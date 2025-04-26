Doctor shares perks of outdoor workout: Vitamin D in 20 minutes to brain boost, 3 benefits you won’t find on a treadmill

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine physician, shared an Instagram post on April 25 in which he listed ‘outdoor workout perks that go beyond the gym’. He said, “Ever feel like your regular workout could use a shake-up? Taking it outside doesn’t just switch up the scenery — it also gives your body and mind benefits you won’t find on a treadmill.” Also read | Not a gym rat? Here’s how to get started on an outdoor exercise routine Popular outdoor workout options, like yoga, stretching or hiking, should be on your radar. Here's why. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Dr Sood explained that being in nature can calm the mind, reduce stress, and promote relaxation. Outdoor movement and exercise can not only improve cognitive function, memory, and concentration, but also stimulate creativity, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being, he said.

Here’s a breakdown of an outdoor workout's benefits:

1. Vitamin D in 20 minutes

“Short bursts of sun (about 15–20 minutes) help your body produce vitamin D — essential for strong bones and good calcium absorption. It also boosts serotonin, the feel-good chemical that supports better mood and sleep. Morning sun is usually gentler, and just a little exposure without sunscreen is enough for most people,” Dr Sood said.

2. Outdoor movement = brain boost

Dr Sood added, “A 15-minute walk in nature can do wonders for focus and working memory—more so than walking in a busy city. Natural environments let your mind rest without too much stimulation. So whether you prefer hiking, trail running, or a simple stroll in the park, your brain will thank you as much as your body.”

3. Forest air strengthens immunity

He also said, “Trees release natural compounds called phytoncides, which help boost immune function. In one study, a three-day forest trip increased immune cell activity by 40 percent, and the effects lasted up to a week. Even a quick two-hour forest walk can produce a noticeable boost.”

He further said, “Try mixing in some outdoor exercise or a nature walk the next time you need a mood lift. And if you found these tips helpful, feel free to share them — someone else might appreciate a breath of fresh air too.”

By incorporating outdoor workouts into your routine, you can experience these benefits firsthand and improve your overall health and well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.