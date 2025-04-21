Amit Shah shares fitness secrets that helped him lose weight and quit medicines: ‘2 hours of exercise, 6 hours of sleep’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened up about his personal weight-loss and fitness journey while addressing an event on World Liver Day on April 19. Speaking at a programme organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, he urged the youth of the country to prioritise their health. Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at the 'Healthy Liver-Healthy India' program organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Emphasising the importance of proper sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet, Shah shared insights from his own wellness journey to inspire young Indians to adopt healthier lifestyles. (Also read: Randeep Hooda opens up about losing 18 kg in just 28 days: 'There’s nothing better than fasting for weight loss' )

How Amit Shah transformed his health

Recounting his personal fitness journey, the Union Home Minister shared that a significant transformation came through simple lifestyle changes, modifying his diet, getting adequate sleep, and incorporating daily exercise. "I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. Right amount of sleep, pure water, food and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years I have become free from all allopathic medicines," he said while addressing the event.

What is Amit Shah's fitness mantra

He highlighted that his health journey has not only transformed his physical well-being but also boosted his mental clarity. "It has improved my ability to work, think, and make decisions," he shared during the event.

Reflecting on his weight-loss journey since 2020, he urged people to take their physical and mental health seriously. "I request them to dedicate two hours to exercise for their body and six hours of sleep for their brain. This would be extremely useful. This is my own experience," he added.

Shah also urged the public to prioritise exercise and sleep, stressing their critical role in overall health. He encouraged corporate organisations to raise awareness about liver health and support institutes working in the field of liver treatment and research.