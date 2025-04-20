Randeep Hooda opens up about losing 18 kg in just 28 days: 'There’s nothing better than fasting for weight loss'

Randeep Hooda is a fitness enthusiast, who believes in a disciplined diet and regular workouts. No matter what the role demands, the 48-year-old actor effortlessly transforms his physique to match the character. His drastic transformation for Sarbjit (2016) stands as proof of his dedication. Randeep Hooda discussed his extreme weight loss method, emphasising fasting as an effective way to shed kilos and improve health.(Instagram)

In the April 13 episode of the Shubhankar Mishra Podcast, Randeep opened up about losing 18 kilos in just 28 days, a 'drastic' step he took to achieve the look for the climax scene in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (2024). (Also read: RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his strict vegetarian diet for staying fit at 35: ‘I completely stopped tea and coffee’ )

How Randeep Hooda lost 18 kilos in 28 days

Randeep revealed that he lost ‘18 kilos in just 28 days’, calling it a drastic step taken to stay true to his character. He ‘stopped eating and drinking’, he shared, adding that he drastically cut down on food and water intake to embody the role authentically, though it came at a cost to his health. The actor further disclosed that during the filming of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he remained underweight for nearly a year and a half.

Randeep Hooda’s take on fasting for health

When asked if he would recommend his extreme weight loss method to others, Randeep denied, adding that fasting is one of the best ways to shed kilos and stay fit. “There's nothing better than fasting,” he said, explaining that our digestive system works nonstop throughout our lives. He also emphasised that many health issues stem from the stomach or gut, and fasting gives them time to recover.

According to Randeep, fasting not only boosts energy levels but also prevents the laziness often felt after eating. He suggested fasting for 1-2 days to feel more active and rejuvenated.

However, he emphasised the importance of being mindful of what you consume while fasting. He advised that one should not eat anything but drink water, black coffee, or black tea. He warned against lemon water and coconut water, suggesting that the longer you can maintain a fast, the better it is for both your health and appearance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.