Top 10 smartchoice laptops on Amazon from Dell, Asus, Lenovo and more
Published on: Oct 07, 2025 12:08 pm IST
Find the best smart choice laptops on Amazon from trusted brands offering power, style, and performance for students, professionals, and creators alike.
Our Pick
Best overall
Budget gaming
Thin and light
High end gaming
FAQs
Best overallAcer SmartChoice Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
₹30,990
Budget gamingDell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details
₹72,152
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
₹62,990
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4(Upgradeable) 512GB SSD, FHD, 144Hz, 300 nits, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365* Office24, Mica Silver, 2.3kg, fa2700TX, Gaming Laptop View Details
₹67,990
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0467tu, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
₹51,990
Thin and lightASUS Vivobook 15, Smartchoice,Intel Corei5 13thGen 13420H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Win11, Office Home24, M365 Basic (1Year)*, Cool Silver, 1.70kg, X1502VA-BQ835WS, Intel UHD iGPU, Laptop View Details
₹48,990
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
₹64,990
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad Slim 3 13Th Gen Intel Core I7-13620H 15.3 Inch(38.8Cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop(16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/Backlit Keyboard/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.6Kg),83K100CJIN View Details
₹61,990
High end gamingLenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
₹82,990
Dell Inspiron 3530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 1334U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MSO24, Silver, 1.62kg, Backlit Keyboard, 15 Month McAfee, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
₹59,990
