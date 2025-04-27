Mohammed Shami reveals his ‘unique’ diet and fitness secrets at 34: ‘I only have one meal a day, lost 9 kgs weight’

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has revealed a surprising approach to fitness that helps him stay in peak form at 34. His routine includes eating just one meal a day and completely avoiding sweets. Shami, who became the fastest Indian to reach 200 ODI wickets, shared these insights during a conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on Star Sports on February 21. Let's check out his unique fitness and diet regimen. (Also read: Amit Shah shares fitness secrets that helped him lose weight and quit medicines: ‘2 hours of exercise, 6 hours of sleep’ ) Fast bowler Mohammed Shami shares weight loss journey and strict diet for peak performance. (Instagram)

Shami’s one-meal-a-day diet

Shami revealed that he skips breakfast and lunch, relying solely on dinner to fuel his body. "After 2015, I only have one meal a day. I only have dinner, no breakfast, no lunch. It is very difficult to do such a thing, but once you get used to it, then it becomes very easy," he said.

How did Shami deal with weight gain during rehab

After a 14-month injury layoff following an ankle injury during the 2023 World Cup final, Shami faced weight gain during rehabilitation and had to work hard to get back in shape. Reflecting on the phase, he shared, "I have lost nine kgs (during rehabilitation). The most difficult thing is you have to challenge yourself. When you are in this condition... when I was at the NCA, it was a very difficult phase."

He added, "My weight was touching 90kgs. The best thing about me is that I do not crave for delicacies. I stay away from sweets. I stay away from a lot of things, things that generally one shouldn't eat. So, I stay away from them." Despite his strict routine, Shami admitted he occasionally treats himself. "And, as far as the biryani is concerned, sometimes it's okay," he quipped.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.