue light certification for comfortable viewing. This flexible 2-in-1 offers a great balance of portability and performance.

The laptop includes a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and supports Lenovo digital pen adding to versatility. The battery life extends up to 9-13 hours on mixed usage. Customers praise build quality, though screen quality has mixed feedback. Includes Windows 11 and MS Office Suite.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i3-1215U, 6 cores Memory 8GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS touchscreen Features Backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader Reasons to buy Long battery life and versatile pen support. Comfortable display with eye care features. Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on screen quality. Upgradable hardware limited.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Excellent build value is noted with good battery backup. Some users find the display quality average or inconsistent.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for long battery life, good display comfort, and added productivity features like pen support.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 offers high performance through its 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for seamless multitasking and fast storage. Its 14" WUXGA IPS touchscreen with anti-glare and 300 nits brightness delivers sharp, vivid images.

Designed with a sleek 360-degree hinge, it supports stylus input and includes fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard. Battery life is strong with up to 17 hours of video playback and rapid charging support. It comes with Windows 11, Office 2024, and Xbox Game Pass for an enhanced experience.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-13420H, 8 cores RAM 16GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14" WUXGA IPS touchscreen Features Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader Reasons to buy High-performance CPU and memory. Excellent battery life and quick charge. Reasons to avoid Glossy touchscreen prone to reflections. Memory is soldered, no upgrade option.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers highlight performance and battery life positively but mention some screen glare and unchangeable RAM.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop for intensive multitasking, long battery life, and versatile 2-in-1 functionality.

Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 is powered by the AI-enabled Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor featuring 8 cores and enhanced graphics with Intel Arc. It integrates 16GB LPDDR5X memory with a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD for fast responsiveness and storage.

The 14" FHD+ touchscreen has 300 nits brightness with ComfortView Plus to reduce eye strain. A backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader add comfort and security. Its Ice Blue design weighs 1.61 kg and supports Windows 11 Home, ideal for creative and productivity tasks with solid visual quality.

Specifications CPU Intel Core Ultra 5 226V, 8 cores Memory 16GB LPDDR5X RAM Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 14" FHD+ touchscreen, 300 nits Features Backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader Reasons to buy AI-powered processor for smart performance. Vibrant display with eye care features. Reasons to avoid Slightly heavier than some ultraportables. Intel Arc graphics may be overkill for basic users.

Why choose this product?

Choose for intelligent AI-enhanced processing and a crisp display for creative and productivity-oriented users.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 combines a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The 13.3" Super AMOLED touchscreen with 500 nits brightness and HDR support offers stunning visuals and crisp colors.

Its ultra-light 1.16kg aluminum chassis includes a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, and S-Pen for creative tasks. Extensive ports support Thunderbolt, USB-C, HDMI, and MicroSD. Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office come pre-loaded, making it a premium sleek option for professionals and creatives.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-1355U, up to 5 GHz Memory 16GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 13.3" Super AMOLED touchscreen (500 nits) Features Backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader Reasons to buy Stunning AMOLED display with pen support. Lightweight and premium design. Reasons to avoid A smaller screen size may limit some users. Relatively higher price point.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for superb display quality, portability, and powerful performance in a stylish 2-in-1 format.

Reasons to consider when buying a 2 in 1 laptop

Flexibility : 2-in-1 laptops switch between laptop and tablet modes for versatile use.

: 2-in-1 laptops switch between laptop and tablet modes for versatile use. Performance : Come equipped with latest Intel or AMD chipsets to handle demanding tasks.

: Come equipped with latest Intel or AMD chipsets to handle demanding tasks. Touch & stylus support : Ideal for note-taking, design work and creative tasks.

: Ideal for note-taking, design work and creative tasks. Portability : Lightweight designs make them easy to carry across workspaces.

: Lightweight designs make them easy to carry across workspaces. Value: Get both laptop power and tablet convenience in one device, offering great value.

Are 2-in-1 laptops suitable for serious work?

Yes, many 2-in-1s now offer high-performance processors and enough ports for real-world productivity. They may have slimmer builds but often don’t compromise on performance.

Do I lose keyboard or trackpad quality in a 2-in-1 compared to a regular laptop?

Not really, top models maintain full-sized keyboards and responsive trackpads, with added benefit of tablet mode when needed.

Is tablet mode just a gimmick?

No, tablet mode is genuinely useful, whether for sketching, reading or presenting—especially when combined with touch screen and stylus support.

Top 3 features of best 2 in 1 laptops

2 in 1 laptops Processor RAM Storage HP Pavilion x360 (i5-1335U) Intel Core i5 13th Gen 16GB DDR4 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD Dell Inspiron 7430 (i3-1315U) Intel Core i3 13th Gen 8GB LPDDR5 1TB SSD Dell Inspiron 7440 (i7) Intel Core i7 16GB 1TB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 (i3) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 8GB LPDDR4x 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (i5) Intel Core i5 13th Gen 16GB LPDDR5x 512GB SSD Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 (Intel Core Ultra 5) Intel Core Ultra 5 16GB LPDDR5X 512GB SSD Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 (i7) Intel Core i7 13th Gen 16GB LPDDR4x 512GB NVMe SSD

FAQs on best 2-in-1 laptops What is a good screen size for a 2-in-1 laptop? A 13- to 15-inch screen hits the sweet spot, big enough for productivity, yet light for tablet mode.

Do 2-in-1 laptops support stylus or pen input? Yes, many models include or support a stylus/pen, perfect for drawing, taking notes or signing documents.

Are 2-in-1 laptops more expensive than regular laptops? Often slightly so, due to added hinge and touchscreen features, but the versatility usually justifies the extra cost.

Can I game on a 2-in-1 laptop? Light to moderate gaming is fine, especially on models with dedicated GPUs—but heavy gaming is still best served by dedicated gaming laptops.

Do 2-in-1 laptops have good battery life? Yes, many models now deliver 8–12 hours of battery in typical use, though tablet mode usage may drain faster.

