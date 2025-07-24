Stanford gastroenterologist explains fatty liver can be reversed with 4 simple diet and lifestyle changes: ‘Lose weight’

Did you know fatty liver disease can often be reversed with simple diet and lifestyle changes? Gastroenterologist Dr Wendi LeBrett, who studied at Stanford University, often shares health-related content on her Instagram page. On March 9, she posted about 'lifestyle changes you can make to improve fatty liver'. Also read | Fatty liver disease without symptoms? Here’s how to catch it before it is too late Maintaining a healthy body weight is important to fight fatty liver. (Freepik)

How to reverse fatty liver

According to the gastroenterologist, if you exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, lose weight if overweight or obese, limit alcohol consumption and drink coffee, you can reverse fatty liver disease and improve your overall health.

“Fatty liver can be reversed. So, let's talk about four things you can do to improve your fatty liver,” she said in the Instagram video, adding, “There are two things that cause fatty liver – no. 1 is alcohol use, and no. 2 is metabolic syndrome, the conditions that predispose you to having fat on your body. So, what can you do for fatty liver?”

1. “Stop drinking alcohol. Even if it is once in a while, or one or two drinks in a week. You have got to stop drinking alcohol,” Dr LeBrett said.

2. “Weight loss has been shown to improve fatty liver,” she added.

3. “Exercise independent of weight loss. So even if you don't lose weight, exercise itself can improve fatty liver,” Dr LeBrett said.

4. Research studies have shown that drinking coffee, whether decaf or regular, can prevent fatty liver from becoming fibrosis, she added.

What is fatty liver?

In a 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lorance Peter, director, gastroenterology and hepatology at Sakra World Hospital in Bengaluru, said, “Fatty liver disease is when your liver, which should only have about 5% fat, starts hoarding more fat than it should. This can be assessed by a simple ultrasound examination of the liver when it is bigger and brighter than usual – that's a sure sign of fatty liver.”

He added, "Fatty liver disease, also known as hepatic steatosis, happens when your liver cells gather too much fat, and this fat interferes with the normal metabolic functions of the liver cells. There are two main types: one caused by drinking too much alcohol (AFLD) and the other not linked to alcohol but associated with obesity, diabetes, or metabolic dysfunction (NAFLD). NAFLD is a big health problem worldwide, hitting millions of the population. Recently NAFLD has been renamed as MASLD (Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatosis liver disease). The majority of people may not have any symptoms. Some people might feel a little discomfort or heaviness on the right side of their belly, especially after eating a big meal.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.