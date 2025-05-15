Gastroenterologist shares 5 powerful food combinations to protect liver health

A healthy liver is key to overall well-being as it plays a vital role in detoxifying the body, metabolising nutrients and regulating fat storage but what you eat can significantly impact its function. Dr Joseph Salhab, a Gastroenterologist, often shares insights related to liver health with his Insta family. In his April 30 post, he revealed food combinations that can protect your liver health. (Also read: Doctor says these everyday foods can be silently damaging your liver: From cookies, soda to cereals ) Enhance your liver function with these powerful food pairings. (Shutterstock)

1. Lime + watermelon

This hydrating duo is rich in citrulline, which supports blood vessel function, and vitamin C, a key antioxidant that helps the liver manage oxidative stress and detoxify effectively.

2. Sourdough + avocado

The fermented nature of sourdough promotes gut health, which in turn supports liver function, while avocado's healthy fats help regulate how the liver processes sugars and stores fats.

3. Kimchi + sweet potato

Probiotics in kimchi combined with sweet potato's resistant starch nourish gut bacteria and support the gut-liver axis, reducing inflammation and the risk of fatty liver disease.

4. Walnuts + almonds

These nuts are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, both essential for reducing fat accumulation in the liver and preventing oxidative stress-induced liver cell damage.

5. Dark Chocolate + berries

Flavonoid-rich dark chocolate and berries improve blood flow and prevent fibrosis, helping the liver maintain optimal structure and function.

6. Kiwi + Greek yoghurt

This refreshing combo is packed with potassium, vitamin C, and probiotics—nutrients that enhance liver metabolism, aid in energy production, and keep fat buildup in check.

7. Apples + cinnamon

Apples offer pectin and fibre to sweep away toxins, while cinnamon brings powerful anti-inflammatory compounds to protect liver tissue and enhance insulin sensitivity, both vital for long-term liver health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.