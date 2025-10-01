Top 5 basic laptops in 2025 for everyday work, study and entertainment

Not everyone needs a high-end gaming machine or a premium ultrabook. For students, office workers, and casual users, basic laptops provide the right balance of performance, portability, and affordability. Simple laptops that get your work done without hassle.

In this list, we cover the 5 best basic laptops of 2025 that are dependable for browsing, studying, light work, and entertainment. With features like decent processors, good battery backup, and lightweight builds, these laptops make daily computing stress-free.

Loading Suggestions...

The HP 15s is built for efficient daily computing, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for responsive performance. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare screen makes multitasking and entertainment enjoyable, and Windows 11 with MS Office 21 add value for productivity and study.

Compact and lightweight at 1.69kg, it’s well-suited for students and mobile professionals. The laptop includes UHD graphics, HD camera, dual speakers, and multiple ports, making it versatile for diverse environments and connectivity needs.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (up to 4.4 GHz, 6C/8T) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6” FHD Anti-glare Weight 1.69 kg Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable design Bundled MS Office 2021 Reasons to avoid Battery life below expectations Keyboard lacks backlight

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the performance and portability, making it suitable for home, students, and professionals. However, battery backup and display quality are often called out as weak points.

Why choose this product?

This laptop is good for basic tasks, with solid speed and portability, and is enhanced by bundled office software for productive use.

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 15 provides solid everyday performance, powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 chip with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It combines a FHD anti-glare display for clear visuals with Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 for a modern work and study experience.

Quiet Blue aesthetics add a touch of style, and features like a backlit chiclet keyboard and 1-year Microsoft 365 Basic help enhance usability. At 1.7kg, it’s practical for users seeking a reliable and affordable laptop for daily life.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (up to 4.5 GHz, 6C/8T) RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6” FHD Anti-glare Keyboard Backlit Chiclet Reasons to buy Good overall speed and value Backlit keyboard for ease of use Reasons to avoid Mixed battery life feedback Occasional keyboard issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the speed and keyboard, but highlight inconsistent battery life and some reports of keyboard malfunctioning as negatives.

Why choose this product?

This laptop is budget-friendly and suitable for regular computing with a sharp display and useful keyboard enhancements.

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo V14 is a compact, lightweight laptop designed for users on the move. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB upgradeable RAM, and a 512GB SSD, making it fast and reliable for office and student use.

Its 14-inch FHD anti-glare screen and spill-resistant keyboard are practical for long-term usability. The laptop comes with Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 preinstalled, making it ready for productivity tasks out of the box.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U (up to 4.5 GHz, 6C/8T) RAM 8GB DDR4, upgradeable Storage 512GB SSD Display 14” FHD Anti-glare Weight 1.43 kg Reasons to buy Comfortable lightweight build Spill-resistant keyboard Reasons to avoid Mixed feedback on value for money Issues with screen and login reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Opinions are divided; while some find it great value, others feel the price is high for the features, and there are issues with the display and smooth functioning.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Lenovo for its sturdy keyboard, compact size, and reliable multitasking for students and professionals alike.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer Aspire Lite impresses with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 power, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for fast multitasking and responsive performance. Its 15.6” Full HD display with thin bezels offers immersive visuals for work and leisure.

The metal body gives a premium touch, and at just 1.59kg, it's easy to carry. Connectivity options include multiple USB ports and HDMI, making it suitable for modern multitasking. Built for high productivity and efficient media usage.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1334U (up to 4.5 GHz) RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6” Full HD Weight 1.59 kg Reasons to buy Powerful performance for multitasking Premium metal build and lightweight Reasons to avoid No dedicated graphics card Limited to 512GB base storage

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users who want speed and style with strong multitasking, premium build, and effective large RAM for productivity.

Loading Suggestions...

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a lightweight, compact performer, featuring AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch FHD display ensures a sharp viewing experience, and the device is well-loved by students and travelers for easy portability.

With Windows 11 and lifetime Office Home 2024 included, it helps boost efficiency. The 42WH battery offers practical usage, but reports of display and keyboard issues suggest room for improvement in user experience.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz) RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Display 14” FHD, 60Hz Anti-glare Weight 1.38 kg Reasons to buy High RAM for smooth multitasking Very portable for travel and study Reasons to avoid Display can appear blurry or glossy Keyboard lacks backlighting

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its speed and portability, noting solid value for money. Some criticize the screen’s glossiness and keyboard design (no backlight).

Why choose this product?

Choose for compact, high-RAM performance ideal for students, travelers, and those desiring effortless mobility.

Reasons to consider when buying a basic laptop

Affordable pricing makes them accessible for students and casual users.

Lightweight and portable designs are ideal for on-the-go use.

Decent processors handle basic multitasking and office apps smoothly.

Long-lasting battery life for uninterrupted study or work.

Trusted brands offering reliable after-sales support and warranty.

Who should buy a basic laptop?

A basic laptop is perfect for students, office professionals, or anyone who needs a device for browsing, video calls, and document editing without heavy performance needs.

Can basic laptops handle multitasking?

Yes, they can manage light multitasking such as running a browser, office applications, and media playback. However, they are not designed for heavy gaming or editing tasks.

Are basic laptops durable?

Yes, most basic laptops are built to last with sturdy designs. They also come with standard brand warranties to ensure peace of mind.

Top 3 features of best laptops

Laptops Processor RAM Storage HP 15s i3-1215U 8GB 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 15 i3-1315U 8GB 512GB SSD Lenovo V14 i3-1315U 8GB 512GB SSD Acer Aspire Lite i5-1334U 16GB 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 5 7520U 16GB 512GB SSD

Similar articles for you

10 best laptops for working professionals in September 2025: Top picks from Lenovo, HP, Dell, and more

10 best Windows laptops in Sep 2025 featuring fast processing, portability, new graphics, and multitasking power

Master your studies with the best laptops for college students – Affordable, efficient, and perfect for your schedule

Amazon sale vs Flipkart sale: Comparing deals and discounts on branded laptops from both

FAQs on basic laptops Do basic laptops support video calls? Yes, they come with built-in webcams and microphones suitable for online meetings and classes.

Can I install MS Office on a basic laptop? Yes, all basic laptops support MS Office and similar productivity tools.

Do these laptops have long battery life? Yes, most offer between 6 to 8 hours of battery backup on average.

Are basic laptops good for streaming movies? Yes, they can stream content from platforms like Netflix and YouTube smoothly.

Do basic laptops support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth? Yes, all models include standard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.