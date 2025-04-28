Liver Doc slams Paresh Rawal's ‘dangerous’ urine-drinking health hack, calls him ‘WhatsApp Boomer Uncle’

Paresh Rawal is making headlines with a rather bizarre health claim. In an interview with Lallantop on April 27, the veteran actor recalled a time when he suffered a knee injury and revealed that he drank his own urine for 15 days to speed up his recovery. Sharing his experience, he said, "If I had to do it, I thought, I will sip it like beer." (Also read: Mohammed Shami reveals his ‘unique’ diet and fitness secrets at 34: ‘I only have one meal a day, lost 9 kgs weight’ ) Paresh Rawal's urine drinking anecdote sparks backlash from Liver Doc.(Twitter)

Liver Doc slams Paresh Rawal's health claim

While the actor's comments have sparked intense discussions online, medical experts have quickly stepped in to warn against following such advice. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by "The Liver Doc" on social media, called out Paresh Rawal for his views and urged social media users not to follow his advice blindly.

He wrote, "Please don't drink your urine (or others) because a Bollywood actor says so. There is no scientific evidence to support the idea that drinking urine provides any health benefits".

Why drinking urine can harm your body

"In fact, consuming urine can be harmful, potentially introducing bacteria, toxins, and other harmful substances into the bloodstream. Your kidneys work very hard to remove toxic stuff out of your body through urine. Don't insult it by putting it back in. Urine is NOT sterile. Urine is a potent combination of salts and chemicals that your body is attempting to remove. These chemicals can cause significant health problems if you consume them," he added.

Further slamming Paresh, he wrote, "Paresh Rawal is the perfect example of the Indian WhatsApp Boomer Uncle. He's saying this to stay alive in the media".

While Rawal’s statement has certainly ignited conversation, medical professionals continue to caution against turning to such unscientific methods for healing.