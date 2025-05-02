Doctor recommends 10 superfoods to boost immunity and stay healthy

Whether it is stress from juggling hectic schedules, weather changes, or seasonal infections, your immune system plays a vital role in keeping you healthy and reducing the chances of falling sick. The immune system is your body’s natural defence mechanism, fighting off infections and helping you recover faster. By incorporating the right nutrients, minerals, and vitamins into your diet, you can support and strengthen your immune system to stay strong and resilient. By eating right you can avoid falling sick frequently.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Partap Chauhan, Founder and Director of Jiva Ayurveda, World, shared foods that help support the immune system. He pointed out that nutrients like zinc, vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron play an important role in your immune system.

He said, “Nutrients like zinc, vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron are all important in supporting your body's ability to combat infections, heal quicker, and remain resilient. Zinc, especially, is important for the manufacture of immune cells and the promotion of inflammatory reactions. By adding nutrient-rich superfoods to your diet, you can naturally boost your body’s defences and stay healthier throughout the year.”

Dr Chauhan shared these 10 foods and their nutritional profile:

1. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds have anti-inflammatory properties.(Pexels)

Rich in zinc, magnesium, iron, and vitamin E, pumpkin seeds help strengthen immunity and reduce inflammation.

2. Spinach

Spinach helps maintain immune function and acts as a powerful antioxidant.(Pexels)

A rich source of vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, iron, and moderate amounts of zinc, spinach maintains immune cell function and antioxidant defenses.

3. Chickpeas (Chana)

Chickpeas are rich in protein, fibre, and several vitamins and minerals. (Unsplash)

Rich in zinc, protein, folate, and iron, chickpeas enhance the repair and rebuilding of body tissues and enhance immune responses.

4. Cashew nuts

– Cashews are loaded with zinc and healthy fats, which help regulate immune responses and maintain energy levels.(Freepik)

Rich in zinc, healthy fats, copper, and magnesium, cashews feed the immune system and also sustain energy production.

5. Yoghurt

The combination of almond yoghurt with blueberries is refreshing.(Freepik)

In addition to probiotics that boost gut health (and consequently, immunity), yoghurt supplies zinc, vitamin B12, and calcium for overall vitality.

6. Mushrooms (particularly shiitake and button mushrooms)

Mushrooms help protect against oxidative stress.(Freepik)

Contain selenium, zinc, and vitamin D, which modulate immune responses and shield against oxidative stress.

7. Lentils (Masoor, Moong, etc.)

Pulses are good sources of zinc.(Freepik)

A good vegetarian source of zinc, iron, protein, and folate, lentils help repair cells and enhance immune cell production.

8. Quinoa

Quinoa salad is very healthy.(Pexels)

Provides zinc, magnesium, iron, and B vitamins, making it an ideal food for balancing energy and immune function.

9. Dark Chocolate (at least 70% cocoa)

Dark chocolate has flavonoid antioxidants.(Pexels)

Rich in zinc and flavonoid antioxidants, dark chocolate is beneficial to immune function, but must be eaten in small amounts.

10. Almonds

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients that help with hair growth and nutrition(Pexels)

Rich in vitamin E, zinc, magnesium, and healthy fats, almonds guard cells against oxidative damage and fortify the body's natural barriers.

