Doctor reveals 7 food combinations that support liver health in various ways: Lime with watermelon to walnuts + almonds

The liver is a large organ in the abdomen that performs many important bodily functions, including blood filtering. According to Cleveland Clinic, it is also considered a gland because it makes chemicals the body needs. Certain diseases and lifestyles can damage the liver, but there are many ways to protect this vital organ. A healthy diet is one of them. Also read | Diet plan for liver health: 10 foods that can work wonders for your liver Here are some beneficial foods combinations for a healthy liver. (Twitter/AHealthyBod)

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist who shares digestion, nutrition, and other health-related posts on his Instagram page, The Stomach Doc. In a May 1 video, he said, 'Combine these foods for liver health' and went on to explain why incorporating these food combinations into your diet may help support overall liver health.

Here's what Dr Salhab shared:

Lime plus watermelon

High in citrulline, antioxidants, and vitamin C, helping the liver manage oxidative stress and maintain healthy blood flow.

Sourdough plus avocado

Combines gut-friendly fermentation and healthy fats, improving the way the liver handles sugar and stores fat.

Kimchi plus sweet potato

Pairs probiotics and resistant starch to strengthen the gut-liver connection and lower the risk of fat buildup in the liver.

Walnuts plus almonds

Packed with omega-3 fats and vitamin E, both proven to lower liver fat and protect liver cells from oxidative damage.

Dark chocolate plus berries

A powerful source of flavonoids that help the liver resist scarring and maintain healthy blood vessels.

Kiwi plus Greek yogurt

Boosts vitamin C, potassium, and probiotics, all critical for keeping liver metabolism and energy production running strong.

Apples plus cinnamon

Apples are packed with fibre and antioxidants shown to protect against liver fat buildup, while cinnamon provides anti-inflammatory compounds that support liver resilience.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.