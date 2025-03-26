Bhagyashree breaks down her simple workout routine for staying fit at 56: From yoga, pilates to weight training

Actor and nutritionist Bhagyashree may have stepped away from Bollywood's glamour, but she remains deeply connected with fans through her love for health and wellness. Whether it's sharing nutritious recipes or fitness tips, she never misses a chance to inspire her Insta family. In the March 25 episode of Tuesday Tips with B, the 56-year-old actor shared her simple yet effective exercise routine to stay fit. (Also read: Bhagyashree swears by this super easy exercise for instant leg pain relief and better mobility. Watch how to do it ) Bhagyashree discusses the benefits of yoga, Pilates, calisthenics, and weight training in her fitness routine.(Instagram/@bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree captioned her post, "Confused about your exercise regime? You can easily mix them all to make out a functional training routine that suits you personally. Yoga, calesthenics, pilates, weight training, aerobics, or playing a sport... do whatever you are happy with... but make sure you exercise." Let's check out her routine and pick up some valuable fitness tips.

Yoga

Bhagyashree emphasises that yoga is all about understanding the breathing process in various movements. "It helps you mentally grasp how to control your body movements on your own. It's all about endurance," she explains.

Pilates

"Pilates is about strengthening the core, using the centre of your body to support and balance the rest of it," Bhagyashree shares, highlighting its role in improving stability and posture.

Calisthenics

She suggests incorporating calisthenics, a bodyweight exercise method, to build muscle strength while maintaining a lean physique. "It helps in developing various muscle groups effectively," she adds.

Weight training and lifting

According to Bhagyashree, weight training and lifting are essential for maintaining bone density and muscle mass. "These exercises ensure your skeletal system stays strong and supported," she advises.

"Whether you choose one or mix them up, make exercise a part of your routine. It's the key to a healthier you," she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.