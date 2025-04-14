Comedian Cyrus Broacha reveals his fitness and diet secrets for toned body at 55: ‘I don’t do cardio. I don’t walk’

Comedian Cyrus Broacha’s impressive transformation is inspiring fans across the internet. In his recent appearances, the 55-year-old looked noticeably fitter and more toned than ever before. Opening up about his fitness journey, Cyrus shared with fitness buff Bani J on his podcast how he managed to shed the extra kilos and become a healthier, stronger version of himself. (Also read: Black Warrant actor Zahan Kapoor reveals his ‘interesting’ no-gym workout routine ) Cyrus Broacha discusses his fitness journey, combining bodybuilding and powerlifting with a balanced diet. (Instagram/@cyrus_broacha)

How Cyrus Broacha stays fit at 55

Opening up about his toned physique, Cyrus shared, “I’ve always been into weight training. I’m just a little more careful now. My shape is better, but my size… could be better. I always loved training. During the pandemic, I cleaned up a lot. I got myself a barbell, a squat rack, a bench, and 340 pounds (154 kilos) of weight.”

In the same podcast, he revealed that he’s currently into power building, “which is a mix of both” strength and bodybuilding. Cyrus added, “I’m also doing a little backward walking to get the blood flow better.”

Cyrus shares his workout routine

In another episode, speaking to actor Rohit Roy, Cyrus revealed his dedication to staying fit no matter where he is. “I train everywhere I go. I find a gym somewhere. I do fast workouts. I don’t do cardio. I don’t walk,” he said candidly. He also opened up about his diet and fasting routine, sharing, “I don’t eat 7-7. I work out fasted, but eat immediately (after).”

In the same podcast, he revealed that he follows a power-building routine, “a mix of both” bodybuilding and powerlifting. He also mentioned incorporating backward walking into his workouts to improve blood flow.

When it comes to his diet, Cyrus is not a fan of going to extremes. “As I start, I finish two protein shakes. My eggs start going in. Reality is that you can’t go so extreme (with diets),” he said. He also told Bani that he avoids restrictive diets and prefers to eat well in the first half of the day. “I eat eggs, avoid carbs,” he added.