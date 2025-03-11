Multivitamins to green tea: The Liver Doc shares 9 killer supplements that are dangerous

Instagram-famous doctor Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known by his social media moniker The Liver Doc, is known for sharing important insights related to health and lifestyle. On Tuesday, Cyriac Abby Philips took a dig at the health influencers who suggest health supplements to their fans and followers, and explained how certain popular health supplements are dangerous for our health. Also read | Want to reverse fatty liver? The Liver Doc suggests 5 changes to make in daily diet, exercise, sleep to reduce it The Liver Doc explained how certain popular health supplements are dangerous for our health. (Instagram/@theliverdr, Shutterstock)

“Instagram ‘Health Influenzas’ including poorly informed doctors who pose as nutritionists and nutritionists who pose as doctors, will not tell you this,” he wrote in the caption.

Here are the supplements that are dangerous:

Omega-3 fish oil:

This can lead to atrial fibrillation, causing irregular and rapid heart rhythm, if consumed in high amounts. Also read | Can fatty liver be reversed with aerobic exercises? The Liver Doc shares workout plan

Milk thistle:

Milk thistle contains fungal toxins called mycotoxins that can lead to liver damage, kidney damage and risk of various cancers.

Green tea:

Whether consumed as capsuled or beverage, green tea extracts can lead to hepatitis, liver failure and death.

Ashwagandha:

A dosage of approximate 900 grams per day can lead to liver damage, thyroid dysfunction, brain fog, depression and altered behaviour.

Giloy:

Also known as guduchi, The Liver Doc suggested that any dosage of giloy is harmful, and can lead to autoimmune hepatitis, and progressive liver failure.

Multivitamins:

A daily dose of 1-2 pills over a period of 3 years can cause cancers of various kinds, such as prostate, lungs, breast and leukemia.

Vitamin E:

The Liver Doc said that Vitamin E can lead to hemorrhagic stroke, by causing bleeding in the brain. Also read | The Liver Doc's take on Michelle Trachtenberg death: Women at risk of liver disease despite low alcohol intake

Turmeric as supplement:

Turmeric supplements can lead to significant bleeding events, hepatitis and liver failure.

Multi-herbal supplements:

The Liver Doc noted that any dose is harmful, and can cause acute hepatitis, liver failure, kidney injury, kidney failure and death.

Reacting to The Liver Doc’s list, Jitendra Chouksey, founder of health and wellness startup FITTR commented, “Bottomline- don’t take what you probably don’t need! It’s likely doing more harm than good. Get a blood test done, if there’s deficiency, stick to sort A supplements. Anything that’s talked about too much is most likely a gimmick or a push PR.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.