Amazon sale vs Flipkart sale: Comparing deals and discounts on branded laptops from both
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 06:30 am IST
Day 3 of Amazon and Flipkart festive sales brings top laptop deals. Compare discounts, exchange offers, and bundles to get the best value for branded laptops.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP OMEN, AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) 165Hz, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 2.37Kg, RGB Keys, Tempest Cooling, xd0015AX View Details
|
₹123,652
|
|
|
HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue View Details
|
₹84,990
|
|
|
Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹69,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA OLED 14(35.5cm), Win11, Office Home24, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83HX001NIN, Copilot+ PC, Backlit Keyboard, 1Yr ADP Free AI Powered Laptop View Details
|
₹77,410
|
|
|
ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13650HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB/140W RGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/RGB KB/90WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JU-N3200WS View Details
|
₹113,990
|
|
