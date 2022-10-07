Diet plan for liver health: 10 foods that can work wonders for your liver

Liver carries out some of the most important functions in the body from regulating chemicals, digestion of food to production of bile to carry away waste and breaking down of fats in small intestine for digestion. Liver also aids in production of cholesterol and special proteins that help carry fats through the body. Liver also stores iron and regulates blood clotting. (Also read: Liver cancer deaths are expected to rise by more than 55% by 2040: Research)

Liver diseases are caused by a variety of factors including unhealthy food habits, alcohol use and genetic conditions that can damage the organ. However, it is possible to manage liver issues with healthy lifestyle changes. Yellowish skin and eyes, swelling in legs and ankles, itchy skin, nausea or vomiting, fatigue, loss of appetite are some of the signs of a liver problem and must be addressed at the earliest.

Dietician Manpreet Kalra in her recent Instagram post talks about 10 foods that can support liver health and when and how they should be consumed in a day.

1) Beetroot: Kalra suggests adding this storehouse of nutrients in your salad considering it is a great source of fibre, folate (vitamin B9), manganese, potassium, iron, and vitamin C. According to studies, beetroot juice can help protect liver from inflammation and oxidative stress and increases its ability to remove toxins from the body.

2) Green tea: The dietician suggests having 1 cup of green tea in the evening around 4-5 pm. As per a Japanese study, drinking 10 cups of green tea per day can improve blood markers for liver health.

3) Olive oil: It can be used in salad dressings. Studies show that olive oil may reduce fat in liver, and also improve blood flow.

4) Milk Thistle: It is a flowering herb that is popularly used to cure liver disorders and gallbladder issues. Kalra suggests 1 capsule of milk thistle before meals for keeping liver problems at bay.

5) Cruciferous vegetables: Add vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage in your meals to improve liver function and levels of liver enzymes.

6) Walnuts: 1 soaked walnut in the morning can work wonders for your liver health. According to studies, walnut helps in reducing fatty liver disease.

7) Turmeric: Eating turmeric is also considered beneficial in liver issues. Have 1/4th tbs turmeric and 250 ml of water as turmeric tea around 4 pm.

8) Lemon: Kalra suggests having as a lemonade or squeeze in dal/sabji for better liver health.

9) Apple: The fruit is great for detoxification. Having 1 apple in mid meal around 11 am is beneficial.

10) Liver detox smoothie: Having a glass of this smoothie in breakfast can detox your liver and improve its function.

Here's the recipe:

Liver Detox smoothie

Ingredients:

Cucumber - 1

Mint leaves - 1 handful

Celery - 2 stalks (leaves will make it bitter)

Apple - 1/2

Rock salt - a pinch

Grated ginger - 1/4 tsp

Cinnamon - a pinch

Lemon - 1/2

Pepper - a pinch

Sabja seeds - 1 tsp (soaked overnight)

Coconut water - 200 ml

Directions:

1. Wash all the veggies in freshwater

2. Chop all the vegetables into smaller pieces

3. Put all the above ingredients in a mixer and blend it nicely to a smooth consistency.

4. Add a few drops of lemon juice and soaked sabja seeds on the top. Enjoy with a smile.

