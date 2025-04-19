RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his strict vegetarian diet for staying fit at 35: ‘I completely stopped tea and coffee’

Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has opened up about the diet plan that helps him stay fit and agile at 35. Currently playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the speedster appeared on The Ranveer Show podcast, hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia, on April 15. During the candid chat, Bhuvneshwar shared the secrets behind his fitness, including the strict vegetarian diet he swears by. (Also read: Comedian Cyrus Broacha reveals his fitness and diet secrets for toned body at 55: ‘I don’t do cardio. I don’t walk’ ) Bhuvneshwar Kumar discussed his strict diet that excludes dairy and gluten to combat bloating. (Instagram/@imbhuvi)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals his diet secrets

The pacer shared that he had to cut out tea and coffee from his diet after discovering they were upsetting his gut health. While he occasionally sips on milk coffee once a week, he admits it's rare. He said: “I didn't have good gut health, so I completely stopped tea and coffee... I now drink, maybe, once a week but very rarely. I have only normal milk coffee. But I feel bloated as it feels like an extra food,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar also revealed that he has been following a strict, dietitian-recommended meal plan for the past three to four years. The plan required him to eliminate several food items, especially dairy, as they aggravated his bloating issues. “My dietitian gave me a diet plan in which I had to avoid many things. I had to go gluten-free. I had to avoid dairy. I was also told not to eat dal because it could have been the reason for the bloating,” he shared. For about a year, he completely cut out these items, though he now occasionally eats a few restricted foods only when he's dining outside.

How Bhuvneshwar adds protein to his veg diet

A lifelong vegetarian, Bhuvneshwar said he briefly added eggs to his diet to meet his protein needs. However, since he didn't enjoy the taste, he eventually gave them up. Instead, he turned to alternatives like whey protein, paneer, tofu, and edamame to ensure adequate protein intake. He said he was a vegetarian before, but then he started having non-vegetarian food for protein, but never enjoyed it. So, he ‘left it'.