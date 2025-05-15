Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
May 15, 2025 07:33 AM IST

A healthy liver needs the right foods. A gastroenterologist shares 7 powerful food combos that support detox, metabolism and liver protection.

A healthy liver is key to overall well-being as it plays a vital role in detoxifying the body, metabolising nutrients and regulating fat storage but what you eat can significantly impact its function. Dr Joseph Salhab, a Gastroenterologist, often shares insights related to liver health with his Insta family. In his April 30 post, he revealed food combinations that can protect your liver health. (Also read: Doctor says these everyday foods can be silently damaging your liver: From cookies, soda to cereals )

Enhance your liver function with these powerful food pairings. (Shutterstock)
Enhance your liver function with these powerful food pairings. (Shutterstock)

1. Lime + watermelon

This hydrating duo is rich in citrulline, which supports blood vessel function, and vitamin C, a key antioxidant that helps the liver manage oxidative stress and detoxify effectively.

2. Sourdough + avocado

The fermented nature of sourdough promotes gut health, which in turn supports liver function, while avocado's healthy fats help regulate how the liver processes sugars and stores fats.

3. Kimchi + sweet potato

Probiotics in kimchi combined with sweet potato's resistant starch nourish gut bacteria and support the gut-liver axis, reducing inflammation and the risk of fatty liver disease.

4. Walnuts + almonds

These nuts are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, both essential for reducing fat accumulation in the liver and preventing oxidative stress-induced liver cell damage.

5. Dark Chocolate + berries

Flavonoid-rich dark chocolate and berries improve blood flow and prevent fibrosis, helping the liver maintain optimal structure and function.

6. Kiwi + Greek yoghurt

This refreshing combo is packed with potassium, vitamin C, and probiotics—nutrients that enhance liver metabolism, aid in energy production, and keep fat buildup in check.

7. Apples + cinnamon

Apples offer pectin and fibre to sweep away toxins, while cinnamon brings powerful anti-inflammatory compounds to protect liver tissue and enhance insulin sensitivity, both vital for long-term liver health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On