Top 5 basic laptops in 2025 for everyday work, study and entertainment
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Check out the 5 best basic laptops in 2025 from Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, and ASUS, offering reliable performance, good battery life, and sleek designs for daily tasks.
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5006tu/fd0751tu/fd0752tu, UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.7Kg, X1504VA-NJ3321WS, Intel UHD iGPU, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹32,989
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 Intel Core i3 13th Gen 14 FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office Home 2024/Iron Grey/1.43 kg), 83A0A0PBIN View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 14, Windows 11, Office Home 2024, Cool Silver, 1.38kg, E1404F04FA-NK5541WS, AMD Radeon iGPU, 42WHrs, M365 Basic (1Year)* Laptop View Details
|
₹37,990
|
|
