5 easy Ayurvedic recipes to boost immunity, appetite and digestion

While we all achieve our daily targets and finish chores, we seldom focus on little things that impact our health in a big way. Eating the right food at the right time in the perfect quantity can at times make a lot of difference in our overall wellness. Low energy levels, headaches, fatigue, poor digestion, poor appetite, frequent bouts of cough and cold are often ignored and tagged as minor health issues. However, all these symptoms are sign of a poor immunity and neglect of health. Ayurveda believes in a holistic approach to health and focuses on prevention. There are certain foods that one can have on a daily basis to boost energy levels, appetite, sleep, heart health, cut cholesterol, and improve digestion. (Also read: Ayurvedic rules to consume honey: Health benefits, how to eat, dos and don'ts)

Here are 5 easy Ayurvedic recipes you can try to improve your overall health, as suggested by Dr Archana Sukumaran of Kerala Ayurveda Ltd.

1. Kharjuradi mantha (daily energy drink)

Dates or kharjura are an excellent source of energy, according to Ayurveda. Kharjuradi mantha is an instant energy drink loaded with the goodness of dates - fibre, proteins, and minerals. This brightly sweet and gently sour drink is an excellent tonic to relieve anaemia, thirst, and exertion. It helps to rebuild your ojas or vitality.

Ingredients

Seedless dates- 30g

Seedless grapes- 50g

Pomegranate seeds- ½ Pomegranate

Tamarind juice - ½ tsp

Amla powder- 1 pinch

Jaggery - 2 tsp

Cold water- 2 cups

Method of preparation

Soak all the ingredients in cold water for 2-3 hours. Then blend it in a mixer grinder, add 2-3 cups of cold water, and stir well before drinking.

2. Mukkudi (Medicated buttermilk)

Mukkudi or khala is a vibrant, soul-soothing Ayurvedic drink made with buttermilk. Mukkudi is integral to restoring the digestive fire in Karkidaka chikitsa, the wellness regimen for the monsoon practised in the Kerala tradition of Ayurveda. This buttery and savoury drink is one of the best appetisers in Ayurveda. This excellent tonic is loaded with Indian spices for all your digestive issues.

Ingredients

Ginger- 2 small piece

Garlic- 4-5 cloves

Coriander seeds- ½ tsp

Cumin - ½ tsp

Pepper powder- ¼ tsp

Ajwain- ¼ tsp

Turmeric powder- 1 pinch

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Curry leaves - 2-3 leaves

Neem leaver- 1-2 leaflets

Salt - as per taste

Buttermilk- 3 cup

Method of preparation

Grind ginger, garlic, curry leaves, and neem leaves in a mixer grinder; roast and grind coriander seeds, cumin, pepper, and ajwain. Take a kadai, add 3 cups of buttermilk, and add the before-mentioned grounded paste. Let it boil for 1 minute. Add enough salt, one pinch of turmeric powder, and a pinch of asafoetida, and cook for 1 minute.

3. Mudga yusha (Medicated green gram soup)

Yusha is a medicated soup that rejuvenates you on a tiring day. It is loaded with protein, fibre, and iron and is an excellent choice to optimise your blood sugar level. It is easy to digest and rich in nutrients, hence recommended as the first choice of nutrition after detoxifying panchakarma procedures in Ayurveda.

Ingredients

Green gram- ½ cup

Pepper - ½ tsp

Dry ginger powder- ¼ tsp

Salt - as per taste

Ghee- 2 tablespoon

Mustard seeds - ½ tsp

Curry leaves- 2-3

Water - 250 ml

Method of preparation

Cook green gram in a pressure cooker with sufficient water, take only the substrate and add salt, pepper, and dry ginger powder. Season the mixture well with mustard, curry leaves, and ghee.

4. Rasaala (medicated curd)

Rasaala is a medicated curd that has imbibed all six rasas or tastes by churning curd in sweet, salty, and spicy ingredients. This dish, predominantly sweet and savoury, is a probiotic carminative and appetiser that can help gain a healthy body weight.

Ingredients

Curd - 200ml

Jaggery - 3 tsp

Pepper - 1 tsp

Mustard seeds- 1 tsp

Fenugreek - ½ tsp

Cumin seeds -½ tsp

Curry leaves - 2-3

Ghee - 2 tsp

Salt as per taste

Method of preparation

Add pepper powder, salt, and jaggery to fresh, non-sour curd. Churn it well. Season it with ghee, mustard, fenugreek, cumin seeds, and curry leaves.

5. Apoopa (Barley pancake)

Apoopa is a well steamed sweet sattvic dish enriched with protein, vitamins, and minerals. It is fluffy and easy to digest. This heart-friendly dish helps to nourish and energise you quickly and maintain optimum cholesterol levels.

Ingredients

Barley flour - 1 cup

Cow milk - ½ cup

Water - as per need

Jaggery - ½ cup

Ghee - 1 tsp

Cardamom- 2-3

Grated coconut- ¼ cup

Bay leaves/ turmeric leaves- 4-5

Method of preparation

Roast the barley flour in a pan on low flame and add cardamom and grated coconut. Make jaggery syrup in another vessel by heating jaggery with 100 ml of water. Mix this syrup with roasted barley flour in the pan, add 1 tsp ghee, and knead well. Spread the soft dough on bay leaves or turmeric leaves and steam for 15-20 minutes.

