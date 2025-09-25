Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
Amazon sale vs Flipkart sale: Comparing deals and discounts on branded laptops from both

ByBoudhaditya Sanyal
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 06:30 am IST

Day 3 of Amazon and Flipkart festive sales brings top laptop deals. Compare discounts, exchange offers, and bundles to get the best value for branded laptops.

HP OMEN, AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS, 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) 165Hz, IPS, 16.1/40.9cm, Win 11, MS Office 2021, Black, 2.37Kg, RGB Keys, Tempest Cooling, xd0015AX

HP 14 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 14/35.6cm, Win11, Office21, Silver, 1.4kg, gr1023TU, Intel Arc Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Kb AI Powered Laptop

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

Dell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg Gaming Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, AMD Ryzen AI 7 350, 24GB RAM, 1TB SSD, WUXGA OLED 14(35.5cm), Win11, Office Home24, Grey, 1.4Kg, 83HX001NIN, Copilot+ PC, Backlit Keyboard, 1Yr ADP Free AI Powered Laptop

ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen, Intel Core i7-13650HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB/140W RGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD+/16/165Hz/RGB KB/90WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JU-N3200WS

The ongoing festive sales on Amazon and Flipkart have entered Day 3, bringing some of the best deals on branded laptops. Shoppers now have multiple options, from gaming laptops to sleek ultrabooks, across both platforms. While Amazon focuses on direct discounts and bank offers, Flipkart provides exchange deals, bundled accessories, and no-cost EMI options.

Compare prices on branded laptops during the Flipkart and Amazon sale.

Comparing these live offers helps buyers make informed decisions on pricing, delivery, and additional perks. With the sales in full swing, understanding the differences ensures you grab the most value for money on your next laptop purchase.

The HP OMEN with AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS and NVIDIA RTX 4050 is a powerhouse built for gamers who demand performance. With 16GB RAM, a fast 1TB SSD, and a 165Hz IPS display, it delivers smooth gameplay and quick load times. The Tempest Cooling system helps manage heat during long sessions, while the RGB keyboard adds flair. A solid mix of performance, storage, and premium design for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 7-7840HS
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, 6GB GDDR6
Memory and Storage
16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Display
16.1-inch (40.9 cm) IPS, 165Hz
Weight and Design
2.37 Kg, RGB Keyboard, Tempest Cooling
The HP 14 AI laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H is designed for modern users seeking speed and efficiency. Packed with 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Arc Graphics, it balances productivity and light creative tasks. The 14-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures comfortable viewing, while its slim 1.4kg build makes it highly portable. AI features, backlit keyboard, and FHD camera with shutter add to its premium everyday appeal.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
Graphics
Intel Arc Graphics
Memory and Storage
16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD
Display
14-inch FHD, Anti-Glare
Weight and Design
1.4 Kg, Backlit Keyboard, Silver Finish
The 2025 MacBook Air with the Apple M4 chip pushes performance in a slim, lightweight design. Featuring a 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, it delivers smooth multitasking, creative editing, and efficient daily use. With 16GB unified memory and 256GB storage, it balances speed with practical capacity. The 13-inch Retina display enhances visuals, while the Sky Blue finish adds a fresh, premium touch. Perfect for professionals, students, and on-the-go users.

Specifications

Processor
Apple M4 chip (10-core CPU, 8-core GPU)
Memory and Storage
16GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD
Display
13-inch Retina Display
Design and Build
Ultra-slim, Lightweight, Sky Blue finish
Performance
Optimized for macOS, power-efficient, fanless design
The Dell G15-5530 combines Intel’s 13th Gen Core i5-13450HX with NVIDIA RTX 3050 (6GB), making it a reliable entry-level gaming laptop. With 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display enhances visuals for both gaming and streaming. At 2.65kg, it’s on the heavier side but solidly built. Ideal for casual gamers and performance-focused users on a budget.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13450HX (13th Gen)
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 6GB
Memory and Storage
16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)
Design and Build
2.65 Kg, Dark Shadow Grey finish
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 with AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 stands out as a powerful Copilot+ PC for modern productivity. Its 24GB RAM and 1TB SSD make multitasking seamless, while the 14-inch WUXGA OLED display delivers sharp visuals. At just 1.4kg, it’s lightweight yet durable. AI integration and Office Home 2024 enhance daily workflows, making it a strong choice for professionals, students, and creators seeking performance with portability.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen AI 7 350
Graphics:
Integrated, AI-enhanced performance
Memory and Storage
24GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Display
14-inch WUXGA OLED (35.5cm)
Design and Build
1.4 Kg, slim Grey chassis, Backlit Keyboard
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX and NVIDIA RTX 4050 (140W) delivers smooth gaming and multitasking power. Its 16-inch FHD+ display with a 165Hz refresh rate ensures immersive visuals, while the RGB keyboard and Eclipse Gray finish add gamer flair. With 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 90WHr battery, this laptop balances performance, storage, and endurance, making it ideal for gamers and creators alike.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-13650HX (13th Gen)
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB (140W)
Memory and Storage
16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
Display
16-inch FHD+ (165Hz refresh rate)
Battery adn Build
90WHr battery, 2.50 Kg, RGB keyboard
  • Are gaming laptops like ASUS ROG Strix G16 suitable for everyday work?

    Yes, they handle everyday tasks easily, but their heavier build, shorter battery life, and gamer-focused design may feel overkill for casual users needing portability.

  • How does the RTX 4050 perform in gaming laptops?

    The RTX 4050 runs most modern titles smoothly at 1080p with medium-high settings. It balances performance and efficiency, making it a strong option for budget-conscious gamers.

  • Do gaming laptops overheat quickly?

    Gaming laptops can heat up under heavy load. Models like HP Omen or ASUS ROG use advanced cooling systems, but proper ventilation and cooling pads further help manage temperatures.

  • Is a 165Hz display useful outside gaming?

    Yes, a 165Hz display benefits gamers with smooth visuals and also enhances work, browsing, and video playback by delivering a more fluid, responsive screen experience.

  • How much RAM is enough for gaming laptops?

    16GB RAM is the sweet spot for gaming laptops in 2025. It ensures smooth gameplay, multitasking, and future readiness without being unnecessarily expensive.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
