Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best ultra thin laptops to buy in 2025: Top models with slim designs with high performance

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Updated on: Sept 09, 2025 04:27 pm IST

Looking for a laptop that’s sleek yet powerful? Explore the best ultra-thin laptops of 2025 that balance style, portability, and high performance.

Suggestions included in this article

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Carrying a bulky laptop feels outdated in today’s fast-paced world. The demand for devices that combine portability, performance, and premium design is at an all-time high. Ultra-thin laptops have become the go-to choice for professionals, students, and travellers who want powerful machines without the extra weight. In 2025, brands are focusing on slimmer builds, energy-efficient processors, and longer battery life to ensure these laptops are both stylish and reliable.

Check out the test ultra thin laptops, compact choices for students and professionals.
Check out the test ultra thin laptops, compact choices for students and professionals.

From handling everyday tasks to supporting demanding software, these models offer an excellent balance of speed, storage, and durability. Their lightweight bodies make them perfect companions for people on the move, while advanced features like high-resolution displays and fast charging add extra convenience.

If you’re planning to buy a laptop this year, our list of the best ultra-thin laptops in 2025 highlights the top-performing models that bring together sleek looks and robust performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 stands out among the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart, striking the right balance between portability and power. At just 1.55 kg, it’s a truly lightweight laptop designed for people who move a lot but can’t compromise on performance. This thin and light laptop handles work, entertainment, and multitasking effortlessly with its Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB RAM. Ideal for students, professionals, and travelers, it proves that portable laptops can still be high performing laptops.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U
RAM
16GB LPDDR4X
Storage
512GB SSD (expandable)
Display
15.6-inch Full HD LCD
Weight
1.55 kg (metal body)

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight yet powerful for multitasking and daily productivity

affiliate-tick

Strong build quality with premium aluminium finish

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited upgradability due to compact design

affiliate-cross

Integrated graphics not ideal for heavy gaming

Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers say it’s a perfect all-rounder at 49K with card offers, premium build, good speakers, decent battery life, and excellent value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers high performance in a lightweight design, making work and travel seamless.

The Acer Aspire 14 makes a strong case for being among the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart. Weighing only 1.44 kg, it’s a lightweight laptop that doesn’t compromise on performance. Powered by Intel’s 13th Gen i5 and paired with 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking, productivity, and entertainment effortlessly.

Its thin and light design, paired with a backlit keyboard and vibrant display, makes it a reliable portable laptop for professionals, students, and frequent travellers who need high-performing laptops every day.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13500H
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS, ComfyView, 16:10 aspect ratio
Weight
1.44 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and lightweight, making it extremely portable

affiliate-tick

Strong multitasking performance with 13th Gen i5 and 16GB RAM

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Integrated graphics limit gaming potential

affiliate-cross

Battery backup could be better under heavy workloads

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers note heating during charging, small trackpad, and average speakers; updating drivers and removing bloatware helps improve performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it blends portability with dependable performance, perfect for students, professionals, and travellers alike.

The Dell Vostro 3520 proves that ultra thin laptops can combine reliability, performance, and comfort in one package. Built for professionals and students, it comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking.

Despite being slightly heavier at 1.69 kg, it still qualifies as a lightweight laptop that’s portable and practical. With a 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display, this thin and light laptop ensures productivity meets high-quality viewing on the go.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD WVA, 120Hz refresh rate, 250 nits brightness
Weight
1.69 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

120Hz FHD display offers smooth visuals for work and entertainment

affiliate-tick

Solid performance with 16GB RAM and an efficient i5 processor

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than other thin and light laptops

affiliate-cross

Average battery life (around 7 hours) under regular use

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers find the laptop good for everyday use, but note heating issues during heavy tasks like gaming. Overall performance remains solid.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers dependable performance with a smooth display, ideal for work and everyday use.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal is a standout among the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart, offering lightweight portability without sacrificing performance. Weighing just 1.55 kg, this thin and light laptop is ideal for professionals, students, and frequent travelers. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM ensures smooth multitasking and everyday productivity, while the 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers clear visuals. Portable laptops like this make working on the move seamless, proving high performing laptops can also be remarkably light.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U
RAM
8GB LPDDR4X
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD LCD
Weight
1.55 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight design for easy portability

affiliate-tick

Smooth multitasking and daily productivity performance

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

8GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking

affiliate-cross

Integrated graphics not suitable for demanding games

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers praise this ultra thin laptop for premium build, good speakers, decent battery, smooth performance, lightweight design, and solid display; gaming performance is limited.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines reliable performance with portability, perfect for work, study, and travel on the go.

The Acer Aspire 3 Mini Laptop is one of the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart, designed for portability and daily productivity. Weighing just 1 kg and measuring only 16.8 mm thick, this compact laptop is perfect for students and professionals on the move.

Powered by an Intel Celeron Dual Core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, it ensures smooth web browsing, document work, and streaming. Features like an HD camera, USB Type-C port, and durable battery add excellent value to this budget-friendly laptop.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Celeron N4500 Dual Core
RAM
8GB DDR4 (Expandable up to 16GB)
Storage
256GB SSD
Display
11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768)
Weight
1.0 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-lightweight and highly portable

affiliate-tick

Affordable for students and everyday users

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Smaller screen might feel cramped for long sessions

affiliate-cross

Integrated graphics not suitable for gaming

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers find this laptop good for basic tasks like browsing and office work; runs smoothly on Windows 11, but lacks Office subscription and has minor screen defect.

Why choose this product?

Choose this laptop if you want a compact, lightweight device for online classes, work, and basic multitasking without breaking the bank.

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is one of the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart, designed to balance portability with real-world performance. Despite its lightweight 1.63 kg frame, it handles multitasking, streaming, and productivity effortlessly. Its 15.6-inch FHD display and reliable AMD Ryzen 3 processor make work, study, and entertainment seamless on the go. With thoughtful features like a lay-flat hinge, fast SSD storage, and long-lasting battery, this portable laptop adds convenience and freedom to your everyday computing, making it a dependable companion for students and professionals alike.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)
Weight
1.63 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable for travel or daily commuting

affiliate-tick

Smooth multitasking and fast storage for everyday productivity

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited graphics for heavy gaming

affiliate-cross

No backlit keyboard for low-light typing

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers recommend this 2025 laptop for personal use; comes with Microsoft Office Home 2024 lifetime and offers good sound quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines lightweight portability with strong performance, making daily tasks easier and faster.

The DELL 15 OVN353025001RING1O is a best ultra thin laptop for users looking for a balance of performance, portability, and productivity. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers clear visuals and smooth scrolling. Powered by the Intel Core i3 13th Gen processor and 16GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking and quick app performance.

The 512GB SSD provides fast boot-ups and storage for all your files. Additional perks like Microsoft Office, Express Charge, and a lift-hinge design make this laptop a practical choice for everyday computing.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6-inch Full HD, 120Hz
Weight
1.66 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable for daily commuting

affiliate-tick

Smooth multitasking with ample RAM and SSD storage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Integrated graphics may limit heavy gaming

affiliate-cross

Battery lasts up to 7 hours, less for extended usage

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers find it real good and user-friendly, offering a smooth and satisfying experience.

Why choose this product?

This laptop is ideal for users seeking a stylish, lightweight device with strong performance and essential features for everyday productivity.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 (2025) is one of the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart, combining portability, performance, and smart features for modern users. Its 14-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers sharp, vibrant visuals, while the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM ensures smooth multitasking and high-speed computing.

With 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, fast charging, and AI-driven tools, this laptop delivers efficiency without compromise. Military-grade durability, facial recognition login, and an ErgoSense keyboard make it secure, comfortable, and productive for daily use.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 225H
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD
Display
14-inch FHD+ IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio
Weight
1.46 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Lightweight and portable for easy mobility

affiliate-tick

High-performing with DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 SSD for smooth multitasking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Integrated graphics not suited for heavy gaming

affiliate-cross

Battery may need frequent charging under intensive tasks

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers find the product excellent but note it’s not a Copilot Plus PC NPU handles only basic AI tasks, and graphics is Intel R, not Intel Arc.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this laptop because it balances portability and high performance, making work, study, and entertainment effortless.

The HP Pavilion AI PC 16-inch is among the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart, designed to balance power and portability. Despite its 2.52 kg frame, it handles demanding tasks effortlessly with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The 16-inch WUXGA IPS display offers vibrant visuals and extra workspace, making multitasking, content creation, and video calls smoother.

Fast PCIe SSD storage, long-lasting battery with HP Fast Charge, and versatile connectivity add real value to everyday productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125U
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe SSD
Display
16-inch WUXGA IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare
Weight
2.52 kg

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful performance for multitasking and content creation

affiliate-tick

AI features and HP Fast Charge enhance efficiency

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly heavier than other ultra thin laptops

affiliate-cross

Integrated graphics limit high-end gaming performance

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers say everything works well, battery, screen, and performance are good, but speakers are poor; handles VS Code, Visual Studio C++, Android Studio, and Eclipse smoothly.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this laptop because it delivers high performance, AI-driven productivity, and portability for professional and creative work.

The Acer Swift Neo OLED AI PC redefines what you expect from thin and light laptops. It handles heavy multitasking effortlessly, making it perfect for students, professionals, and creatives who move constantly. Its 14-inch OLED display brings vivid, true-to-life visuals, while the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor ensures high-performing laptop experiences without lag.

With biometric security, built-in AI tools, and a durable metallic body, this laptop blends portability, power, and productivity, making it one of the best ultra thin laptops on Flipkart.

Specifications

Display
14-inch WUXGA IPS OLED (1920 x 1200, 92% NTSC, 100% sRGB)
Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 115U, up to 4.2 GHz
RAM
16 GB LPDDR5
Storage
512 GB SSD
Battery
55Wh Li-ion, up to 8 hours

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ultra-lightweight at 1.3 kg, ideal for portability

affiliate-tick

Built-in AI tools for productivity and smarter workflow

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No optical disk drive

affiliate-cross

Limited to Windows 11 Home pre-installed

Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Flipkart?

Buyers find this laptop good overall, OLED display with great colours, 6–7 hour battery, functional keyboard, decent build, loud top-facing speakers.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines portability, power, and AI-driven productivity in one lightweight package.

Are ultra-thin laptops powerful enough for daily tasks and work?

Yes, ultra-thin laptops in 2025 are designed to handle everyday work, multitasking, and even moderately demanding applications with ease. With advanced processors, SSD storage, and efficient RAM options, they provide smooth performance for office tasks, online classes, browsing, and streaming. Some models even support light gaming and creative tools. Their compact design doesn’t compromise much on speed, making them a reliable choice for students and professionals alike.

Do ultra-thin laptops have good battery life?

Most ultra-thin laptops in 2025 offer excellent battery life, with many models lasting 8 to 12 hours on a single charge. Brands are prioritising energy-efficient processors and fast-charging technology, making these laptops practical for long workdays or travel. While performance-heavy tasks like video editing may reduce battery backup, ultra-thin laptops are still dependable for all-day use, giving users the freedom to work or study without frequent charging breaks.

Can ultra-thin laptops handle heavy software or gaming?

Ultra-thin laptops are primarily designed for portability and productivity, so while they manage software like MS Office, design tools, and coding platforms well, they may not match gaming or workstation laptops in raw power. However, premium ultra-thin models with dedicated graphics and high-end processors can handle light to medium gaming and creative workloads. For professionals needing advanced performance, checking specifications like GPU and RAM before purchase is crucial.

Factors to consider before buying ultra thin laptops in 2025

  • Performance and Processor: Check for the latest Intel, AMD, or Apple silicon processors to ensure smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
  • Battery Life: Opt for laptops that offer at least 8–12 hours of backup to support work, study, or travel without frequent charging.
  • Port Selection: Ultra-thin models often compromise on ports, so look for options with USB-C, Thunderbolt, and headphone jacks based on your needs.
  • Display Quality: A Full HD or higher resolution screen with good brightness and colour accuracy enhances both work and entertainment experiences.
  • Build Quality and Weight: Durability matters. Choose a laptop with sturdy materials like aluminium while keeping the weight under 1.5 kg for portability.

Top 3 features of the best ultra thin laptops in 2025

Best ultra thin laptops

Display

Processor

RAM

Samsung Galaxy Book415.6-inch Full HD LCDIntel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U16GB LPDDR4X
Acer Aspire 1414-inch WUXGA IPS, 16:10 aspect ratioIntel Core i5 13th Gen 13500H16GB LPDDR5
Dell Vostro 352015.6-inch FHD WVA, 120HzIntel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U16GB DDR4
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Metal15.6-inch Full HD LCDIntel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U8GB LPDDR4X
Acer Aspire 3 Mini Laptop11.6-inch HD (1366 x 768)Intel Celeron N4500 Dual Core8GB DDR4
ASUS Vivobook Go 1515.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080)AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U8GB LPDDR5
DELL 15 OVN353025001RING1O15.6-inch Full HD, 120HzIntel Core i3 13th Gen 1305U16GB DDR4
ASUS Vivobook 14 (2025)14-inch FHD+ IPS, 16:10 aspect ratioIntel Core Ultra 5 225H16GB DDR5
HP Pavilion AI PC 16-inch16-inch WUXGA IPS, micro-edge, anti-glareIntel Core Ultra 5 125U16GB LPDDR5
Acer Swift Neo OLED AI PC14-inch WUXGA IPS OLEDIntel Core Ultra 5 115U16GB LPDDR5

Similar stories for you

Boost performance with intel powered AI laptops built for speed and multitasking

Best HP Pavilion laptops highlight how design and performance meet real world needs in 2025

10 best laptops for working professional that offers power and productivity: Top picks for doing everyday work with ease

Looking for laptops under 60000? Great deals with Amazon Prime Day sale 2025 on HP, Lenovo, ASUS: Up to 40% off

  • Do ultra-thin laptops overheat easily?

    Modern ultra-thin laptops use advanced cooling systems and energy-efficient processors, so overheating is rare during normal usage.

  • Can ultra-thin laptops replace regular laptops?

    For most everyday tasks like browsing, office work, streaming, and light editing, ultra-thin laptops work just as well as regular models.

  • Are ultra-thin laptops durable?

    Yes, many are built with aluminium or magnesium alloy, making them sturdy despite being lightweight and slim.

  • Do ultra-thin laptops support gaming?

    They can handle casual gaming, but for heavy gaming, dedicated gaming laptops with advanced GPUs are a better choice.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / Best ultra thin laptops to buy in 2025: Top models with slim designs with high performance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On