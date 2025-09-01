Best HP Pavilion laptops highlight how design and performance meet real world needs in 2025
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 06:42 pm IST
Best HP Pavilion laptops in 2025 focus on what actually matters with mid tier power, cleaner thermals and screens built for long hours without the usual strain.
Our Pick
Pavilion OLED Laptop
Intel Core i5 Laptop
Core Ultra 5 Pavilion
HP Pavilion AI Laptop
B&A Audio Pavilion
Touchscreen HP laptop
14 inch WQXGA Laptop
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Pavilion OLED LaptopHP OmniBook 5 OLED (Previously Pavilion), Snapdragon X Processor (16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD) 2K, 14/35.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.35kg, he0014QU, Light-Weight, Next-Gen AI Laptop View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
Intel Core i5 LaptopHP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA, 2K,IPS,300nits,16/40.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Blue, 1.79kg, ba1123TU,FHD camera Laptop View Details
|
₹75,670
|
|
|
Core Ultra 5 PavilionHP Pavilion 16, Intel Core Ultra 5 125U (14th Generation) 16 GB LPDDR5-6400,1TB SSD,16-inch (40 cm), WUXGA, 300 nits, 1080p FHD IR Camera, Backlit Kb, (Win 11 + Office, Silver, 1.77 kg), 16-af0056TU View Details
|
₹74,500
|
|
|
HP Pavilion AI LaptopHP OmniBook 5 (Previously Pavilion) 50 Tops, AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 (16GB LPDDR5X, 512GB SSD) WUXGA, 2K, IPS, 300nits, 16/40.6cm, Win11, Office24, Silver, 1.79kg, ag1037au, Next Gen AI Copilot+ Laptop View Details
|
₹75,499
|
|
|
B&A Audio PavilionHP Pavilion 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P (16GB RAM/512GB SSD) FHD, 15.6” (39.6cm), Windows 11/MS Office 21, Silver,1.74kg, eg3027TU 720p HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, Audio by B&O Laptop View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
HP Pavilion, Intel Core Ultra 5-125U Ai Powered Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) IPS, 2K, WUXGA, Anti-Glare, 16/40cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1.77Kg, Intel Graphics, FHD Camera, af0015TU View Details
|
₹66,999
|
|
|
HP Pavilion Aero, AMD Ryzen 7-8840U AI Laptop, 16 Tops (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), WUXGA 13.3/33.8cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1Kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, Ultra-Light, 5MP Camera, bg0017AU View Details
|
₹87,999
|
|
|
Touchscreen HP laptopHP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U Laptop,(16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD),Touchscreen,IPS, 14(35.6cm) FHD,Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home 24, Silver,1.5kg, Iris Xe, 5MP Camera, ek1149TU View Details
|
₹70,337
|
|
|
14 inch WQXGA LaptopHP Pavilion Plus, Enhanced by AI, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 14-inch, WQXGA, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, Intel Arc Graphics, 5MP IR Camera/w Privacy Shutter, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.44 kg) ew1074TU View Details
|
₹69,900
|
|
|
|
₹78,790
|
|
