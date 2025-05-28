Gastroenterologist warns what fatty liver disease can do to your liver over time if left untreated

Fatty liver disease is becoming increasingly common, especially with sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and rising obesity rates. What many people don't realise is that this condition isn't just about fat buildup, it can trigger a chain reaction that puts your liver at serious risk. Dr. Wendi highlights the dangers of fatty liver disease, which can progress to fibrosis and chronic liver failure if untreated. (Freepik)

In a March 5 post, Dr. Wendi, a gastroenterologist, explained what really happens inside your body when fat builds up in the liver and why ignoring it could be risky. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 4 worst habits you should avoid to lower your risk of liver cancer: ‘Even red wine isn’t safe’ )

How fatty liver progresses, stage by stage

"One in four Americans have fatty liver disease and it will soon become the leading cause of liver transplant in the US," Dr Wendi wrote in the caption.

"When you have fatty liver, yellow fat starts to accumulate in the cells of your liver," she explains in the video. "Over time, this fat can lead to the formation of scar tissue, which is known as stage 1 fibrosis," she adds.

As the disease progresses, the damage deepens. "With more and more scar tissue forming, the liver becomes harder, this is stage 3 fibrosis," Dr. Wendi continues. She points out that at this point, the damage can begin to affect liver function more seriously.

Risk of irreversible damage

Eventually, if left unchecked, the scar tissue can become irreversible. "This is when chronic liver failure sets in," she warns. "And that's what a liver with cirrhosis looks like, permanently scarred and no longer able to function properly."

Dr. Wendi's visual explanation serves as an important reminder: fatty liver disease isn't something to take lightly, and early intervention can make all the difference.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.