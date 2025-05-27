Gastroenterologist shares 4 worst habits you should avoid to lower your risk of liver cancer: ‘Even red wine isn’t safe’

Liver cancer is one of the most serious health concerns worldwide, often linked to lifestyle and environmental factors. While some risks are unavoidable, many can be significantly reduced by making conscious choices. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, reveals in his May 26 Instagram post 'the four worst things to avoid' if you want to minimise your risk of liver cancer'. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health ) Dr. Sethi lists 4 foods to avoid for better liver health and reduced cancer risk. (Twitter/AHealthyBod)

1. Processed meat like bacon

Dr Saurabh Sethi advises steering clear of processed meats such as bacon, sausages, and hot dogs. These foods are often packed with nitrates and preservatives that can harm your liver over time, increasing the risk of liver damage and cancer.

2. Alcohol

“Even moderate alcohol consumption can lead to serious liver issues like cirrhosis and increase your risk of liver cancer,” warns Dr Sethi. He emphasises that this caution extends to all types of alcohol, including red wine, which some people mistakenly believe to be safer. Reducing or avoiding alcohol altogether is one of the most important steps you can take to protect your liver health.

3. Sugary drinks

According to Dr Sethi, sugary beverages are another major culprit. The fructose present in sodas, energy drinks, and other sweetened drinks puts a heavy burden on the liver, contributing to the development of fatty liver disease. Fatty liver disease, in turn, is a well-known risk factor for liver cancer.

4. Deep-fried foods

Deep-fried foods such as French fries, chips, and fried chicken are best avoided, says Dr Sethi. These foods can cause chronic liver inflammation when consumed frequently, which over time may increase your risk for liver cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.