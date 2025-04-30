Doctor recommends adding these top magnesium-rich foods to your diet to avoid fatty liver

The liver is a crucial organ, making it all the more important to follow a diet that supports its functions properly. Whether detoxifying the body or regulating digestion, the liver takes care of major vital processes. But liver health is at risk with the rise of sedentary lifestyles, long hours of sitting, and increased consumption of processed foods. However, certain nutrients help support liver function. Magnesium is one such nutrient. Eating right will help with your liver functions.(Shutterstock)

Florida-based Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab, also known as ‘the stomach doc’ on Instagram, shared top sources of magnesium-rich foods on his social media, highlighting the importance of magnesium in supporting liver functions.

He revealed the benefit of magnesium and elaborated, "Studies show people who eat more magnesium-rich foods have a lower risk of a fatty liver."

While typically nutrients like magnesium are not as much associated with liver, with lean protein, Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamins taking up the spotlight, it's time you look at the lesser-known players in the game of nutrition and know how magnesium quietly supports your liver. Moreover, some magnesium-rich foods also contain vitamins, fibre, and healthy fats, multitasking as big nutritional powerhouses.

Here are some top magnesium-rich foods that Dr Joseph Salhab recommended, elaborating on the nutritional benefits and ideal pairs to go with:

1. Pumpkin seeds with avocado

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of magnesium.

The first is pumpkin seeds, one of the highest in magnesium, and if you combine them with another liver-healthy source like avocado, it makes a great breakfast.

2. Spinach with olive oil

Spinach has antioxidants that may help in preventing fatty liver.

The next is spinach, add some olive oil for extra liver health benefits.

3. Black bean

Black beans are high in fibre.

It boosts both fibre and magnesium.

4. Dark chocolate

70 % dark chocolate is most suitable.

The next is dark chocolate, perfect if you have a sweet tooth and goes great with any fruit.

5. Edamame

Edamame contains protein too.

The next is edamame, it's a perfect blend of protein and magnesium.

6. Almonds and cashews

Cashews contain essential vitamins.

This pair combines both vitamin E and magnesium, which are both great for a healthy liver.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.