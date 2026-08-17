Ayurveda expert Dr Chethana suggests diet, lifestyle changes for fibroids: Limit processed meats, sugary foods, and more

Although classical Ayurvedic texts (Samhitas) do not use the modern term, uterine fibroids can be understood under the concept of Garbhashayagata Granthi, which refers to a localized, abnormal growth within the uterus. In Ayurveda, Granthi represents a firm, rounded swelling that develops due to an imbalance of the body's Doshas and Dhatus. How is Ayurveda being explored alongside lifestyle and integrative care for fibroid management? (Adobe Stock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



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Ayurvedic perspective of uterine fibroids According to Ayurvedic principles, uterine fibroids arise from the aggravation of Vata Dosha, which disrupts the normal function of the uterine tissues. This imbalance affects the Rakta (blood), Mamsa (muscle), and Meda (fat) Dhatus, eventually aggravating Kapha Dosha.

“The combined effect of these factors promotes the formation of a firm, well-defined mass that closely resembles uterine fibroids. The management of Granthi emphasized the importance of removing the abnormal growth along with its capsule when necessary,” Ayurveda Physician Dr Chethana G. Happiest Ayurveda tells Health Shots.

However, Ayurveda also focuses on addressing the root cause of disease, aiming to interrupt the disease process by correcting Dosha imbalance, improving tissue metabolism, and restoring normal physiological function.

Ayurvedic treatment approach for fibroids In Ayurveda, uterine fibroids are viewed as the result of an imbalance in the body's natural energies, particularly Kapha dosha, along with disturbances in Vata and Pitta. “Rather than focusing only on symptom relief, Ayurvedic treatment aims to address the underlying imbalance that may contribute to fibroid formation,” says the doctor. A personalized treatment plan may include Panchakarma therapies, dietary guidance, and lifestyle modifications to support hormonal health, improve digestion, and promote overall reproductive wellness.

Diet and lifestyle modifications for uterine fibroids Although diet and lifestyle changes play a big role in managing fibroids, they may help manage symptoms, support hormonal balance, and improve overall reproductive health. “Eating a diet that includes fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and fish rich in omega-3 is good for you. These foods provide important nutrients, antioxidants, and fiber. They also help maintain healthy estrogen metabolism,” says the doctor.

Choosing minimally processed foods and staying well-hydrated also promote better digestive and metabolic health. At the same time, limiting processed meats, high-fat dairy products, refined carbohydrates, and sugary foods supports weight management, which is important for women with fibroids.

What does Ayurveda say about fibroids? Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy body weight, getting adequate sleep, and practicing stress-management techniques such as yoga and meditation are equally important. “Yoga postures like Malasana, Upavistha Konasana, Bharadvajasana, Navasana, Viparita Karani, and Matsyasana, along with Anulom Vilom Pranayama, may improve flexibility, reduce stress, and promote pelvic circulation,” says the expert.

While these measures do not shrink fibroids, they can complement medical or Ayurvedic treatment by enhancing overall well-being and helping women manage fibroid-related symptoms more effectively. “Raising awareness among young women and couples about the risk of fibroids and other gynecological conditions can encourage early recognition of symptoms, timely medical evaluation, and appropriate care,” explains the doctor.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)